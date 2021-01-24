Daily Horoscope: 24 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very busy for you on the work front. If you are connected with a bank, then you may have to work very hard today to complete your work. There may be some obstacles in your route. Today, people working in hotels or restaurants can get good financial benefits. However, if you are planning to make a big investment then you are advised to avoid it. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life. Take some time out of your busy routine for your family too. Your financial condition will be good. You spend thoughtfully. When it comes to your health, avoid consuming strong food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a good day for the employed people of this amount. You can get a great chance to move forward. On the other hand, if you do business and are planning to take a loan to further your business, then you have to intensify your efforts. Your financial condition will be good. There is a strong possibility of an increase in household amenities. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, then do not give much encouragement at this time, otherwise your home environment may deteriorate. You will be very worried due to any hindrance in the education of children. You have to avoid driving at high speed, otherwise an accident may occur. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are worried about something for some time, then your worry will be removed today. The mind will remain calm and you will feel quite well. Talking about work, it is good for you to work together with colleagues in the office. You are advised to avoid unnecessary debate. Also do not interfere in the affairs of others. Today, the people in the electronics business can get good financial benefits. If you are thinking of starting a new business, today you can also get a great offer. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Talk about your health, avoid being negligent in eating and drinking. Today you may have problems like acidity, indigestion etc. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a relief for you. Talking about the work, your honour and respect in the office will increase. If your seniors give you any advice, do not forget to ignore their words. On the other hand, if you are unemployed, today you can also get a good job offer. Merchants can benefit substantially. Spend more time with your family today. Sharing your mind with your loved ones will make you feel better. Your financial condition will be good. If you are thinking of spending big, then you are advised to avoid it. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of high blood pressure, then you need to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There can be a big problem in the office suddenly. Do whatever work you do today and do a recheck before handing it over to the boss. You may be in a big hurry. There is a strong possibility of getting the results as expected to the iron trade. On the other hand, if you are a financial bargainer, you are advised to be more careful in this matter. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to speed up your efforts. Stay positive, soon you will get good results from your hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. With the help of your father, you can complete an important task. Talking about your health, you need to avoid being angrier otherwise your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your image will also be strong in the office. With your hard work and honesty, you will impress your seniors tremendously. Progress is being made for people engaged in government jobs. On the other hand, if you want to start your own small business, today with the help of your father, your plan can move forward. Students are very likely to get the proper results of their hard work. If you are making any effort for higher education then you can get success. Some stress is possible in personal life. Your Spouse's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you have to take special care of your words while talking, otherwise, there may be a big quarrel between you over small talk. Talking about your health, there may be complaints of pain in hands and feet today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work, then your slow pace in the office can become a problem for you. You may have more workload today and pressure must also be placed on you to complete the work on time. In such a situation, if you try to do your work with a calm mind, you can get good success. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any major decision in overconfidence. If you do this, you will surely suffer a huge financial loss. Today you need to take more care of your speech. Your bitter words can also spoil the work. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of the elders of your house. Talk about your health, avoid unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is not a good day for businessmen. Today you will be disappointed due to not getting the financial benefit you are expecting. However, you need to be patient. You have to understand that there are such ups and downs in the business. Keep trying on your behalf, you will definitely get success. Employed people will have to walk in the office as per the advice of their superiors. If you are associated with the marketing field then today you may have to work very hard. Your personal life can cause discord. You are feared to be with a member of your family. Your uncontrolled anger can increase talk. You better control yourself. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about personal life, try to improve your rapport with your father and elder brother. With their support, some of your important work can be completed today. There is a strong possibility of getting rid of any major problems for businessmen today. If there is any government problem in some of your work, then this problem of yours can be overcome today. Employed people may get promoted as well. Try to focus on your work. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Today you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. Your financial condition will be good. Today, you may get a lot of wealth. Talking about your health, there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work in a software company, you can get some great success. There is a strong possibility of an increase in salary with the attainment of the higher post. The economic problem of businessmen will be solved. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. You can also go on a trip to your favourite place. This time is very important for students, so you must focus your attention on your studies. Your financial situation can improve. However today you are advised to avoid doing financial transactions. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of sugar, do not be negligent about health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Many types of negative thoughts can come to mind today. It would be better for you to stay away from such things and concentrate on all your important work. Also, you are advised to control your anger. The office environment will be very hot today. Your boss' mood may not be right. It is better that you try to complete your small work carefully and on time. Businessmen today can benefit fairly well. You need to try to improve synergy with your larger client. Bitterness may increase in a relationship with an older brother or sister. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm