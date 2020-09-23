Daily Horoscope: 23 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Do not be negligent about health. You need to take more care of your health. If you are already running sick, then consult the doctor from time to time. You may have to suffer the bad consequences of negligence. If there is disturbance in your personal life, a slight change in your nature can change the atmosphere of your house. Give importance to your elders and treat them with love. If you give any advice to someone today, then keep your point thoughtfully, otherwise you can get into trouble yourself. Relationship with your spouse will be fine. You will be worried due to your declining financial condition. Suddenly there can be some big expenses today. Make a balance between your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Employed people will get a lot of praise for their best performance. Your boss will be very happy with you. If you keep working in this way, then your dream of progress may be fulfilled soon. Those doing government jobs can get some good news. You may be assigned a new responsibility. If you trade dairy products, cosmetic or luxury items, you can expect good profits today. Money will bounce back. Suddenly, wealth is being acquired. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family, especially today you will feel very well after spending time with your parents. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 9:55 am to 1:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are thinking of doing business yourself, you can get a good offer. It is possible that your work will start soon. Today will be a good day for employed people. Those involved in sales and marketing may benefit. Talking about your finances, your expensive nature can create problems for you. It is good that you do not waste your hard earned money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Health of your parents will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day. Pay special attention to your diet. A sudden good news in the evening will make the atmosphere of your house swell. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front you can get auspicious results. Today, some positive changes are possible whether it is a job or business. Seeing your hard work in the office, colleagues along with your boss will also be affected. businessmen will have a busy day. You will see a long queue of customers. Talking about money, there may be an increase in income, but you need to avoid financial transactions. Today women of this zodiac need to control your anger. Your anger can put you in some big trouble. There may be a lot at home. You must take full care of your family's likes and dislikes. Today is not good in terms of health. There will be a lot of turmoil in the mind and you will feel restless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may suffer some unknown fear. Also many doubts can arise in the mind. In such a situation, you can get quite distracted. It is better you keep your thinking positive otherwise your life will be filled with troubles. At this time, you must concentrate on all your important work. If you do business then there can be some big mess in the money transaction. This can cause your loss. If you have to travel today in connection with work, it is better that you take full care. Natives working in jobs may benefit financially. Your personal life will be happy. Coordination with your family will be better. The mood of the spouse will be changed and they will treat you with a lot of love. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is the day for you to be mixed. You may have to work very hard to meet whatever goal you have set. If the working people are thinking of changing the job then take their final decision after thinking carefully. If you do business and your work is associated with foreign companies then you will feel disappointed. You will be under a lot of stress as your work is not stuck. Talking about your personal life, excessive anger is not good for your relationships. You must respect your loved ones. You may have an important discussion with your spouse. When it comes to money, avoid spending money. The matter of health will be fine today. If you take enough rest, there will be no major problem. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work then avoid hurry and haggle today, otherwise your small mistake may overshadow you. Do your work very carefully. It is possible that your boss can keep an eye on you. Today will be a stressful day for businessmen. The work at hand may come out. In such a situation, you can suffer a huge loss. You have to understand the difference between right and wrong. At this time, you must make any investment thoughtfully. Talking about personal life, due to being busy today you will not be able to give enough time to your family. Maybe this thing can make children angry. It is better that you try to explain them with love. Due to high stress, your health will remain weak. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is auspicious in terms of money. If you make an economic transaction today, you can get good results in the future. If you do business then any big problem will be solved today and your business will grow rapidly. You can also get in touch with some good and important people associated with your area. On the other hand, people who are out of jobs need to work hard. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support from your family members. If you are facing any health problem then you can get some relief. Overall today is your day, so enjoy it to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Businessmen may face adversity. If you want to start a new business, your plan will not be able to proceed due to financial problems. If you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank, then take as much loan as you need. By taking more debt, you will put pressure on yourself. On the other hand, people working today will have to be soft in their behavior. You may get confused with higher officials. Your financial condition will be good. There may be small expenses but it will not cause any big trouble. Your spouse's careless attitude can increase your problems. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. In such a situation, try to solve this problem through dialogue. As far as your health is concerned, if you are a patient of heart, you have to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your luck will be strong and you will get success in your efforts. First of all, talk about your work, and the job is becoming the sum of the progress of the people. Today, you may have to go out of town due to office work. Your journey will be happy. If you work for export import then you can get financial benefit. Your finances will be in good condition. The day is great for shopping. There will be happiness in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. If there is bitterness in the relationship with your spouse, then try to understand each other again. Talking about your health, today your mood will be very good and physically you will be very healthy. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will bring some challenges for you. Even after a lot of effort, you will not get the expected results. In such a situation, you can become very frustrated and frustrated. If you work, then you will be very busy with any new project or presentation. If you are successful in winning the heart of your boss then you can get a high position. The day of businessmen is very important. If you do business in partnership, together with your partner, you can decide to pursue your work. However, you must make your decisions carefully. There seems to be increasing discord in your personal life. There can be a big fight at home. There is a possibility of dispute with your brothers regarding the money. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm