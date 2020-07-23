Daily Horoscope: 23 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be full of challenges for you on the work front. Whether it is a job or business, some big difficulties can arise today. Employed people are advised to do their work in the office carefully. Apart from this, you will also have to keep an eye on the activities happening around you. It is possible that your opponents will try their best to spoil your image. At the same time, businessmen may have to bear the financial loss. It is not right for you to do any new work at this time. You will feel quite burdened today due to mental stress. You may not get a chance to spend too much time with your family members. Overall, today you need to work with great courage. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation seems to be normal on the work front. If you do a job, your boss's advice can be of great benefit to you. Apart from this, some of your important work will be completed very easily. Businessmen may have to run a lot today for a new deal. On the other hand, you have to take special care that while interacting with your customers, use your words very carefully. Talking about personal life, if your life partner's health is not doing well, then their health will be improved today. This will remove your big worry. Your financial situation will be normal. Talking about health, you have to be very careful because the position of the planets is pointing towards a serious problem. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your boss's mood will not be right in the office today. It is possible that the reason may be your negligence towards work. If you do business in partnership, then today you can make a big decision with your partner on some important business issue. The atmosphere of your house will be good. If you are confused and have a dilemma about something in your mind, talk openly with your spouse about your heart. Maybe this problem can be resolved. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. It would be better for you to spend according to your fixed budget. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very fun for you. The mind will remain stable and you will be quite happy. Your confidence will increase. If you will use your confidence and positive energy properly then you will be able to achieve your goal easily. Jobless people can achieve good success today due to their innovative ideas. Your seniors will be very impressed by your ability. On the other hand, the business people will get a chance to start working on any stuck project. Although there will be many challenges in your route, despite this you will move forward with full courage. Conditions will remain normal in your personal life. Love and friendship will remain in relationships with loved ones. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your health will be very good and you will be very energetic and healthy. Good health will also affect your work. Today you will be able to complete all your work twice as fast. Apart from this, after a long time, today you will also get some time for yourself. If you want to sell or buy a property, then time is not favorable for it. You should wait for the appropriate time. Anyway, patience is always sweet. There may be some problems in your personal life. There may be estrangement with members of your household. In such a situation, you need to work peacefully, not with anger. These kinds of things can disturb the peace of your home. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you start your day with the worship of Ganesha, surely you will get good fruit. If you work, then your performance in the office is not going well, today you will get a golden opportunity and you will be able to clear all the complaints of your superiors from your excellent work. On the other hand, businessmen can benefit, especially if you trade clothes, cosmetics or food items, you can expect good profit today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a great time with your father today. Use your vehicles very carefully while travelling. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to be more cautious regarding health. Physical distress can increase if you are already running sick. On small matters, differences with your life partner are possible today. Avoid argumentative confrontation otherwise you will settle your mental peace. Talking about money, old debts can increase your anxiety today. However, you do not have to worry too much about this. Today will be a better day than usual on the work front. If you work, then today all your work will be completed ahead of time. You will get support from friends and today you will also get a chance to spend some time with them. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today's day will be very important for possible changes in the field of work. Today you can get good results even in the business. If you have a hotel business, today you will see an improvement in the situation. However, you need to be very patient at this time. Only slow but your work will proceed. Talking about personal life, today the mysterious behavior of your spouse can cause controversy between you. In such a situation, the mind will be upset and you will be very upset. Your financial situation will be fine. In the case of money, if you make a decision with thought, then there will be no problem. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid relying too much on others. Due to this habit, you can get into big trouble. Apart from this, use your words with Tolmol, otherwise you can reveal some secret information about you. If you are married then today will be very romantic for you. You will spend a memorable day with your spouse. On the other hand, if you are having a quarrel with a member of your house, then there is a strong possibility of his calm today. However, you need to take special care that in future, you should not repeat this kind of mistake again, which hurts the feelings of your loved ones. Talking about the work, today all your work will be seen to be completed smoothly. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a very fun day with your family. By laughing and talking here and there, your stress will be reduced and you will feel very good. If you are married and for some reason your spouse is away from you, today you will be lost in their thoughts. In such a situation, you can try to keep in touch with them through phone or internet. You can get some good news today in the second part of the day. As far as your work is concerned, if you do a job then do not be careless about your work today. Also avoid debate with colleagues. People who trade transport can get you a big advantage today. Your financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are advised to be more alert towards health. If you have problems with cholesterol then it is better not to eat too much, fried, roasted nor. There will be strife in your personal life. Due to deteriorating mutual coordination between the family, a big dispute may arise in your house today. In such a situation, you need to show understanding. It would be better to treat everyone with great love and respect. You need to take your domestic affairs seriously, otherwise it can get out of hand. If you work then there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. The problems of businessmen are seen increasing. Take your decisions very wisely at this time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm