Daily Horoscope: 22 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, keeping your fortunate side strong, all your planned tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Not only this, you can also make a sensible decision today. Your decision in future will prove to be auspicious. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. You can get a good chance to earn money. If you are thinking of buying a new vehicle then the day is good for this. Some major career changes are possible. You can get a good offer from a big company. There is a strong possibility of providing employment to unemployed people of this amount. There will be happiness and peace in your financial situation. You will get full support of your family members. Your spouse can get some great honor. Your health will be good. You do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a difficult day for you. Due to lack of money, some of your work may be stopped and you may get into some big trouble. You will not understand how to deal with the matter. You must be patient because such a situation will not last long. Soon this problem will be removed. It is better that you do not make any wrong decision in haste. People who are employed need to work hard. If you will do your work honestly then things can turn in your favor. There will be peace in your financial situation. Due to the affection and blessings of the parents, your confidence will remain in difficult times. Do not be influenced by the thoughts of others, at this time you must listen to your inner voice. Talking about your finances, there may be problems. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can get some good news which will make you very happy. Most of your work will be completed easily. You can benefit from the cooperation of friends. If you talk about your work, then there will be more work in the office. Your seniors may be angry with you because of your slow pace. If you want to progress, then try to complete your work diligently and fast. Avoid getting stuck in financial schemes. Over-zeal can be harmful for you. There will be a chance to spend some less time with the family. It is possible that your spouse must be more angry with you. Health of parents will be good. Today wealth is the sum of profit. Today is very good in terms of health, you will be very excited and positive. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Today you may get a sudden notification of a close relative. You will be preparing with your family to welcome them. With the improvement in father's health, your big worry will be removed. You better try to keep them away from stress. Today will be better than usual on the economic front. Stopped money can be obtained. Apart from this, one can take important decisions related to money today. Talking about the work, if you do business then after much struggle you will get financial benefits. On the other hand, the working people can get good news today. Talking about your finances, if you have shortness of breath then you must be more alert. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very good for you. Physically, you will be strong and mentally also feel very good. Talking about the work, all your work will go on smoothly. The employed people will get the support of your seniors. Today you can be a part of an important meeting. Talking about your finances, avoid spending it without thinking, especially borrowing at this time will not be right for you. Conditions will be normal in your financial situation. Love and mutual bonding will remain in the relationship with family. On the other hand, today your life-partner's mood will not be right. It is better that you keep your behavior with your loved one otherwise you may have a quarrel. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 10:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you can get auspicious results. You can get a big chance to show your ability. However, this opportunity will also bring some challenges with you which you will have to face with courage. If you take advantage of this opportunity, soon your career will skyrocket. There may be some problems in your financial situation. There is a need to show understanding rather than aggression to resolve such cases. Avoid insulting your loved ones in anger. Your financial condition will be fine. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side and will also give you financial advantage. The mind will be sad due to the affair of estrangement from your spouse. You have to understand that everything can be won by love. If you want to maintain the sweetness in your relationship, then make your loved one realize how important they are in your life. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may get some trouble from your child. It is possible that there are some obstacles in his studies as well as his careless attitude can increase your anxiety. Will be called in married life. You must leave your stubborn nature and try to strengthen the relationship with your spouse. If you have made a mistake, openly accept it. If you talk about your work, then you may have to tackle many tasks simultaneously. You will be able to complete your work with full enthusiasm and courage. Businessmen may face some hurdles today while doing important work. If you are planning to invest then time is not favorable for this. If you get any new offer today, then decide after thinking carefully. Your finances will be strapped. Attempts to increase your income may fail. Also, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a great day in terms of health. If you are struggling with some disease then you can get relief. You will feel energetic and better. If you are thinking of spending money on things of comfort, then it can be very difficult for you. Not only this, your financial decisions taken in a hurry can harm you. On the family front, the day will be challenging. There may be estrangement with members of your house. The attitude of family members will not be good towards you. Focus on your work in the office and stay away from certain issues. There may be a profit if you run a business and take care of the issues. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may have to face adversity in the office. Your senior may be very angry with you due to any negligence. You better do your work carefully. Difficulties of businessmen may increase. Due to any legal hurdle, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle. Today is going to be beneficial on the economic front. Investments made in the past can give you the expected results. If you are thinking of buying any precious item, then think carefully. no hurries. There will be an atmosphere of joy and excitement in the family. Love will increase with your spouse. The day is auspicious for the students. You can have tremendous success. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very busy for you on the work front. Today, you will work hard to complete an important work on time. Your hard work will make your seniors very impressed. Coordination with colleagues will be good and you can benefit from it today. If you do business, you will have to think of some new ways to resume the stalled plans. Money will be fine. Today you can buy gifts for your family. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your beloved will get full support and the happiness of your married life will increase. Happiness will come from children. Talking about your finances, you will feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your financial condition may not be good. You may face a big financial crisis. It will be better to try to increase your income as well as focus on savings so that you will be able to deal with every problem. The atmosphere of the house will change somewhat. If there was tension in the house for a few days, then everything will be calm today. It will be good for you that you also soften your behavior. Avoid making any risky decisions today if you trade. Taking risks at this time may be harmful for you. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm