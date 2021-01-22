Daily Horoscope: 22 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed result for you. There is a possibility of dispute. You better keep your mind calm and work patiently. Talking about work, you will not feel much at work in the office. You will not be able to focus on your work even if you want to. It is better for you to meditate daily and avoid unnecessary stress. If businessmen are thinking of furthering their business, then today you can get a good opportunity. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend much time with household members. You are advised to be cautious in the matter of money, especially if you are going to do any financial transaction today then take full caution. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are working in a high position in the office and you are unable to do any work, then avoid getting angry with other employees in a strict manner, especially using your words very Please do it carefully. Today will be normal for businessmen. If you are expecting big financial profits then today you will feel disappointed. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. In the second part of the day you may also get an opportunity to roam. Money situation will be strong. Today, there will be no problem with money. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a great day for retail businessmen. You can make tremendous financial profits. On the other hand, employed people can also get good results. Some of your important work in the office will be completed on time. You will also get the support of colleagues. There is a possibility of major improvement in the situation of money. Your financial efforts can be successful. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your home, then soon this wish of yours can be fulfilled. Talking about your personal life, if your mother's health is not going well for some time, then it is better to consult a doctor. Negligence can prove to be harmful for your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to control your anger and speech, otherwise you may face a humiliating situation. Talking about the work, the businessmen are advised not to hurry in economic matters. If you are planning for a big investment, then you have to avoid it at this time. If your seniors in the office entrust you with any important work then you are advised to do your work carefully. Even your slightest mistake may weigh on you today. Due to being busy in work, today you may not be able to give much time to your spouse. Your spouse's mood will be a bit bad today. There may be difficulties between you. Talking about your health, you need to avoid cold things. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be some upheaval in your personal life. You may have to take some tough decisions today to calm the dispute going on at home. At this time you need to be fair and take your decisions. Talking about work, jobless people may have to travel suddenly. Your work related journey is going to be very auspicious. You are very likely to get the proper results of your hard work. The people working in the property may face a big challenge today. Some of your work may get stuck in the middle. Your financial condition will be good.You must spend according to your budget. Talking about health, you need to avoid consuming alcohol. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be the beginning of the day. Your confidence will increase and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You will also feel more in religious work. You may also go to some religious place by taking some time out of your busy routine. Talking about work, you will work hard in the office and give your best. Your boss and seniors will appreciate your hard work. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in foreign companies. Your hard work seems to be succeeding. If you are trading then this is not the right time for new stocks. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but suddenly you will be worried due to some big expense. Just in terms of health, this day will be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are worried about something for some time, then your troubles can be removed today. You will feel better mentally after a long time. Talking about your work, office work will be completed without any hindrance and on schedule. Maybe today you also get extra time for yourself. Today, the plastics business can benefit financially. At the same time, people working in the stock market will get the same result as expected today. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your behavior with the spouse right. Your rude behavior can hurt their feelings. If there is anything in mind, openly share it with your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to get rid of your debts as soon as possible, then you have to focus on savings. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, you are advised to focus on your studies. Avoid wasting time on things of beauty otherwise your hands will only feel remorse. The mood of your boss will be somewhat warm in the office today. It is better that you do not be negligent even a little. Businessmen need to be active, especially if you are thinking of starting a new job, then there may be some big obstacles in your path today. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with your elder brother. It would be better not to work with passion but with consciousness. Your anger can lead to a big controversy. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be quite a rush for you. Because of this you may feel very tired. However you are advised to take care of your health along with work. Do not give your seniors in the office a chance to complain and try to give your best. Keep in mind that you can win the hearts of your seniors by working hard. This will also open the way for you. It would be better to complete even the smallest tasks with complete honesty and dedication. Good profits are being made for businessmen, especially if your work is related to grains, then you can get double benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will have a very nice and memorable day with your spouse. You can get a beautiful gift from your beloved. Today is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of money. The receipt of stuck money will remove your big worry. Talking about the functioning, businessmen may face a big challenge. However, in the second part of the day, this problem will be overcome. The office environment will be very good and you will feel a different pleasure in working today. You will also get full support of your seniors if needed. Your health will be good and today you will be very refreshed and energetic. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get an opportunity to travel with family members. However, you are advised to be more cautious in view of this global epidemic. Talking about work, this day is going to be very important for you. Especially if you work, then you can meet a person of repute associated with your workplace. It is possible that you also get some good advice from them. Businessmen can also get a good chance of making a profit. Talking about personal life, your spouse can make a big demand from you. There may be some differences between you about this. In this type of situation you are advised to treat your beloved wisely. Anger can make things worse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm