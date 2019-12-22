Daily Horoscope: 22 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to enjoy a happy married life, then you have to try to soften your behaviour. Do not try to dominate your spouse otherwise, a big dispute may arise today. There will be tensions in romantic life. You two may have some differences. On the economic front, the day will be profitable. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Today you can be a part of any social work. Your creative talent in the office will be highly appreciated and your seniors will be greatly influenced by you. Today, the workload in the office will be less and you will get enough time for yourself and family. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Any problem related to your child will be resolved and you will become tension-free today. The day is going to be special with your spouse. Talking about the work, you need to be careful with the politics going in the office. Focus on your work but keep an eye on the activities happening around you. If you are associated with business, there is a possibility of a big financial benefit today. Some important tasks which were stuck for long may get completed today. The day is not favourable for travel. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 6:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Be careful in financial matters as today your budget may get messed up due to an increase in expenses. Negligence in the matter of health is not good. You have to understand that worrying excessively will increase your problems instead of solving them. Keep your mind calm and concentrate on the important issues only. Due to your aggressive mood, you may face some problems with your spouse. Ignoring the family may create tension at home. The day is auspicious for the students. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid being serious on words which have been said to you out of laughter. This may cause disputes in the family. Talking about money, the day will be very lucky. You are likely to get more than the desired results by the completion of a task. Good results can be found in the case of love. You will be very happy to be with your partner. If you want to improve your health, sleep early at night as late sleeping affects your health Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, the day will be good. Your work will speed up the support of colleagues and seniors in the office. Also, even difficult tasks will be completed easily today. If you do business, today is the day to make some important decisions for the desired results. Today you will dominate your enemies. If you do a business of clothes, cosmetics or iron, you are going to have some great success. There will be love and happiness in romantic life. Your love with a partner will deepen. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:40 pm to 9:40 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your health will not be good today. It would be better to pay attention to yourself or else negligence may bring bad results. The atmosphere of the house will be calm today. After a long time, you may get a chance to spend some happy moments with the family. You better enjoy it. The sweetness of love will remain in married life. Your financial condition will be good. You can also buy gifts for children. Before making any kind of promise to your partner in romantic life, think twice today. In the coming days, it may cause disputes between you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Keep transparency in your relationship in romantic life. If you have any type of dilemma in mind, talk to your partner openly. To strengthen your financial position, you can make some new plans. There will be compatibility in the workplace. You will perform well and will also be satisfied with your work. Today, you may have to take a short journey related to work. Your visit will be very auspicious. Relationship with father will improve. Health matters will be good. You will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:05 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November At the workplace, proper results are expected. Today, all your efforts can be successful and your performance will be better. Students of this zodiac may face some problems. Stay focused on your studies and think only about your goal. If you work with courage, you will be able to face such difficulties easily. Today, with the help of a friend, any unfinished work of yours will be completed which will give you a lot of benefits. Don't forget to thank your friend. Today, by helping someone in need, you will get mental peace and happiness. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, there can be a problem related to health. You will be very restless due to sudden abdominal pain. You should avoid eating outside food. The day is not much beneficial for businessmen. The big profit you have wished for will not arrive today. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your ideological differences with the elders of the house will end and they will understand your side. Do not be hasty in the case of love. If you want to put a love proposal in front of someone, you have to wait a little longer. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For the last few days, you were quite engaged in your problems, but today you will get some relief. Your mind will remain calm and satisfied. There will be love and peace in married life. Today, you need to be extra careful in terms of money. Also, avoid taking any financial decision in a hurry as you may suffer a big loss. The day will be very controversial for loving couples. Do not impose your opinion on your partner otherwise, the distance between you both may increase. Try to complete your unfinished tasks in the office soon. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be good from one aspect while bad from other aspects. Some ideological differences are possible with your spouse. Keep your behaviour good in such cases otherwise, you may have to regret later. Today is a good day in terms of health. You will feel very energetic and refreshed. After a long time, you will also enjoy your favourite dishes. In the workplace today, you will work very hard to give your best. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:25 pm to 8:40 pm