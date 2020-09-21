Daily Horoscope: 21 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will feel quite bored. If you do not have much to do, then instead of sitting empty, make good use of your time. Read a good book. This will also exercise your mind. If you do business and are going to do some important work today, you can get good results. At the same time, the days of employed people will be normal. Do not ignore the words of senior officials. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. Today you will have lots of fun with the members of your house. Your financial condition will be strong. If your spouse is angry with you, then the day is good to remove their displeasure. If possible, buy a beautiful gift for your beloved today. To stay healthy and agile, change your eating habits. Eat plenty of green vegetables and fresh fruits. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is not good in terms of health. It will be better for you to pay more attention to rest, otherwise your problems may increase rather than decrease. Due to poor health, your work will not be completed today. If possible, try to spend time with friends and family today. If you work, then keep an eye on the activities around you in the office. Do not trust any kind of unhappiness. At the same time, today will be a relief for businessmen. Your slow business will start once again. Talking about love, you need to control your emotions. Being over-emotional is not good for your relationship. Today will be normal for you in terms of money. Avoid wasteful expenditure. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This time is very important for you. Do not waste your time just by wasting time in discussing people. This is the right time to implement the plans you are making for your beautiful future. Today will have mixed results in terms of money. It may cost more than income, but financial gain is also possible. It will be better for you to use your money properly. There may be a conflict with your spouse. Their mysterious behavior can disturb you. It will be very difficult for you to explain them. In this case, you must give them some time. With the love and blessings of your parents, you will experience positivity and your confidence will also increase. Things will be in your favour at your work, especially the job of the working people will be completed without any hindrance. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your luck will favour you. You can earn more profit with less work on this day. You will keep balance in your personal and professional life. People who are employed will get their boss' affiliation. You can get any important advice from them. At the same time, businessmen will be profitable. If you talk about your personal life, today a short trip with your family is possible. Your visit will be very entertaining. On the other hand, your relationship with your spouse will improve. Today, the mood of your beloved will also be changed. You must keep your behavior right and treat your beloved with love. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very good for you on the economic front. Your income will be good and there can be a big financial gain suddenly. There may be some difficulties in your personal life. Due to your differences with your brother, the atmosphere of your house will be slightly warm. Do not take any step in anger that will make you regret it. On the other hand, with the understanding of your life partner today, you will be able to come out of some big trouble today. It is possible that they can help you in solving any serious issues related to you. On the work front, the day will be positive. With your best performance in the office, you will give a nawab to your opponents. You will have good health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:20 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Love will grow in a relationship with a spouse. You can go for a picnic with your sweetheart at a romantic place. Conditions will be favorable at your work. By the grace of your boss you can get the opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time. Businessmen may benefit financially. Today, you will get a big relief by getting the money held back. Good day for investment. Your conflict with your father regarding a domestic issue may end today and you will get his blessings. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may have differences with your spouse regarding money. Due to your expensive nature, your dear ones will be unhappy. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind. You will feel that things are turning in your favor. On the work front, you may feel quite tired. It will be better to take time for yourself and focus on yourself. Talking about personal life, control your emotions and avoid any irresponsible action. Due to the ongoing misunderstanding among your family members, the atmosphere of your house will be good today. If you talk about your health, the mind will be disturbed and you will feel weak physically. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. You will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. You will share your happiness with your family. If you are unmarried, your relationship may get stressed. If you have any dilemma in your mind, then talk openly with your family members. Today you will focus on yourself by putting all your troubles aside. Relationships with parents will remain strong and they will boost your morale. Your marital life will be happy. Better understanding with your life partner. Talking about money, you will feel financially secure. Any matter related to functioning can be resolved today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. There will be support from siblings. You will support your every decision. The day will be very romantic with your spouse. Your loved one can give you a gift that will make you feel very special. Today will be full of achievements for you on the work front. Today your career will get a new direction. If you talk about money then today will be a good day. However, to avoid any major financial crisis, you have to make every financial decision carefully. If you are going to travel today, then it is possible that there is a change in your plan at the last moment and you have to postpone your journey. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day is not good in terms of money. Your habit of spending without thinking can cause big trouble for you today. You may have to face many problems due to the financial constraints. Misunderstandings can increase with your spouse, so you need to talk a lot. Avoid unnecessarily venting your anger on your beloved. If you talk about your work, today will be a good day for the employed people. You can get good results from your hard work. On the other hand, businessmen can get profit as expected today. Talking about your health, due to high stress, your blood pressure can get messed up. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Suddenly you may meet an old friend. After a long time you will be happy to spend time with your close friend. Marital life will be happy. Today's fin will be something special with your spouse. Your sweetheart can give you some good news. Your financial position will remain strong, so do not worry too much about money. Conditions will be favorable at your work. You will work hard and be satisfied with your work. Businessmen may receive new offers. The day will be favorable in terms of health. You will be very healthy and positive. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm