Daily Horoscope: 21 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April When it comes to functioning, prioritize the responsibilities given by your seniors in the office. Your carelessness can get you in trouble. People who have government jobs may face adverse situations today. If you do business, you will be under some stress due to the slowdown in the business. However you are advised to avoid worrying too much. Soon the situation will improve. Heart will be expensive in terms of finances. Suddenly there can be a big expense. Talking about your personal life, ideological differences with elders of your house are possible. In such a situation, try to present your side in peace. Avoid using the wrong words. To stay healthy you are advised to change your eating and drinking habits. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Better coordination with senior officials in your office. You will feel a lot of pleasure in working. If you have recently joined a job, you are advised to work harder. Businessmen may face adversity especially if you have started a new business then you may incur losses. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your office. Today you can spend some money on children's education. If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then today your problem may end. You are advised to make the best use of your time. As far as your health is concerned, avoid taking unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are unemployed or looking for a job, then today you can get an offer from a good company. However you are advised to prepare your interview well. A little mistake can deplete your hard work. Businessmen may have small economic benefits. If you do business in partnership then some change is possible today. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. You will be very concerned about the health of any member of your family. It may be that you spend too much on doctors and medicines. As far as your health is concerned, your health can decline today due to runaway and stress. It is better that you do not play with your health, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you may get good results today, especially if you are preparing for a government job then you are very likely to get good news today. All this is the result of your hard work. Those working in the stock market can get the expected results. If you want to start your own small business with a job, then take your decision carefully. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You can get more money with less effort. This will greatly strengthen your financial position. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you are thinking of giving a gift to your spouse then it is a good day for this. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be auspicious day for employed people. You can be promoted or there is a strong possibility of getting the transfer you want. Businessmen in iron industry can get a big economic benefit. Today you will get an opportunity to make a big deal. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Stalled money can be returned. Apart from this, there is a possibility of any work related to the property. Talking about your personal life, you will spend a great time with children. Apart from this, if you are going with your brother or sister, then today everything can be calm. To be healthy, you have to make some changes in your daily routine. Apart from this, you are advised to avoid using laptops and mobiles more. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Conditions will be unfavorable in the workplace. Today the atmosphere of your office will not be right. Peers may interfere with any of your work, which may hamper your work. In this type of situation, you have to act wisely. Do not do any such work which causes you loss due to anger and anger. At the same time, traders will have to stay away from the debate, otherwise you can get caught in a legal case as well as you can suffer big financial losses. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. Avoid clamor about unnecessary things. You need to treat your loved one with respect. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, if you have recently had an operation or surgery, you are advised to be more careful. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good day for you on the work front. If you work, then all your work in the office will be completed smoothly. You may see a big improvement in your performance. Today high officials will also be satisfied with the work you have done. People doing business in partnership will have to try to improve their synergy with their partners. You need to strengthen trust in your partner. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Today, your life partner will be in a very romantic mood today. Talking about your finances, expenses will be reduced today and you will be able to save a lot. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work then today will be difficult for you. Focus on your work as well as try to keep your image strong. Avoid speaking unnecessarily in case of colleagues. Businessmen are advised to avoid traveling today. Due to financial problems, the mind will remain troubled. Today some of your work may get stuck in the middle. The bickering in your personal life can be calming. Today you will get a chance to spend a good time with family. Love will increase with your spouse. You can get beneficial advice from your sweetheart. Talking about health, today there can be a problem like muscle strain. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The atmosphere of your house will be quite good today. You will get full support of your family members, especially with the younger members of the house, you will have a lot of fun today. With the improvement in the health of your spouse, your big worry will go away. Talking about your work, the employed people are advised not to be negligent about even their smallest work in the office. If you are trying for a government job, today is auspicious sign. Today, the stationary business can benefit financially. Today will be mixed day in terms of money. Do not spend more than you need. Health deterioration is possible. Sudden pain may occur in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are advised to take special care of your speech and behavior, avoid getting angry and do not forget to use the wrong words, otherwise you can cause big trouble for yourself in the office. You will have to complete your work fast, you may have more responsibilities today. Traders have to be careful in terms of money. Today, take full care while doing financial transactions. Retail businessmen will feel disappointed. Talking about your personal life, suffering from child side is possible. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However you need to spend thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, if you have a complaint of the said blood pressure, then today your health may deteriorate. Auspicious Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are in the mood for fun, today is not the right day for this because there are some important tasks that you will have to tackle today. Ignoring your work is not good for you in any sense, so focus on work today. Students may face some problems. You will not mind studying. If you are feeling cumbersome then you need a short break. Spend some time with your friends, as well as resort to meditation, you will definitely benefit. Your financial condition will be normal. Today, you have to be very careful especially in the use of the vehicle. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm