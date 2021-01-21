Daily Horoscope: 21 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Due to excessive physical fatigue, your health may decline today. It would be better to take sufficient rest time for yourself with work. Try to complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible. Today your boss can review tasks. If you do business and any of your business matters have been bothering you for a long time, then you have to work wisely to get rid of this problem. Do not do any work in zeal so that you can do your own harm. Conditions will be favorable in family life. Today a religious event can be organized in your home. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There may be some major expenses. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Avoid worrying unnecessarily, otherwise your problems may increase rather than decrease. This time is very important for you, so do not waste it on useless things. It would be better for you to focus fully on your work. Your slow pace in the office can cause problems for you. Due to non-completion of your work on time, your seniors will be very angry with you today. On the other hand, today is going to be a mixed day for businessmen. Talking about personal life, the tough attitude of your spouse can disturb you. You will feel quite weak emotionally. In this type of situation you need to be patient. Talking about your health, today you will not feel well physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Dark red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life. If you continue to ignore your family in this way, then the distance in your relationship can increase. The economic problem seems to be getting deeper. If you have borrowed or loaned, you will be under a lot of stress today. Jobseekers are advised to refrain from criticizing or criticizing their colleagues in the office. You may be embarrassed today because of this habit of yours. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly. Your journey will be pleasant and you will also get financial benefit. Talking about health, you may have headaches and problems today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. If you keep thinking about your financial decisions in the same way, then soon you can get rid of all the problems related to money. Today you will be very busy with the work of the office. However, by evening you will be able to complete all your work successfully. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get tremendous profits, especially if your work is related to import export, then you will get the same result as expected. Family life will be happy. Today will be spent in peace with your family. If your spouse is upset due to any reason, then you must talk to him openly so that you can know his heart. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be an auspicious day. If you want to start a new business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then this problem can be removed today. On the other hand, the working people will have to be very active in the office. You may have to do many tasks at once. However, you will get full support of your superiors, so work hard. Conditions will be normal in family life. Health of parents will be good. You will get their affection and blessings. Today you can shop for any precious item for your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, avoid sitting and working continuously, otherwise there may be problems related to waist or back. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business and your work has been interrupted for a long time then you must worship Hanuman ji. This will remove your problem and your work will progress smoothly. Be nice to the female colleagues in the office. Avoid rhetoric or conflict with anyone at the workplace. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get their full support. Today you will feel quite good by spending time with children. You will be very happy to find a lost item suddenly. You will be very happy to get any good news in the evening. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Future worries can haunt you. You have to understand that nothing will be achieved only by worrying. You have to work hard to achieve success. Apart from this, you also have to avoid doubting the decisions for yourself. Trust in yourself and God. Talking about work, today will be a very busy day for employed people. If you are associated with the media then you may have increased responsibilities. On the other hand, the people working in hotels or restaurants can get good success. Small businessmen are advised to follow the rules of the government. It is your only advantage. There will be an atmosphere of tension in your house due to your feelings with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Make your important decisions carefully. Do not be misled by others because you understand your good and bad well. You may have to work hard today in the office. You may have to complete a difficult task in a short time. However, you will achieve good success with your hard work. Today will be beneficial for people who eat and eat food. At the same time, wood businessmen can get any big order. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your relationship with household members will be strong, especially today you will spend a very good time with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have an allergy or infection. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be very serious about money. You will make rapid efforts to strengthen your financial position. It is possible that you will get success in your efforts soon. The office environment will be very good. You will complete your work with a lot of heart. If you are working hard to complete an important task, then do not do many things related to it. If you are planning to start your own small business, then you can take your step forward with proper advice. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You can get a special gift from parents today. If you are married, there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. You will also get a chance to spend more time with your beloved. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will have a temperament. You need to be very balanced, especially avoid losing your temper in the office, otherwise your job can also go. Today will be a good day for businessmen. If you work related to furniture, food items, property etc. then you can get good benefit today. Talking about family life, today your father will be angry with you. It is better that you do not do any work that hurts their feelings. Your anxiety may increase due to a decline in the health of the mother. You have to be careful in terms of money. Do not spend excessively. Talking about health, you need to strengthen your immunity. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not be in any hurry while working in the office. If today the workload is more, then you have to do your work with a calm mind. If you are unemployed and you are not able to get a good job even after a lot of efforts, today will bring great relief for you. Businessmen today are advised to avoid making big economic transactions. If you do business in partnership, then avoid any argument or debate with your partner. The home environment will be tense. If you make an important decision today, some members of your household may not agree with your decision. It is better that you do not pressurize your family about anything. You also need to take care of their likes and dislikes. Money will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, today you have to avoid being very angry otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm