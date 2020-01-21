Daily Horoscope: 21 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about married life, your spouse will be in a more romantic mood today. Maybe you can spend a beautiful evening with them by going out for a candlelight dinner. On the other hand, there may be some problems in the lives of lovers. Your relationship with your boyfriend/girlfriend may hit a dead end because of the ongoing differences between both of you. If you want to give your relationship a chance, then talk openly with your partner and try to clear all misconceptions. On the economic front, the day will be profitable. Today you will be able to earn money easily. Also, if any of your financial investment is successful, you can also get good benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. With the help of family members, you will be able to complete your unfinished work. You needn't worry about health-related matters. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus (April 19 to May 19) Today your enthusiasm will increase and you will be surrounded by positive energy. Finances will be good today and it is likely to improve. You will also feel relieved after getting your money back after a long time. Employed people can get the fruits of their hard work today. There is a strong possibility of your increase in salary. Talking about your marital life, today will be a very peaceful day. Your spouse will behave nicely and will also show their emotional support towards you. Today you must control your anger and avoid losing it, else you may have to bear the brunt of this. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:40 pm

Gemini (May 20 to June 20) Today will be full of ups and downs for you. Today you will be surrounded by many concerns. Financial troubles will reduce your power of thinking. Not only this, due to the money problem, many of your works will be incomplete today. Even on the work front, this day is not good. With increasing mental stress, you will also be able to concentrate on work and your performance will not be good. On the other hand, today you may have ideological differences with your father, due to which there will be a disturbance in the house. Your spouse will try to give you their full support. In difficult times, their company will make you feel relaxed. Use your free time so that you get some benefit, otherwise negative thoughts can dominate you. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be in a very romantic mood and will plan something good with your sweetheart. It is possible that you experience love in your married life as before. If you talk about your financial situation then today will be beneficial. Increase in income will strengthen your financial situation. Today is going to be a great day for business people. You can execute any major transaction. Due to the support of seniors in the office, your work will be able to work efficiently. Today you will try to complete your work fast. As far as your health is concerned, you need to add light exercises in your daily routine. Today is not auspicious for travelling. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about romance, today is a good day. You will be able to spend some quality time with your partner at the place of your choice. Talking about the work, today your boss will appreciate your hard work, which will make you very happy. Today is going to be a normal day for the business people. Make decisions related to the transactions carefully. Today you may get a little worried due to increasing responsibilities towards your family members. It will be better to plan your day in advance. The loving behaviour of your spouse and better coordination between the two of you will keep your relationship strong. On the economic front, this day will be good. Today you will spend as per your budget. Health-related problems can come. Take some time out of your busy routine and pay attention to your health as well. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, the day will be normal. If you keep an eye on your expenses then there will be no problem of any kind. You will get good results in your personal life. Your spouse will understand your problems and try to give full support on your behalf. On the other hand, you will also get the blessings of parents. You will feel some annoyance today due to increasing tension of work. In such a situation, you need to keep calm. Do not waste your time by unnecessarily criticizing others. It will be better if you focus on your work today, and not engage in arguments, else you will land in trouble. Today is not good in terms of health. Your mind will be restless. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, the day will be full of challenges and opportunities. Today you will focus more on your savings. Maybe you can make a new plan to earn extra money. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the home. Your family members will be very happy to see unity among your loved ones. Talking about work, your bad mood in the office can cause problems for you today and if you speak with anger in front of your seniors, then your job may be in danger. Today is a very auspicious day for the students. They can get success, which will keep their mind happy and morals happy. Talking about your love life, this day will be favourable. Today you will spend some memorable moments with your partner. Talking about health, you will be more tired today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 9:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be an auspicious day for the students. If you are preparing to go abroad for higher education and for a long time you are not getting success in this, then you can get some good news today. On the economic front, the day will be excellent. Today you will not face any kind of financial problem. Also today you can spend some money on buying household items. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house today and there will be unity and love among family members. Not only this, but the mood of your life partner will also be changed. Maybe today, you will forget all the grievances and extend your hand towards others with love. Talking about romantic life, do not interrupt your partner's affairs, your habit of speaking without thinking can take the form of a dispute between both of you two today. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm - 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be stressful for you. Today, you may have a dispute with your colleagues in the office. If you do not control your anger, then this can become a habit. It is better that you make your move very thoughtfully and keep your mind calm today. On the other hand, businessmen will have to be careful especially keep an eye on their partner's activities. On the economic front, this day will be fine. Though expenses may increase but you will be able to earn some extra money from your hard work. If you talk about your married life, today there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. In romantic life, you are advised to be careful because unnecessarily doubting your partner will make your relationship weak. It will be better to change your nature a little bit. Avoid doing any work in haste today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a little difficult in the case of love. Avoid arguing over trivial matters and try to understand each other. There will be strife in married life. Differences from a spouse can be deep, which will keep you under a lot of stress. Both of you have to control your anger. Solve the domestic issues at home. Do not let them dominate your work, otherwise, you may get in trouble. It will be better if you stay away from the politics going on in the office and concentrate on your work. You need to keep pace between work and family. You have to understand that along with work, looking after the family members is equally important. Today your interest in religious and spiritual works will increase. You may indulge in some religious activities today. You will feel very good by devoting yourself to God. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 11: 50 am

