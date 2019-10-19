Daily Horoscope: 20 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Romance will be in the air today. You will spend a lot of memorable time with your partner, maybe at a restaurant with your favourite dishes. If you are married, try to keep your anger under control as it may spoil the mood of your spouse. Money matters will improve today and if you want to invest in the share market, you can take a step ahead in the direction as there's a strong chance of getting success. From a work perspective, the day will be favourable and you will work with full concentration. Health will be better today. With some light-weight exercise, you can improve your energy level for the day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will prove to be better for all the good reasons. All the stress of the past few days will vanish and you will feel calm and relaxed today. Family bonding will remain sweet, especially with your parents as today, they will support you in every decision. Compatibility in your marital life will improve along with mutual understanding. Some good news is expected from your children. From the financial front, the day will be a bit expensive as you can spend more on religious work. However, spendings will not cause any problem and you will stay satisfied. Office work may keep you busy all day long. A short trip is expected regarding work which may get you some news. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to become self-reliant. If you have to take an important decision today, it is better you make your own decisions as always depending on others is not a good thing. From financial front, the day is not good as there's some signs of economic instability. Avoid investing today. It will be a mixed day from the work front. A fellow colleague may cause trouble in your work which may result in a small misunderstanding between you both. Try not to get angry in such a situation and avoid doing something that will tarnish your reputation. Family life will be happy. Talking about health, keep your stress level under control as it may cause a bad affect on your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July A beautiful turning point in your married life is on the way. You will get to spend a lot of time with your spouse after a long time. Today you both will sit comfortably and memorize all the sweet old moments. Romantic life will also stay sweet and you may go to some special place to meet your partner. Money is on the cards today, although you are advised to make some important financial decisions to avoid any future loss. The workload at the office will be more but it won't trouble you much. Don't forget to pay attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The work which was stuck from the past few days will gain speed today by your hard work. Continue working in this way as it will soon bring you success. Family life will remain good. Some old promises which you have not fulfilled may spoil the mood of your partner. Try convincing them with love and affection. Love matters will be controversial. You may experience a small fight with your partner. Avoid doubting your partner for no reasons as it may weaken your lovely relationship. The day is favourable for health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am - 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Be cautious as your enemies will be active today and may try their best to hinder all your actions. Today you will get money but due to unavoidable expenses, all money will be spent and you may have to return empty-handed in the evening. Take financial decisions very carefully otherwise it may cause hindrance in your future plans. Workplace environment will be good and you may get a chance to complete some important task. Try to give your best. Businessman shall also expect some new work in hand. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:25 am - 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October A big day is waiting at your office. Your seniours will be influenced by your leading ability which may get you some benefits soon. Keep up the good work and work hard. If you are a businessman, there's a huge chance to get benefits beyond your expectations. A small business trip is expected. Today, family life may not be good as you may have to face some deterioration in the family bonding due to ideological differences. Stay calm and patient and try to manage the situation with sweet words. Relationship with spouse may also get affected. Health will be problematic today and you may feel disturbed due to your illnesses. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A very special day in the matter of love. Today, you will be immersed in the thoughts of your beloved. Time is favourable to propose marriage to your partner. If you are married, a huge benefit is expected with the help of your spouse. Today, you can also take some important decisions together. The opportunity you have been waiting for long may knock your door today. Work hard and take full advantage of the opportunity. Money matters will remain good today. Some old properties can be sold today which will give you a special benefit. A good day for the students. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In addition to the balanced diet to improve your health, you should also take some rest today. Avoid working continuously as your health may decline today. From the work front, the day will be normal. The performance of an employee will be very commendable, while business people may not get any special profit today. Tensions may arise in the family. A dispute with your elder brother may cause trouble at home. It's better for you to avoid any kind of debate with him as it may make the condition worse. No support from your spouse is expected today. Your loved ones will be annoyed with your today. It is advised to think before spending today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to stay away from useless matters, try to keep your mouth under control as your spoiled words may bring you some trouble today. If you won't, your full day will be wasted in the dispute. You may face some problems in the workplace. Too many workloads may approach you simultaneously. All you need to do is keep a good bond with your colleagues as they may help you to complete all the work on time. The financial situation may decline and today you may face a loss of money. Be cautious in all the money matters today. Relationship with your spouse will remain sweet. Do not be careless about health. If you are feeling sick, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 10:45 am - 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not make any hasty decisions today. Stay calm and then take a step forward to make any decision. Relationship with parents will bloom. The distance which you and your parents had from a long time will diminish today as you will apologise to them for your mistakes and forget the past. Avoid trusting your friend blindly as there's a chance that you may be betrayed by your trusted friend. Married life will be favourable and mutual understanding with your partner will improve. The day will be spent well and become memorable with your partner. You will also feel a strong connection with your partner. Financial situation will be better. Today, you will take great advantage of shopping. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am - 1:00 pm