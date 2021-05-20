Daily Horoscope: 20 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your problems may increase in personal life today. If you act wisely, then your deteriorated relations can improve. Today will be very important in terms of money. Your long-standing hard work can be successful. You may see a big improvement in your financial situation. On the work front you will get good results. Today, any positive change is possible today. Any major problems of traders can be solved. Those working on the job can get some good news. Talking about health, there may be some decline in your health today. You will not feel well due to increased fatigue and stress. You better take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If your mother's health is not good, then there will be a big improvement in her health today. After a long time you will spend a good time with your parents. If you are unmarried and there is an obstacle in your marriage, then this problem of yours may end today. It is possible to ask for your chat and get married. You will be lucky today in terms of money. You are most likely to benefit financially. If you are involved in business then you can get big profits. You can get an order today. The day will be normal for employed people. You will get full support of colleagues in the office. Today will be a good day in terms of health. You will feel better physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very good day for you, especially in terms of career, you can get good results. You may get a golden opportunity to move forward. If you are dreaming of promotion, then this dream of yours can be fulfilled. The day will be mixed for traders. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be warmer today. It is possible that your family members do not agree with anything. You have to avoid arguing unnecessarily. Today will be a good day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, today there will be no big problems. However you are advised to avoid spending excessively. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Workload will be high in the office, but you will get full support of higher officials. The hard work you are doing at this time, you will soon get the proper result. If you do business then today you can take some important decisions. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Your relationships with your loved ones will be strong. If there is a rift with your brother, today you will be able to clear all misunderstandings. Marital life will be happy. With your spouse, you will get a chance to attend an event. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You will try fast to increase your income. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Today you can feel quite cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you may have a conflict with your spouse regarding money, which will make the home environment tense. Other household members will also criticize your expensive nature. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. Today you can feel quite tired due to the increasing burden of work. It is better you take time and focus on yourself. You need to control your emotions. Avoid any irresponsible action today. You may meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. If you have respiratory disease, be careful today. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will not be good for you in terms of love and love. There may be differences between you. On the other hand, if you are married, your ideological differences with your spouse are possible. It is better that you do not impose any decision on them and try to understand their side. Today will be an expensive day in terms of finances. If you take your financial decisions wisely, you will see a big improvement in your financial condition. Today will be a rush for you on the work front. If you do business then your work may get interrupted due to getting stuck in a paper case. On the other hand, the working people may have to take short journey related to work. As far as your health is concerned, you may go viral. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 6:50 am to 12:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be beneficial for you on the economic front. You can get a new source of income. Today you can also spend openly on your loved ones. If you are busy with your work for a few days, today you will get a chance to have fun. If you work and are working hard to get a promotion, you can get good news today. Businessmen have to be careful in terms of finances. Some stress is possible in family life. You may have a problem with a member of your family. It will be better to control your anger, otherwise things may go wrong. Do not worry too much about your health. You should also pay attention to rest with food and drink at times. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can get rid of any big problem, which will relieve your stress and you will get mental peace. It is possible that you go to some religious place today. Some good news can be received from the child side. He may progress, apart from this, his performance in the field of education will be highly commendable. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. Talking about your work, if you need to work with efficiency else your boss' mood can become a cause of stress for you. You may have to face their anger even on small mistakes. At the same time, traders may have to fight hard. Today, even after hard work, you will not get success. The day is not good in terms of health. You may have an allergic infection. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are facing any problem on the work front, then do not panic, but work patiently because your problem is temporary, you will get rid of it soon. You just don't take any decision in a hurry. If you work, then try to give your best. Today is not a good day in terms of money. Your budget may stagger. Today, your important work may be interrupted. There will be peace in family life. You will get emotional support from your family members. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. Your health will be good. Today you will get enough time to rest. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. There will not be any major problems related to money. On the other hand, if someone expects a loan from you today, then be prepared not to say it. If you are single, today you can meet a special person. Today will be a very important day for married people. You can get some good news from your spouse. If you do business and are about to start a new job, then you decide only after careful consideration. On the other hand, the working people will have to refrain from completing their work in a hurry. Even the smallest mistake can weigh you down. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may face odd situations at your workplace today, but you will be able to face the biggest problems easily. Keep working hard and trying to get good results in future. Any old legal matter can upset traders. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you can get rid of any small debt. There can be estrangement with your life partner today. You are advised to control your speech. Your parents will get support and today you will be able to spend a good time with them. Today the matter of health will be moderately hot. If you have even a small problem, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm