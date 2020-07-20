Daily Horoscope: 20 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you start your day with the worship of Mahadev. This will give you courage even in adverse situations and you will be able to face all challenges easily. Talking about work, if you work and are working from home then today you may have to work very hard. Conditions in business will be satisfactory. Today you can expect small profits. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Love will remain in relationship with your family. Your spouse is advised to be mindful of his health. If their health is not well already, you must consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Students are advised to be vigilant about their studies at this time, especially you must not miss your online classes otherwise you will be left behind in studies. Money will be in good condition. Today you can spend any big. If you do a job, then you have to take special care of the fact that there is no scope for mistakes today. At the same time, businessmen may incur some losses today. However, you do not need to worry about it. Soon the situation will return to normal. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Some benefit from mother is possible. You will not be able to find time for yourself today due to busy routines. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be very happy if you get success in any ongoing efforts. Your mood will be very good and you will also get a chance to have fun. From an economic perspective, today will be a little expensive but there will be no problem. If your partner has a small fat tip, then keep yourself calm. Remember, where there is love, there is such an altercation. Treat your loved one with love Today will be a normal day for employed people. At the same time, businessmen can benefit financially. All this is the result of your hard work. Talking about your health, you can get relief from any chronic pain. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There may be some negligence in the office due to which the higher authorities will complain to you. You better try to correct your mistakes. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid debate today. If any of your deal gets stuck in the middle, then do not do any work that you have to repent of by getting in a fit. Your financial situation will be normal. It will be better to spend according to your fixed budget today. Your personal life will remain fluctuating. While on one hand you will get the support of your parents, on the other hand some members of your house will be unhappy with you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Avoid raging on small things otherwise you will lose your mental peace. At this time you need to keep your mind calm or else your important tasks may get interrupted. Employees will have more workload today, especially you will be under pressure to complete the pending work, due to which you will feel a lot of stress. If you do business then be prepared to hear some good news today. You may have some differences with your spouse today. Their expensive nature can increase your problems. It will be better to try to convince your beloved with love. Talking about your health, you have to avoid taking much stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you get into any trouble, your friends and family will be ready to help you. You will feel how much you love yourself. Talking about the work, the employed people can get a big responsibility in the office today. It will be better to try to fulfill this responsibility honestly. Your seniors may be taking your test. If you are planning to start a new business, then there may be a problem related to money. It is better you wait for some time and try to strengthen your financial position. The atmosphere of your house will be good. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very expensive day for you. Suddenly a big expenditure can make your budget unbalanced. However, you do not have to worry too much. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, then there will be no problem. Talking about personal life, sweetness will increase in relationship with your spouse. Today they will take care of you very much. Apart from this, both of you will spend a lot of time today. When it comes to functioning, you are advised to stay away from office politics. It will be better to focus on your work rather than going here and there. Today will be normal for businessmen. Talking about your health, avoid consuming stale food. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Mentally you will not feel very good. It will be better for you to forget all the worries and concentrate on your important work. You may face some challenges in the office today. They may try to obstruct your important work. At the same time, the tough attitude of high officials can increase your stress. In such a situation, you have to be patient. You just concentrate on your work. Businessmen are advised not to bargain in any hurry. Talking about your health, due to the change in weather, there may be some problems today. On the other hand, you also need to take more care of your mother's health. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work wisely even under adverse circumstances, then you will be able to face them easily. Do not make the mistake of losing consciousness in enthusiasm. If you do a job and you have been assigned an important task in the office, then do not talk about it much otherwise you may get in trouble. Today will be beneficial for retail businessmen. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a wonderful day with your family. Talking about money, if any of your financial efforts are successful, you are going to get money. Today you can get rid of any health problems. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very mentally disturbed. Many negative thoughts can also come to the mind. In such a situation, you will feel a lot of pressure and cumbersome today. You have to understand, not every day is the same. If you are not getting the results as expected today, then tomorrow will bring a new ray of hope for you, so you do not have to be too disappointed. Today is not a good day on the economic front. Without thinking, you must avoid spending more on things like entertainment and luxury. Today you have to keep a lot of control over your speech, otherwise your slipped tongue can become a problem for you today. Avoid doing something that makes you angry with yourself. Today is not good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today some people may bother you with unnecessary things. It will be better not to put stupid things on your heart. Such negative things may distract you from your goal. There will be happiness in your married life. You will get the love and support of your spouse. Today M may be a new turning point in your life. Maybe a marriage proposal will come for you. If you talk about money then guessing today can prove to be harmful. It is better to make your financial decisions by thinking carefully. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm