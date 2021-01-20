Daily Horoscope: 20 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very busy day for you. If you work, today you will work hard to complete your pending tasks in the office. However you have to try to handle all your tasks better. Avoid haste and panic. Businessmen may face a big challenge today. However, in the second part of the day, this problem will be overcome and you will be able to focus on your work. Talking about personal life, if there is any tension in the house, then do not let the matter grow much. If possible, try to resolve this issue peacefully. Your financial condition will be good. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you need to avoid it. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems like fatigue, insomnia etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business online then today is going to be very favorable for you. You are very likely to have tremendous financial benefits. On the other hand, the people who do government jobs can get high positions. All this is the result of your hard work, you keep working like this, soon you will be at the peak of success. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will be good, especially with siblings, today will be a great day. Any good news can be received today from your spouse. You can benefit financially from the sensibility of your beloved. Your health will be good. Today you will be very strong mentally as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Start the day today by worshiping Goddess Durga. Apart from this, donating sweets will also be beneficial for you. Talking about work, try to keep good behavior with colleagues in the office. Avoid any irresponsible action in the tension of work, especially if you are advised to use your words very carefully. Businessmen can have good financial benefits today. If you work in dairy products, then you are very likely to get results as expected. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will also get a chance to spend enough time with your beloved. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you get a chance to help a needy, do not let this opportunity go by hand. Your little help can change someone's whole life. Today will be auspicious on the work front. You can get good results from your hard work. If you do the job then you may have increased responsibilities. However, if you work wisely instead of being afraid of these responsibilities, then you can get big progress. Natives doing stationery related business can get good financial benefits today. At the same time, people working in the stock market today have to take their decisions very carefully. Your personal life will be happy. You will get parental affection and support. Talking about health, avoid eating outside food, otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Keep distance from people with negative thoughts. This kind of association can have a bad head on your life too. Talking about work, try to complete all your work on time in your office today. Do not postpone any work for tomorrow otherwise your boss's mood may deteriorate. For the working people of finance, today is a challenging day. Suddenly, any work you do can be spoiled. In this type of situation you are advised to work patiently. Do not do anything in a hurry that you have to regret in the future. Conditions in Your personal life will be better than normal. If your relationship with a member of your family is not going well then today once again everything can be normal. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The mind will be happy and today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. After a long time you will also get time to do your favorite tasks. People working in fashion can get great success today. On the other hand, the day is also good for the people associated with education. If you do business then today you can make a big profit. At the same time, the workload of employed people will be less today. You will be able to complete all your work ahead of time. Talking about personal life, today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid spending to make others happy, otherwise your budget may get spoiled. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For some time, if you are not getting the expected results, then you do not need to be disappointed. You trust in God. Soon all your problems will be solved. Start the day by worshiping Lord Hanuman today. Talking about the work, the employed natives are advised to avoid confrontation with your seniors in the office. Whatever work you are assigned, try to complete it with hard work and honesty. On the other hand, businessmen will have to take their decisions carefully. Avoid making your business decisions under the pretext of others, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Your financial condition will be good.Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. Relationships with younger members of your family will be stronger. Talking about health, mental stress can also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid wasting your precious time unnecessarily. You have many important tasks that you have to tackle today. Talking about the work, the pressure of your seniors in the office can increase your stress. You better keep your mind calm and try to focus on your work. On the other hand, Businessmen are advised to be more careful while doing economic transactions. Small talk can be made with your spouse. If you do not control your anger, then it can increase significantly. Days are expected to be expensive in terms of money. Suddenly you may have to spend on something big. Your health is likely to decline. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be more expensive for you in terms of money. It is better that you prepare your budget in advance and spend it thoughtfully. If there is any problem in the office, then you must talk to your superiors openly. Your problem will be resolved. Businessmen will get a chance to make a big deal today. If you do your work with full hard work and self-confidence, then you will get proper benefits in the coming days. Situation will be normal in your personal life. Relationships with siblings will be good. You can get some good advice from father today on an important issue. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to the ear. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. Your great performance in the office will be appreciated. Not only senior officers but colleagues will also appreciate your hard work. The people associated with IT sector can get any great success. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people doing wood business. Any of your major problems will be solved and you can also benefit financially. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. Avoid resorting to any kind of falsehood, otherwise your relationship may become weak. Money will be in good condition. You can spend some money on household amenities. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get a great time with friends and family. You will feel better mentally after a long time. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness and you will get full support of your beloved. Talking about the work, the job load will be more on the jobbers, but you will make every effort to settle all your work tasks patiently. On the other hand, the Businessmen can take some important and concrete decisions to further their business. Talking about money, today you will be very serious about your financial situation. You may also make some changes in your financial plans. As far as your health is concerned, do not be careless about your health at this time, otherwise some chronic disease may emerge. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm