Daily Horoscope: 19 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be an excellent day with certain surprise. It will be a great day for married couples as you will get to spend quality time with each other. Romance will make your evening special. Sometimes, it is important to live freely- so enjoy your day. Mutual understanding between the couples will make things special. Something great is waiting for you. Your boss will be favourable on the work- front and will show trust on you. Your promotion is due shortly. It will be a peaceful and favourable day on the family front. Regular exercise routine will be the best idea to keep you fit. Improvement in parent's health will make you feel relaxed. It will be a normal day for businessmen. it will be a healthy day overall. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2: 20 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be an unfavourable day in terms of health as weather can be the major reason for fluctuation. Avoid being casual on any minor issue related to health as things may get complicated. Be cautious in terms of finances as you may not receive your money. Do not trust people easily. Be careful while driving. Avoid travelling long distance. This isn't the day to invest- so be normal. Seeking father's advice on important matters will be beneficial. It will be a smooth day on the family front and things will work as per the plan. You may get hurt as your close friend will ditch you. It will be a busy day on the work- front and travelling will be a hectic affair. Taking precautions in terms of health is advisory. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Times: 5: 15 pm to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have a busy yet happy day as your loved ones will make you feel special. Your confidence will make you shine brighter and you will rise high as your positive approach towards life will be helpful. Minor challenges on the work- front will be there- but nothing to bother. You will finally grab your preference on the work- front. Those in public sector will be occupied with a new project. It will be a favourable day for those facing legal charges as you will get relief. Your family will become your strength and you will realise this soon. It will be a difficult day with your beloved as minor argument will make things bitter. Improvement in health will make you feel better and confident. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Stars are favourable on the financial front as you can plan for further investment. You can go ahead if planning for huge transaction. Those planning to establish new business will be successful. Those in corporate sector will perform well. Students will feel relaxed after a long time. Your hard- working nature will be appreciated by everyone on the work- front and boss will abide by your decision. Your colleagues will seek your advice on important decision. Those appearing for competitive exams will work harder to seek positive results. It will be a hectic day on the family front as you need to manage many things with the support of your partner. Work harder to improve your health and live a stress- free life. Avoid consuming spicy and oily food. Things will be fine overall. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 4:10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will see positive changes in your life with the change in attitude. It will be a supportive day on the work- front as you will enjoy the company of your colleagues. There will be sudden changes in your life overall. Change of job is high on your mind. An unexpected trip can be a surprise for the family. You may consult elders' in financial matters. Control your anger as your aggressive behaviour on the personal front can worsen the condition. It won't be a healthy day in terms of the sibling relationship. It will be a mixed day on the economic front as you will be confused about utilizing the money. You will feel exhausted by evening. Avoid oily food to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It will be a favourable day overall as you will live upto your expectation. You will get positive results throughout the day. Whether job change or salary hike, things will be favourable for you. You may plan something for the family, making them feel special. Businessmen will make a profit. Catching up with an old friend will be a great idea. Mother's health needs to be taken care of. Sibling bond will make the atmosphere jolly. You may be of help to someone in terms of finances- whether a close relative or friend. Stay away from manipulative people. It will be a healthy day overall. You will feel active and healthy as your habit of yoga and meditation will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 5:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will feel better, as health will improve. It will be a busy day on the professional front as work-related travel is on the cards. Married couples will have a prosperous time, as you will establish a stronger bond. Kids' will perform well in sports and academics. Those in real- estate will come across a new project. Your habit of trusting people easily will prove you wrong. Avoid getting into arguments. Avoid driving, whether two-wheeler or a car. Those suffering from lower abdomen issues have to be cautious. Avoid getting into personal argument as this will cause lot of stress. Starting your day with morning walk will be a good option. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a pleasant and smooth day as stars are favourable. You will get relief of financial burden as your extra source of income will be beneficial. You will plan to send your kid abroad to study as elders' will be supportive. You may hesitate to discuss the future with your beloved. Those in the public sector may face difficulties as work pressure will be stressful. It will be a romantic day for newly- married couples as you will go for a long drive. The evening will be busy at a friend's place and you will rejuvenate after a long time. Stay away from gossips which is expected to deteriorate your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 5:40 am to 11:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may start your day with an argument with a family member, making things go wrong. It will be a slow day in the office, as your boss will be annoyed about your habit of leaving tasks pending. Things will be bitter in relationships as an interference of a close family member will irritate. Just ignore certain things to live a peaceful life. Avoid being blunt as this habit may not be accepted by the majority of the people. The sibling will not be supportive, which will not be accepted by others. You need to be patient as things will be normal soon. Cardiac patients have to be cautious. Prefer getting into yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 8: 30 am to 12:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will understand the importance of relationship and will be dedicated to the family. You will spend quality time with family and kids. Good news from your kids' end will make you feel proud. Your father's health will make you and family feel upset. It will be a profitable day on the economic front and you may come across good news on financial matters. You may get stuck somewhere, which will be a reason for conflict with your beloved. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi will bring prosperity. Spending time with loved ones will be rejoicing. Healthy lifestyle improvement will make you feel positive. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 35 Lucky time: 5:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a tough day in terms of health. You will have some important task at the office, which will keep you occupied. Work-related travel is on the cards. You won't be able to spend time with family, which will be a reason for the dispute. Kids' interested in sports and dance will perform exceptionally well. Your partner's irritating behaviour will make you feel frustrated. The minor argument with the neighbour will create a gap. Handle the situation patiently. Stay calm to make things favourable. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 2:30 am to 8:30 am