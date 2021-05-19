Daily Horoscope: 19 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to take care of your behavior, especially in the workplace, you need to avoid anger. Behave properly in front of the boss and do not forget to ignore their words. On the other hand, businessmen will have to wait for some time for good economic benefit. If you get an opportunity to make a profit today, avoid hurrying. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will not have the opportunity to spend much time with family members today. Your spouse's mood will not be right. There may also be confusion among you. In such a situation you need to use your words very carefully. Your financial condition will be good. Think about your financial decisions carefully. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, you can get good results on this day. If you do a job, there is a strong possibility of your promotion and income increasing. It will be better if you do your work diligently and with hard work. On the other hand, businessmen can get a chance to connect with a big client today. If you have suffered any major loss recently, then you will get an opportunity to make up for it. People doing business in partnership, can solve any major problem. Your personal life will be in turmoil. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. As far as your health is concerned, if you already have any disease then on this day you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are having trouble with a colleague in your office, then everything will be quiet today. You are likely to have better synergy. However, in future you are advised to avoid such things. You must focus all your attention on your work. Businessmen need to show understanding in economic matters. Avoid investing in haste. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of the members of your house. Today, your spouse may take an important decision. You better support them. Your financial situation will be fine. However, you have to avoid spending it randomly. Talking about your health, you are prone to urine infection. You should take more care of cleanliness as well as consume more amount of water. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Your expensive nature can get you in trouble. Apart from this, you may also have feelings with your spouse regarding money. Talking about the work, the people doing business related to food grains can get good benefits today. At the same time, people working in hotels or restaurants will feel disappointed. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you are advised to try more quickly. Soon your hard work will be successful. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. Talking about your health, if you have a road connected to your heart, then avoid being negligent. Take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Mentally you will not feel well today. Many types of thoughts can come to your mind. You better control yourself and focus on your important tasks. If possible, spend more time with your family today, especially try to improve your rapport with your elder brother. Today will be an expensive day in terms of finances. However, there does not appear to be any major problem. If you work, today will be a very busy day for you. You will feel a lot of stress due to increasing burden of pending tasks. You are advised to complete all your tasks with a calm mind. The sum of profit is being made for businessmen, especially if you do dairy products business, then today is going to be profitable for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 8:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you are advised to work patiently. There is no need to be disappointed if you are not getting the results as expected. All your problems will be solved when the time comes. If you work, then any of your stalled work can be completed today. Bosses will be very happy with your performance in the office. There will be disappointment in the hands of the business people. Talking about your personal life, you must take care of the needs of all the members of your family. If possible, spend more time with parents today. You will get emotional support from your spouse. You can go to a religious place with your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled by cold, cold, etc. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do business and you take an important business decision today, then you are advised to make your own decision on your own. Avoid making your own business decisions at the behest of others, otherwise loss may occur in place of profit. Employed residents should avoid talking too much here and there in the office, especially if your boss has entrusted you with a big responsibility, then it would be better not to share your work with your colleagues. Today is likely to be a very challenging day for the people working in government jobs. You may have to do multiple tasks at once. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relationships with your family members can improve. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you reach office late daily, then try to change this habit as soon as possible. If you make this mistake today, then you can be in big trouble. There is a possibility of getting good news for the people trying for government job today. Your hard work can be successful. People doing business in partnership are advised to avoid debate otherwise large financial losses may occur. Talking about personal life, keep your dealings with the members of your house right. Don't get angry and do something that hurts their feelings. If you are married then the day is good to give a good surprise to your spouse. This will increase love between you. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are not feeling well mentally, then start the day with a recitation of a spiritual text to enlighten yourself. This will make you feel much better. In the office, you need to abandon laziness and get your work done fast. If any of your work remains incomplete today, it can have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen can benefit financially today, especially if your work is for general store, grocery etc. then the movement of customers will continue. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your parents will be in good health. Marriage of siblings will deepen your relationship. On the economic front, you will get mixed results on this day. If you try a little more, your income may increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Small traders are advised to avoid storing large quantities of goods, otherwise losses may occur. Today will be a good day for the employed people. Your boss will be found in the office. Your mental stress will decrease and you will be able to complete all your work fast. There may be an increase in the income of the natives working in a foreign company. Family life will be happy. Any religious program can be organized at home. You will spend a very good time with your family today. If your spouse has been angry with you for some time, then you may see a change in their nature today. It would be better to forget all your displeasure and treat your sweetheart with love. Talking about your finances, do not spend more than income. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm