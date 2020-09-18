Daily Horoscope: 18 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be more lazy today. Due to a restless mind you will not be able to do any work properly. If you have been stuck for a long time, even today your hands will feel disappointed. In such a situation, you have to be patient. Working people are advised to keep good rapport with their colleagues in the office. Businessmen can meet with a big client today. If you are about to do any new work, then you can get a good benefit of this meeting in the coming days. It will be good if you do not take any kind of risk in your financial matters at this time. To be healthy, you have to take special care of food and exercise along with your diet. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a good day for you. People will be greatly influenced by your good speech and positive thoughts. Your honor and respect will also increase. There is a need to be vigilant today on the economic front. Avoid investing in haste. You can meet some important people related to your field if you talk about business. Your career can take a new turn with this meeting. The day will be very beneficial for businessmen, especially if your business is related to oil then you will definitely benefit. You may have a friendship with a friend in the second part of the day. There may be some confusion between you. You have to control your anger. Being too busy with work, you will not be able to give enough time to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get good results in terms of money. Today financially can improve. It is possible that you can complete your stalled work and get money. Today it is possible to benefit from your elder brother too. Talking of work, do not exhaust yourself with extra workload. At this time you also need to pay attention to your health. You are likely to get success in any matter related to real estate. Today will be a difficult day for your married life. Your estrangement with your spouse can cause your mental stress. You must treat your beloved partner with love. If there is a problem, try to resolve it peacefully. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are not feeling well mentally for a few days, then today will prove to be better for you. You will feel positive and you will try to do your work diligently. If you work, you can get some good news in the office. You may get a higher position or you get the desired transfer. Today will be a very important day for businessmen. You can get success in any legal matter. You may get mixed results in your personal life. There can be differences with the father. You must respect them. A child can have some great success in education. Today will be normal for your married life. Suddenly in the evening the arrival of a guest will change the atmosphere of your house. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will get positive results in many cases. For the last few days, if the atmosphere of your house is not going well and the relations between the members of your house have deteriorated, then the situation can improve a lot today. Today will be very busy on the work front, work will be more in the office. However, there will be no obstacle in any of your work and you will be able to complete your work easily. Businessmen will have a normal day. If you work in partnership, there are signs of change. Your financial situation will be good. You can also spend on hobbies. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to start a new job and there is an obstacle in your path, then this problem of yours will end today. In the coming days you are very likely to get results as expected. If you trade in cosmetics, clothes or food, then today you can get a big financial benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Today you will spend a loving day with your spouse. You will get relief from worry related to children. You keep guiding them. There is no need to worry too much when it comes to money. Your budget will be balanced. You can get back the stopped money. The day will be favorable in terms of health. You will be very energetic and positive. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Suddenly you may face adversity. It will be better not to work with enthusiasm but with consciousness. You have to keep your behavior balanced as well as use your language thoughtfully. Today you can unknowingly hurt someone's feelings. Speaking of work, your confidence will remain and you will be able to give your best. You will get full support of senior officials. Today will be full of tension for the businessmen. You may have to bear the loss. Talking about health, you will feel very tired today. If you do not rest properly, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Due to high workload, you will be very busy. However, you will work hard on your behalf. You will have good rapport with everyone in the office and if needed, you will also get the support of high officials along with colleagues. Today will also be auspicious for businessmen of this sign. If you work related to medicines, you can get financial benefit. Some stress is possible in your personal life. If you act with prudence and patience, you can easily resolve the matter. Avoid arguing unnecessarily with your spouse. Talking about health, if you have a migraine complaint then today you need to take more care of yourself. Do not starve for long and avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Marriage may increase today. Your uncontrolled anger will disturb the peace of your house. You are advised to avoid misbehaving with your spouse. If you do not handle the situation in time, then in future you will only feel regret. By behaving like this you are making your people miserable. Use your words very thoughtfully in the office. Don't get excited and do anything that will tarnish your reputation. Businessmen will not be able to get any special profit. If you're feeling cumbersome and boring, get out of your house and spend time with friends. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today you will be able to repay any pending bill. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Nothing will be achieved by just worrying. Your increasing stress is not only destroying your power of thinking but also its negative effects on your health. will be better. Stay positive, your situation will improve soon. You are advised to be very careful in the office. Keep your anger under control, otherwise your aggressive nature can put you in big trouble today. Avoid confrontation with your colleagues and superiors. You are advised to focus on your work. If you do business then you can benefit financially. Situations will be normal in your personal life. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be a problem in your personal life. The family may not agree with any of your decisions, especially you will not get the support of parents. It will be better to know the opinion of your family members before making a decision. If you do your mind then the loss will be yours. Some changes are possible on the work front, especially for the job-seekers are likely to get positive results. On the other hand, the people who did the business proceeded in the right direction with the right thinking. You will definitely get success. Talking about money, if you are in the mood to spend on many things today, then you are advised to avoid it. At this time, if you pay more attention to savings, it will be good. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12 noon