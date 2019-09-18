Daily Horoscope: 18 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Things will be different today as you may agree with your spouse regarding financial matters. Minor differences will be a reason for dispute in the family- to avoid all this. Do not let negative thoughts preoccupy your mind. You must learn to stand for yourself. Businessmen will face a tricky challenge and must try harder to overcome the challenges. You will have a hectic and challenging day on the work- front. Be vigilant and smart rather than repenting later for your mistake. Your irresponsible behaviour will be a matter of concern. There is a possibility of major misunderstanding on the family front. The health of elders should be taken care of. Start your day with meditation to stay calm. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9: 45 am to 5: 30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a smooth day on the family front and the best day till now for the newlywed couples. A trip with your loved ones is on the cards. Love is in the air today, and you will get away with past bitterness. Things will be beneficial on the financial front and you will recover most of your loss. Your hard- work will finally bring bright result. Things will be favourable on the work- front as you will enjoy working. This is the right time to plan for investment. High profit in terms of business will make your day and you will achieve your target. You may help a needy enroute. The evening will be pleasant as you will spend time with your loved ones. It will be a healthy day overall. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a fantastic day as you will catch up with your sibling after a long time. It will be a hectic day for children as their tight schedule will keep them busy. You may have to postpone some of your plans due to some uncertainty. You will spend a romantic evening with your partner and may re-live some special moments. It will be a stress- free day after a long time. Things will be smooth on the work- front. You will plan to gift something expensive for your beloved. A new start of the career is waiting for a few of you- as this is the perfect time to give a thought. Consulting elders on the financial aspect will be beneficial. Take care of your health if you are suffering from lower abdomen issues. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 6:05 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a tough day in terms of business as the plan may not get implement- hence making you feel irritated. You may feel a bit lazy due to monotonous hectic schedule- but at last, will be happy and successful. Ignore those with whom you can't gel out and stop worrying. The good news in the morning will make your day. Travelling with parents will be a different experience after a long time. You will receive your blocked money back and will spend it wisely. Your partner's advice will work out well. Music lovers will have an excellent time. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Times: 8:30 am to 2:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a pleasant day overall and things will be smooth on the professional front as you need to supervise your team with the guidance of your boss. Your boss will be away for a while and things will be under you. You will rationalise things overall with wise intention. It will be a mixed day on the financial front and your partner will be supportive. Parents' health is to be taken care of, especially cardiac patients. A small mistake on the family front will create misunderstanding, but things will be normal by evening. Dinner with a close friend will be a wonderful idea to en your day with! Your kid's performance on the academic front will be a matter of concern- but nothing to worry. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may work under pressure on the professional front as your boss will be over- expecting- giving you a lot of stress. Over- interference at the work- front will be a turn- off for you. Businessmen will have a busy day- travelling and meetings will keep you occupied. It will be a profitable day on the financial front as you will receive your blocked money. Those in the insurance sector will perform well. You will make your family feel special- especially elders. Your good behaviour will be appreciated by all and will fetch you respect. Your kids' will follow your footsteps. Elders' may insist for a short religious trip. Some good news in the morning will make your day. Evenings will be fine. A romantic dinner with your beloved will be a surprise. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Monitor your behaviour as you may have to face trouble due to your rude attitude. You need to focus on your work as your boss may warn you on work- front. Work-related travel will keep you busy as you have to plan and manage things in advance. Start saving. Your family will be dissatisfied with your behaviour and things are expected to get worse. Your parents may interfere to rectify your attitude. Sibling rivalry will worsen the condition. Students will be busy with their studies. An argument with your beloved will spoil your mood. Health is to be given priority. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The good news in terms of finances will make your day as you will receive a bonus or extra money from various sources. Those in the joint business will be extremely happy. Salary hike will be a surprise for those in the corporate sector. Avoid overspending. You may seek your partner's opinion regarding an important family issue. It is a favourable time to invest in gold. Those in real- estate will be busy with a new project. Those in the public sector will get some relief after a long struggle. The bond between newly- married will get stronger. Avoid consuming leftover food as you may complain of gas related issues. Take care of your beloved's health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:20 am 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Lack of finances will make things hard and you may have to borrow money from a close friend/ relative. You will plan for an extra source of income with the help of your partner. Those in business will have a normal but hectic day. Mother's health will be a matter of concern. Stay calm as this too shall pass. Your spouse will be caring and supportive much beyond your expectation. An acquaintance will become special over the period of time. Avoid making huge transactions. Do not purchase anything expensive. Stay away from sugar-coated people. You will prefer spending time alone. Your patience will reward you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 4: 12 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You must manage your finances as things are expected to get worse if you will not get over the habit of overspending. Avoid having blind trust in people, which will drag you in trouble. Your positive approach towards work will be beneficial as people will seek your guidance. Think before you speak- especially on the professional front. Those into academics will have a positive day. Students may go for a picnic with friends. Your beloved will make you feel special. The situation on the family front will get calm as you will realise the importance of the relationship. Avoid delaying the task assigned to you. Those suffering from arthritis need to be cautious. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 10:10 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a special day on the work- front as things will be planned well. Your experience and knowledge will be appreciated. Your boss will abide by your decision and will respect your say. You may get lucky to go abroad in the context of the job. Planning will be beneficial as things will be aligned. You may plan to purchase a new house. Those into public service will be happy in terms of getting relieved from the burden. Kids will be happy with the new session. It will be a smooth day on the family front, as your mutual understanding will help to get away with instability. A close friend/ relative may visit for a short duration. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 10:30 pm