Daily Horoscope: 18 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to control your emotions. Do not get carried away by emotions and take any decision that you will have to regret in future. Talking about work, today is likely to be a challenging day for the people working in government jobs. Your negligence can result in big losses. It would be better today to try to do even the smallest tasks carefully. The people who trade gold and silver will feel disappointed. Your business is likely to decline. The situation will be favorable in family life. Members of the household will get support. If your spouse is not well, you are advised to take more care of them. Money will be in good condition. You need to avoid spending excessive money on hobby leisure. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Conditions in family life will be full of ups and downs. There is a possibility of a dispute between members of the house. You are advised to treat your elders with respect, otherwise the distance in your relationship may increase. If you are married, pay more attention to your married life. If possible, spend more time with your spouse today. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. Boss will be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, if the people associated with business are going to make a big investment, then you need to consider it seriously. Today you will get mixed results in terms of money. Talking about health, today there may be problems like insomnia, fatigue, weakness etc. You also need to avoid stressing too much. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you may get good results today. If you do the job, then you will get full support of senior officers. If you walk according to the advice of the higher officials, then you will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. If you are thinking of starting your own small business, then the day is not right for this. There may be some major obstacles in your path. There will be happiness and peace in family life. If you take any important decision related to the family, then definitely take the opinion of the members of your household. Today is going to be expensive on the economic front. Today, even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a huge amount. You will feel better as your health improves. However you need to avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for traders. If you do business online then your business will increase. On the other hand, iron and wood traders are also likely to get some relief today. Employees will have a normal day. You are advised to pay attention to your pending tasks. The atmosphere of the house will be good. There will be full support of family members. If you have any elderly members in your household, take care of their health more. Money will be in good condition. You can buy good gifts for children today. As far as your health is concerned, it is advisable to take all necessary precautions outside the home. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student, avoid using too much TV and mobile. This time is very important for you, so you are advised to focus your attention on your studies. Negligence can prove to be costly for you. Today is going to be an auspicious day for the people working in government jobs. There are signs of your progress. On the other hand, the natives of private jobs can also get good results from their hard work. A situation of profit is being created for the traders. Although today you may have to face some challenges, in the end the victory will be yours. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. You are advised to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Along with work, your family is equally important for you. Talking about health, you may feel some weakness today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a tough day for traders, especially if you work for import export then you will feel disappointed. However, at this time you are advised to work with patience. Do not argue with high officials in the office. If they give you any advice, then the mistake of ignoring their words may fall on you. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. You will spend according to your budget and there will be no problem. The atmosphere of the house will not be good today. Keep your dealings with your loved ones especially with the younger members of the house. You will have to strengthen your relationship. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. Suddenly your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a mixed result for you. There may be some problems on the work front. However, you need to work with a calm mind. Soon all your problems will be solved. In the case of money, the day will be expensive. However, your good stars will not let any kind of problem happen. If you are trying to increase your income then you can get some good news soon. Talking about personal life, your interaction with the elders of the household may deteriorate. If you do not agree with anything about them, then you are advised to put your side in peace. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. The day will be normal in terms of health. You will get enough time to rest. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work then today is going to be very busy for you. You will carry out your responsibilities well. You will do your best to give your best. You will get full support of boss and senior officers too. Retail traders can benefit financially today. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of the household. You will get a chance to spend more time with parents today. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. Your financial efforts are very likely to succeed. The day will be fine from the point of view of health. However, you are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Do not forget to ignore the responsibilities of your home. Your wrong attitude can hurt your heart, especially parents may feel unhappy because of you. If you are married, then you need to avoid the hassle of quarreling with your spouse over trivial matters. Respect each other. Today will be normal for you on the economic front. If you are thinking of doing some work related to money then you will have to wait for some time. Natives working in transport can be financially disadvantaged. Do not do any work in haste that increases your difficulties. If you work, then present it properly in front of the boss in the office. Talking about health, your health will be a little weak today due to part race. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting good financial benefits, then you do not need to be disappointed. Soon the situation will improve. However, you need to make some changes in your business plans. Jobly natives can get good success. Your progress can be made. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Today will be a happy day with my family. If you are married, today you can get a wonderful surprise from your spouse. It is possible, my dear, to give you your favorite gift. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Your deposit may increase. As far as your health is concerned, physically you will be very strong and feel very good mentally. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:0 pm