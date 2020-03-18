Daily Horoscope: 18 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a great day in terms of health. You will make yourself feel energetic and better. Especially if you are struggling with some chronic disease, today you are likely to get some relief. If you are thinking of spending money on things of comfort, then you may have to face the wrong results in the future. At this time you need to focus more on savings. Your personal life will be happy. Your parents will support you. If you take any important decision today, they will fully support you. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Today they will take care of you very much. Talking about love, today your partner's wrong attitude can cause a rift between you. It is better that you do not bow down to their unnecessary demands. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may get some good news which will make you very happy. Most of your work will be completed easily. Mentally you will be strong enough. There will be full support of friends and family. If you talk about your work, today the work in the office will be more, but you will be able to gradually complete all your work on time. Your performance will be appreciated. You will also get a chance to spend some time with the family. The health of the parents will be good and they will be very happy with you. Business-bound people today need to be a little careful. If you suddenly get an opportunity to grow your business, do not take a decision immediately but it is in your best interest to think first. Too much enthusiasm can be harmful for you. If you talk about your married life, today your spouse will make you feel how important you are to them. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be better for you in terms of money. There can be some improvement in your financial situation. It is possible that you get from where you expected financial help. Not only this, you will also be able to pay your old bill today. If you want to start your own business, then today you are likely to get financial help from someone. You may face adversity in the office. Your colleagues may not come forward to help you on time. Instead of getting frustrated, you must remember this as a lesson so that in future you don't have high expectations from anyone. There will be peace in your married life. Love and sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a great day for you on the work front. If you are a businessman then you can get good benefits from any of your old contacts. It is possible that your stuck work is done today and soon you will get a big financial benefit. On the economic front, you can make a big decision. Maybe you want to make some investment in a new business. If you take your decision after considering the opinion of your father, it will be very beneficial for you. There will be strife in your married life. The strong mood of your spouse will cause dispute between you two today. At the same time, loving couples can get a chance to talk to their families about their marriage. You must be confident with your side. Today is a very good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your fortunate side will be strong, all your planned tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Not only this, today you can make some important decisions with your intelligence. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Today, there will be no problem with any kind of money. Also, you can get a good chance of earning money. If you talk about your work, any big change is possible today. It is possible you get big offers from a good place. The unemployed are also likely to get employment. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will also get full support of family members. Today you will be able to spend some good time with friends too. Talking about your married life, today your spouse can achieve something big. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a good day on the economic front. You may receive some wealth today, but at the behest of others, avoid making financial decisions. If you want to invest today, then get all the information related to it yourself. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. Sharing your mind with your loved one will make you feel great. Not only this, today your stress will also be overcome by your father's resentment. With his blessings, you will experience positivity. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. In the office, you will win the hearts of your superiors with your hard work, but you have to be careful with your opponents. It is possible that they try to obstruct your work. Today's journey will be very beneficial for businessmen. Your health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Domestic problems seem to be increasing. Today, your family issues will also affect your work. It is possible that the differences with your siblings can be deep, due to which you will be depressed throughout the day. If you want to improve your relationship, then you must first change your habit to dominate others. Also, do not bring home office trouble as far as possible. Today you will have to fight hard to improve the economic situation. However, you are very likely to get good success. If you are a businessman then today you can receive some financial benefits. By working hard, you will feel tired today and your health will also be weak. In such a situation, you need to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Wrong decisions taken in the past can cause you discomfort today. You will feel very lonely and you will not feel like working on this day. On the economic front too, the day is not good, so avoid spending too much. Think carefully before making any new investment. Today will be a very busy day in the office. You will feel tired due to too much work. Also, the effect of mental stress will also be seen in your nature. It is possible that today you needlessly get angry and you become estranged from the people around you. Many negative thoughts can come to your mind today. It is better that you work patiently. Overall, this day is going to be very difficult for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12: 45 to 5: 20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you need to control your anger otherwise there will be dispute from close quarters. When it comes to your loved ones, you should sacrifice your ego. Today your concern about money can increase. The financial benefit that you were going to get today can be postponed due to which many of your plans may get hampered. Your personal life will be normal. Your relations with your family will be good. You will also get support from your spouse in the adverse situation, they will always have your back. Today, you will work hard in the office and you will get positive results. It is possible that today you will be given the responsibility of assuming an important assignment. You better try to live up to the expectations of your bosses. There will be health related problems. If possible, consult a good doctor today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your office environment may suddenly deteriorate. Today, you can have an argument with a colleague. You have to keep your behavior balanced, else you can tarnish your own image by using bad words. Not only this, your bosses will also take some concrete steps today. Today is going to be a profitable day on the economic front. This day will be auspicious for investing. If you are shopping for a precious item, first get complete information about it. Today, there will be an atmosphere of joy and excitement in your personal life. Love will increase with your spouse. On the other hand, there may be some legal hurdles due to which some important work may get stuck in the middle. Today is a good day for the students. Your problem will be solved with the help of your teachers. This will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 am to 6:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious on the work front. You can get a big chance today to prove yourself. It will be better for you to take full advantage of this opportunity. However, this opportunity will also bring with you some challenges which you will face with full courage. There may be some problems in your personal life. To resolve domestic matters, you need to show understanding rather than aggression. Do not insult anyone by getting angry. Your financial condition will be fine. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side, today you can be successful in getting some financial benefits. Today, your life partner can be angry, which will cause some sadness in your mind. Everything can be worn by love. If you want to maintain the sweetness of your relationship, then make your loved one realize how important it is in your life. You will have good health and you will feel fresh today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8 am to 12:55 pm