Daily Horoscope: 18 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to behave very balanced at workplace. Avoid unnecessary arguments with colleagues, otherwise today you can get into big trouble. Today is not a good day for the people working related to finance. You are advised not to rush. There is a strong possibility of financial loss today. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Your relationship with the younger members of your family will be strong. If you are married then today you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. Some good memories of your married life will be refreshed once again. Today is likely to be a mixed day in terms of money. There may be more expenses than income. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to the ears today. Lucky Colour: Sky

Lucky Number:17

Good Time: 12:20 PM to 9:05 PM

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a retail trader and are going to make a big deal today, then you have to act wisely and carefully. A little carelessness can cause damage. Try to complete all your work on time in the office today. Your late lateness can spoil your image in front of the boss. Today will be a good day in terms of money. There can be a big jump in your financial condition. Your personal life will be happy. There will be love and unity among the members of the house. You will get full support of your loved ones in adverse situations. In the second half of the day, you will spend a wonderful time with friends. You can also get some good advice from a close friend. Talking about your health, if your health is not good already, then you should not be careless. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Timings: 7 PM to 9:25 PM

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and there is any obstacle in your education, then you should take the help of your elders and teachers. At this time, carelessness towards studies can increase your problems. Talking about work, you can get some important responsibilities in the office. You better not give even a single chance to complain to the higher officials and boss. Your hard work can open new avenues of progress for you. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to invest. Disputes are possible with spouse. If you do not agree with something of your beloved, then try to present your side calmly. Talking about health, if you have a problem of migraine, then today your problems may increase. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Good Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a good day on the work front, especially if you do a job, then you can get a good opportunity to show your talent. There is a strong possibility of getting the desired transfer or promotion for the people doing government jobs. Businessmen may have to travel long distances. Your journey will be very beneficial financially. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get the opportunity to spend much time with your family members today. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. Talking about health, you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Timings: 12:30 PM to 7:55 PM

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen are advised to avoid starting any work without any plan. Don't be in a hurry to make big profits. If you do business in partnership, then you may have a dispute with your partner regarding money. In such a situation, you are advised to work with a calm mind. Avoid getting furious otherwise the loss will be yours. Talking about personal life, try to keep a good relationship with the members of the house. Arguments over small things can increase the distance in your relationship. Improvement in your spouse's health will remove your big worries. Your financial condition will be better than usual. To avoid financial crisis, you have to be careful in terms of money. Avoid spending more than necessary. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Timings: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people associated with the banking sector. There is a strong possibility of your progress. Apart from this, people working related to finance can also get good results. If you are a student, then today is likely to be a stressful day for you. Suddenly there may be a big obstacle in your education, especially if you are making any effort for higher education, then today your attempt may fail. Although you do not need to worry much, soon your problem will be solved. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be physically and mentally very strong. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:39

Lucky Timings: 4 PM to 8 PM

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will prove to be better for you in many matters. First of all, let's talk about your work, the workload in the office will be a bit high, but you will be able to complete all your work successfully on time. Apart from this, senior officers will also be satisfied with your performance. If the people associated with business are thinking about any change, then today is a favorable day to carry forward their plan. People working related to real estate can get expected results today. Your personal life will be happy. There will be good harmony in the relationship with the members of your house, especially with your siblings, today will be a very fun day. Your financial condition can improve. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. As far as your health is concerned, if you have a heart-related disease, then avoid being careless. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Timings: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will give good results on the family front. The ongoing dispute over property can be settled. Apart from this, your relations with the members of your family will also improve. Talking about your work, if you do a job and for some reason your promotion is stuck in the middle, then today you can get good news. Businessmen are advised not to do big financial transactions. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid unnecessary trips. The heart will remain expensive in terms of finances but there will be no problem. Talking about your health, if you have asthma, then on this day you are advised to be more cautious. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Timings: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Whether at home or at work, the burden of responsibilities may increase a bit today. In such a situation, you will feel very burdened and stressed. It is better that you avoid worrying too much and try to complete all your tasks with a calm mind. Relationship with spouse will be strong. Today your beloved can achieve some great achievement. You can also take some important decisions regarding the education of your children. Today will not be a good day in terms of money. Avoid taking your financial decisions without thinking. Apart from this, do not trust others excessively in terms of money. To stay healthy, you need to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine along with eating on time. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Timings: 4:40 am to 3 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Stay away from people who try to mislead you by giving wrong information. Take your important decisions on your own. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. You may get a good opportunity to invest. There is a strong possibility of growth in your business. People doing business related to gold and silver will be disappointed. Try to complete all your pending work in the office today, otherwise the work pressure may increase a lot in the coming days. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Today your spouse can make a big demand from you. If you are not able to fulfill their demand then you have to explain to your beloved with love. Stay away from quarrels. Improvement in health is possible. Lucky colour:dark red

good score:2

Lucky Timings: 4:30 PM to 10 PM

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen can get a good opportunity to earn profit. There is a strong possibility of solving your financial problems with the help of your old contacts. Try to maintain good rapport with senior officers in the office. If they give you any advice, don't forget to ignore it. If you want to do a job abroad, then today there may be a big obstacle in your path. This day will be very lucky in terms of finances. There can be a big jump in your financial condition. Talking about your health, you need to take special care of your diet. Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm