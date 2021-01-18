Daily Horoscope: 18 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your mood will be very good and you can make some good plans to make your day special. The ongoing estrangement with your spouse will end in the happiness of your married life. However, you have to take care from your side that you do not do such a thing again that will hurt your dear feelings. Parental support will be provided. Today financial benefits are possible from your father. Apart from this, you can also get a gift from them. Your relationships with siblings will be stronger. Your efforts on the functioning will be successful. Servants will complete their important work on time. Businessmencan benefit financially. Your financial condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today things are seen turning in your favor. Today will be very relaxed for you. All your works will be done according to your plan. Business people can get a big order. This is the opportunity you have been waiting for for a long time. On the other hand, the working people can get some good news in the office. Your desire to go abroad is likely to be fulfilled soon. Though your journey will be related to work, it will prove to be very auspicious for you. Your good stars are pointing out that you will get financial benefit from this journey. You can also get a high position. The problems of personal life will be solved and today you will find yourself in a worry-free and better mood. Lucky Colour: Blue Good score: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your carelessness towards health can put you in some big trouble. If you are not well, then you need to consult a good doctor immediately. Remember, you can be successful in life only by staying healthy. Some stress is possible in your personal life today. You may have ideological differences with siblings. If your views are not the same on an issue, then you must find a solution to the problem with a cold head. Nobody will benefit from unnecessary debate. On the other hand, today will be a very memorable day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. You can also go on a romantic long drive to make the day more special. Seeing your enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the office, everyone will praise you. Your boss will be very happy with your work. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 5:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, the day is not good. If you do not try to focus on work, then your seniors may be angry with you today. If you are negligent like this, you may have to lose your job. It will be better if you are careful in time. Financially, this day will bring some great opportunities for you. The new economic agreement will be finalized and you will get benefits Today your spouse may feel depressed because of you. You have to pay extra attention to your behavior and words. If you have anything in mind, then you must openly speak to your beloved. For a wonderful evening, you can go for a walk with friends today. is. Today your health will be very good and you can take part in any sport. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very auspicious for the students of this sign. You are very likely to get success in your ongoing efforts for higher education. If you want to study abroad then you can get some good news today. If you talk about your financial situation, it will rain money today. You will get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. There is a possibility of getting some big financial benefits. You may get double benefit from any old investment. Happiness will come in your personal life. Any auspicious work can be done at home. If your child is eligible for marriage, then a good marriage proposal may come for them. Good results will be achieved in the field. However you must try to improve synergy with colleagues. Businessmen will get results as expected. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will feel very lonely and depressed. Many kinds of anxiety will remain in your mind and you will have a lot of problems in taking your important decisions. It is better that you do not take any important decisions today. A situation of discord can arise in marital life. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. Do not resort to any kind of falsehood, otherwise your relationship may weaken further. If you are thinking of selling an old property then you can get success today. Talking about money, today will be an auspicious day. The attainment of wealth is being made. Today will be normal on the work front. Today, your health must be your biggest priority. Negligence can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:40 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a bit difficult for you. You need to be careful. Small troubles can increase your stress. Avoid discussing any disputed issue at home. You may have a big fight with a member of your family. There is a possibility of deterioration which can disturb the peace of your home. If you talk about your work, you will feel a lot of pressure today. The troubles of personal life will not let you focus on your work. Even the behavior of your seniors will not be good towards you. Business people may have to bear some loss today. A decision taken in the past may disappoint you if you do not get the results as expected today. Your financial condition will be normal. Do not spend anything big. Health may decline. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day is not good in terms of money. Sudden increase in expenses will increase your problem. If you are away from home today, you may face a lot of problems. You might have to suffer a lot today. There is a possibility of losing your precious item or it is stolen. You need to be very cautious. If you are feeling a lot of pressure from work for some time, then today you might get a chance to pay more attention to rest. Today you would love to spend time with friends. A little fun is also necessary to keep yourself fresh. You can also discuss any important future plans with parents today. There will also be happiness and peace in married life. Your mutual understanding with your spouse will increase. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to make a fresh start by forgetting the things of the past. If you keep thinking about the memories of the past, then you will not be able to move forward. At this time, you will have to concentrate on all your work. Keep yourself away from negative thoughts. You can move ahead in life only by remaining stress free. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Today you can make a profitable deal. Your financial position will be strengthened. If you do business then today you can take any important decision related to your work. If there are some problems going on in your marital life, then you have to reduce the distance between you in time, otherwise your relationship may increase bitterness. By worrying more, you are making your health weak. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A slight change in your nature can remove many of your problems. Your dispute with family members will end today because your initiative and sensible behavior will remove all the grievances of the family. If you want to maintain a strong relationship with your loved ones then keep your behavior balanced. Your children need a little more attention. You must guide them, otherwise they may deviate from their goal. If for some time you are very concerned about the health of your spouse, today you will see a big improvement in the health of your beloved. The situation will be favorable at your workplace. Your performance will be good and your seniors will also consider your hard work. If you talk about money then today will be an auspicious day. You will incur some urgent expenses but there will be no financial problem. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a romantic day for loving couples. After a long time you will spend some good time with your partner. Your romantic meeting is going to be something special today. Today will be a wonderful day for married people of this sign. You will get full support of your spouse and the happiness of your married life will increase. If we talk about money then today financial gain is possible. Today you can also spend some money for pooja lessons, donations etc. Any problems related to functioning will be resolved and your stuck work may start again. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Your health will be good and you will feel much better. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 47 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 3:30 pm