Daily Horoscope: 18 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very good day in terms of finances. You may acquire a lot of wealth today. Your deposit will increase. Apart from this, today you can also buy any precious item of domestic pleasures. Talking about your work, your performance in the office will be commendable. Your seniors will be very satisfied with your work. There will be profit in business, especially if you do business in partnership, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. With your spouse you can get a chance to go for a walk in their favorite place. However, you must take all necessary precautions while going out of your house. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a merchant, then you should maintain the stock keeping in mind your customers' likes and dislikes. Avoid making your business decisions in haste otherwise big losses can occur. Employed people can get any good opportunity. There will be a new twist in your career soon. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your financial condition. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about your personal life, avoid debate in your house, otherwise domestic discord may increase. Today is a day for you in terms of health. You must also take adequate rest with work. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Students have to show more seriousness towards studies. Negligence can prove to be harmful for you. If you want to go abroad and get higher education, then there can be a big obstacle in your path. However, you need to be patient. Your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes. Some of your important work in the office will be completed on time. Your boss will be very happy with your performance. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with the elders of the house will be strong. A plan can be made for a trip with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you have arthritis, you should take your medicines regularly. Do not be careless at all, otherwise your discomfort may increase. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today you may have to pay an old bill. Talking about your work, the environment of the office will be quite good. Today all your work will be completed on time. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to keep their important documents. Talking about your personal life, you can see improvement in the home environment. It is better that you do not let any controversy arise. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If there is tension going on in the marital life, then try to overcome the problems between you by talking with your spouse. Do not increase misunderstandings by remaining silent. Talking about the work, today is going to be very busy for the employed people. Responsibilities may increase on you. However, your hard work will not go in vain. You can get good success soon. Businessmen will have to refrain from investing in haste. Your financial situation will be fine. You will have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be able to complete a difficult task in the office very easily. You can soon get the fruits of this hard work in the form of promotion and increment. Today is going to be very fortunate financially for iron traders. It may take some big work on your hands. There is also a strong possibility of getting stuck profits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relationship with your family members will be good. If you are thinking of giving a gift to your spouse then today is a favorable day for this. As far as your health is concerned, avoid the consumption of cold things today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in sales and marketing. You can have some great success. If you are a businessman and are planning to invest, then take your final decision only after consulting an experienced person. Do not make any haste in terms of money. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your family. Respect your spouse's feelings. You better try to reduce the bitterness between you otherwise it may be too late. Talking about your finances, you will be worried today because of not getting the money stuck. As far as your health is concerned, it is possible to fall in health due to food disturbances. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Do not show any haste while doing any work in the office, otherwise your work can get worse. Apart from this, you also have to improve your rapport with colleagues. Today, businessmen may have to run a lot. However, you will definitely get good results of your hard work. There can be a boom in your financial condition. Today you will be able to earn extra money with your understanding. Talking about your personal life, in order to keep your home environment cheerful, you are advised to make some changes in your behavior. Avoid getting angry over small things. The day is not good in terms of health. There may be a problem of pain or swelling in the feet. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Those looking for jobs can get some good news today. You can get any job you want. If you are connected with your ancestral business, then today you can get some success with the advice of your elders. On the economic front, today may bring some great relief for you. You are very likely to complete any important work related to money. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. A marriage proposal may come up for marriageable castes. If you are already married then your relationship with your spouse will be stronger. Your trust in each other will increase. As far as your health is concerned, you may feel tired and weak. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a businessman then the beginning of the day will not be right for you, but you can get good benefits in the second part of the day. Employed people are advised to behave in a very balanced manner in the office, especially to avoid arguments or arguments with your seniors. If you make a mistake, accept it with an open heart. You have to avoid the feeling of ego. Your finances will be strengthened. You can also make some important financial decisions. Ideological differences with the father are possible, but soon everything will be back to normal. However, you need to control your speech. Avoid getting angry and use the wrong words. You will feel better today as health improves. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Try to spend more time with your family members today. This will strengthen your relationship. Days are auspicious in terms of finances. Suddenly there can be a huge financial benefit. Not only this, there is a strong possibility of ending an old family debt today. Your father will be unhappy with you. They may not agree with any of your decisions. You must also keep good behavior with your spouse. If you work in a formal manner in your office, then by evening all your work will be settled comfortably. Business related travel will be beneficial. It is possible to go to some religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm