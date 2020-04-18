Daily Horoscope: 18 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a businessman then today you will be under a lot of stress due to slow work. Especially at this time, financial problems may surround you. Although you are not disappointed, soon this problem will go away. Today, you may have some say with your spouse about small matters, members of the house may criticize your aggressive nature. It is better that you do not let unnecessary anger on your beloved. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Talking about your romantic life, controlling your emotions and not doing any work that will make your partner get away from you. In the evening you can get a chance to spend some time with friends. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, you may face some challenges today. It is possible that you become a victim of some politics and you have to be embarrassed in front of your bosses. It will be better to keep an eye on the activities happening near you. If you do business then today the pressure on you can increase significantly. You may have to work very hard to fulfill the new responsibility. Will be normal in your personal life. Your relations with family will be good. Your spouse will not let your confidence waver even in odd circumstances. Your finances will be in good condition. Financially you will feel safe. Talking about health, your energy level will be high and emotionally you will be very happy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your family will be your priority. Today you will want to spend more time among your loved ones. For the last few days, you were getting very upset due to increasing workload and some serious issues of home, but today will be a little better for you. The moments spent today will become memorable for you. Mutual attachment with your spouse will increase. In happiness and sorrow, both of you fully support each other. You will feel that your relationship is getting stronger with time. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. Today you will be able to pay full attention to your work. If you are a businessman then suddenly a big problem may arise. Improving the economic situation is possible. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be stressful for you. Today things will not be in your favour due to which the mind will get upset and you will feel nervous. There will be discord in your personal life. You will be very disappointed due to lack of support from family members. If you want to improve your relationships, then you must try your best. It will be better to talk to the family openly. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will encourage you in difficult times. Talking about your romantic life, today will be normal for you. It is possible that despite many efforts, your meeting may not be possible. There will be a situation of fluctuations at your workplace. You will work hard on your behalf, but the pressure of work can bother you. You must be patient. Today your health may decline drastically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August After a long time your mind will be happy today and you will be away from stress. You will be happy and today you will get enough time for yourself. Today you will get good results on the work front. If you do a job, any of your work done with honesty and hard work will be completed without any hindrance. There will be full support of your seniors. It is possible that you get some important and useful advice from your seniors today. On the other hand, businessmen will be fine. Although you will not be able to get any big benefit, you will not get any loss. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your family members will be good. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a great day in the case of love. Your partner's true love will forget all your stress. By finding such a partner, you will consider yourself extremely lucky. If you are married and you are in conflict with your spouse, then you must try hard to bring love and sweetness in your relationship. If there is an elderly member at home, then you have to take extra care of them at this time. Today will be a profitable day for businessmen. There may be a golden opportunity in your hands. If you work with a thought, then you will definitely get the appropriate result. Talking about money, income will be good and you will also be successful in saving. Be careful about your health. Take special care of cleanliness to avoid any infection. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 10:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Good results will come in your married life. You will feel how much your spouse cares for you and understands you quite well. For some time, there was a situation of ups and downs in your life due to which you were feeling very upset, but today you are very likely to improve the situation. Your lost confidence will return again. There will be peace in your personal life. There will be love and unity among family members. You will forget all your troubles and spend the day happily laughing with the family and will feel very refreshed. If you talk about money, then any important financial decision you have taken recently can benefit you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is not a good day for students. Today you will feel quite stressed and your attention will be less in studies. In such a situation, you must take time to focus on your interests as well. This will refresh you and you can come back again. Businessmen can get a big benefit today. Today you can get a big order. On the other hand, people working today need to be careful. Today, your bosses will not be satisfied with your performance, if you continue to be careless like this, then there is also a possibility that you will be taken back from you any important responsibility. Talking about your personal life, today you may have some dispute with your spouse. The tough attitude of your beloved can make you very sad. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will bring some relief for you. A case that has been stuck for a long time can be resolved today. It is possible that the verdict came in your favour. Your finances will be fine. If you are a financial bargainer, then you have to work very smartly. If you want the same love and passion to come again in your romantic life, then first you have to try to soften your behaviour. Your warmth is making your partner sad. Today you can have a friend. It will be better if you do not take jokes to your heart. Talking about work, the day of the employed people will be very busy, but you will be able to complete all your work easily with your strong will. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Good day in terms of money. Today you can get any investment opportunity but if you make your decision wisely, it will be better. This time, haste will not be right. Talking about the work, today there may be some obstacles in your work, such as your computer or laptop may suddenly deteriorate or some paperwork may get stuck. However, you must not be disturbed by such talk but must try to find a solution to your problem with a calm mind. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be full support of the siblings especially in the daytime bliss with family members. Your relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Health-related matters will be good today. However, you are advised to avoid running too much. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your relations with household members will be good. You will support yourself in adverse situation. You may also have an important conversation with parents today. If you are married then today will be calm and full of love for you. On the other hand, there may be some difficulties in the life of lovers. The tension between you two can increase significantly. It is better to give each other a little time than accusing your partner. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Today, wealth is becoming profitable. Whatever work will be assigned to you in the office, you will be able to complete it on time. Your seniors will recognize your hard work. The day is not good in terms of health. Today your health will be a bit fragile. In such a situation, you have to take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm