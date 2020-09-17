Daily Horoscope: 17 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to taste success then you need to work extra hard. If you are getting shortcut ideas in your mind then it is good for you to renounce such thoughts. Support of your friends will not be available in times of need. You do not need to be depressed, because this is not the time to sit on the trust of others but to become self-sufficient. You better keep trying on your behalf There will be peace in your personal life. Today you will spend a lot of fun with the young members of your family. If you were having problems in any of your government work, then this problem can be removed today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is not good in terms of health. As far as possible you have to avoid eating outside food. You also need adequate rest. There will be compatibility at your work. Your performance will be good and the senior will be satisfied with your work. If you are expecting a transfer, you can get the transfer you want. You will get pleasant results in personal life. If your relationship with your brother or sister is not going well, then your efforts will pay off today and your resentment will be removed. Today you can take part in any social event. Love and enthusiasm will remain in your married life. Good day to give some beautiful surprise to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is good for you to stay away from unnecessary debate and confusion. If possible, ignore such people who do not belong to you, otherwise you will lose your mental peace due to quarrels. You will be able to do your work in the office in a better way, so that your high officials will be very happy and satisfied. If you do business then today you may have to run a lot in connection with any new work, but you will get the results as expected. Today will be a mixed day on the economic front. You may have to spend some big expenses even if you do not want to. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, you will have more burden of responsibilities. However the good thing is that you will get full support of your spouse. This will not only lighten your burden but will also give you an opportunity to spend enough time with each other. Happiness will come from children. If you are worried about their health then today you will see improvement in it. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you spend thoughtfully then it is better if you take an important decision today, then stick to it. Do not doubt your decision-making ability. The day is auspicious for the journey. Today's journey will be beneficial and entertaining. If you look at your health, then your health will be good and you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you have to be cautious about health. If there is even a small problem, you must go to the doctor immediately and get examined. If you talk about the work, then today you can take some risky decisions, especially the businessmen may have to take such steps to further their business. Today will be an auspicious day for the working people. Recognizing your ability, your high officials can assign you a new assignment. You work hard on your behalf. Your stars are high in terms of money. Today you can shop for a new property. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, your luck will be strong and in most cases you will get positive results. You will confidently proceed towards your goal. There may be a situation in your personal life where you may have to make a big decision suddenly. You will stick to your point. There may be some change in the behavior of your spouse. They may not treat you with love. In such a situation, you have to act wisely. Today will be a better day on the economic front. Today, your father can benefit financially. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems. Take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very beneficial for businessmen. If you are a big businessman then you are likely to get financial profit. The job-seekers will get full support from higher officials. If you have recently been assigned a new responsibility, today you will be able to fulfill it on time. You will be appreciated in the office. Your honor and respect will increase and people will be greatly impressed by your positivity. If you talk about your personal life, today you will be successful in settling a domestic matter. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You can make an important decision today. If you are single, a new relationship can begin. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Happiness can come from children. The mind will be happy to see their progress. On the work front, the day will be positive. If you work and want to increase your salary then the day is good to talk to your boss. Businessmen must be careful with their opponents. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members, especially your elder brother who will see improvement in your deteriorated relationship. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life too. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. If you talk about your financial situation then avoid worrying more about money. Today there will be no problem related to health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Failing any of your financial efforts may disappoint you a lot. Problems can also occur due to financial constraints. Thinking about tomorrow, do not destroy yourself today but work hard and move forward. You need to look into your plans. If possible, make some necessary changes as well. If you make a long-term plan for your finances, then you will definitely get benefits. Today will be normal on the work front. If you want to get the support of your high officials, then you have to do your work with sincerity and dedication. When it comes to health, stay away from negativity. If your thoughts are good, then your physical health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There is a possibility of a big success for the employed people today. All this is the sweet fruit of your hard work. On the other hand, you are advised to stay away from emotions like anger and ego. Do not do any work that can harm yourself. The merchant class may get a chance to make a profit. If you want to start a new job and your work is stuck in the middle due to financial problems, then today your problem can be solved. There will be peace in your personal life. Relationships with your loved ones will be stronger. Your life partner's mood will be quite good. With the support of your beloved, you will be able to handle some important tasks. Talking about your health, you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be a good day in terms of money. It may cost more than income. Today you may have to face a financial crisis. To avoid this kind of problem, you have to walk according to the budget you have fixed and also you need to pay attention to savings. The day will be normal on the work front. No major problem is visible. You are working in the right direction. Some stress is possible in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent. Family unity may be disturbed. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm