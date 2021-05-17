Daily Horoscope: 17 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Even small things will be a reason for your happiness today. In opposite circumstances, you will work peacefully. With the help of superiors in the office, the obstacle in your work will be removed. Apart from this, you can be entrusted with some very important work today. Those who do business can be of good benefit. Today you will get a great opportunity to further your business. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to earn money with little effort. Marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their emotional support. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, the day is excellent. If you do business then today there may be a big chance on your hands. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Employed people will get the boss's nod. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. The long-running dispute with the spouse will end today and you will grow closer. Talking about your romantic life, avoid unduly doubting your partner. The foundation of a strong relationship rests on trust. The day will be normal in terms of money. Do not spend too much by being overjoyed. You also need to take care of your health, so get plenty of rest with work. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about money, your income will increase, but you need to rein in your extravagance. You better learn to control your expenses. Today you will try to pay more attention to your married life. Your busyness is making your married life colorless and dull. After a long time you will spend a good time with your spouse. Talking about your work, the office environment will be good. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Businessmen may get an opportunity to invest. Take care to drink your food or else you can fall ill. Your habit of not eating on time can cause many diseases. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 7 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There may be some challenges in the field, but despite this you will get success. The economic profits that businessmen have been waiting for a long time are very likely to be met today. If you are about to start any new work then you need to focus on your planning. Problems going on in personal life can end. You can also make some compromises today to maintain the peace of your home. If you are married, today your spouse may have to suffer from health related problems. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to keep social distance. Avoid getting out of the house unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are associated with business, then you are likely to get big profits today. You will complete every task according to your plans. Those on the job are advised to avoid haste. A slight mistake can put water on your hard work. The atmosphere of the house will not be right. Your spouse may have complaints from you. In such a situation, it would be better to try to reduce the bitterness between you by talking in peace. Talking about your romantic life, today your partners can share their thoughts with you. You will grow closer and your love will also increase. Today you have to be very careful in terms of money. Avoid lending transactions. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you have to be very careful. Some people may try to take advantage of your generosity. Take your necessary decisions on your own and do not take any step forward under pressure from anyone. If you do business then today will prove to be very beneficial for you. You can benefit as expected. The day will be very busy for the people doing the job. Today, a big responsibility can be given to you. You have to keep a balance between your personal and professional life or else you may have to face a lot of problems. The second part of the day will prove to be quite good for you. You can benefit financially. Today will be full of running, but your hard work will not go in vain. Your health will improve but you are advised not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your mood will be quite good. You will spend a lot of time with friends today. You will have a lot of fun and spend heavily. Talking about love, think well before making any kind of promise to your partner today. If you are not able to fulfill your promise, then there may be bitterness among you. Married people may get good news from spouse. Your financial condition will be good. Stopped money can be returned. Today you can get rid of any domestic problem. Today is going to be a very good day for the employed people. If you are thinking of changing job then today you can get a great opportunity. However, in such cases, too much haste is not good. Talking about your health, if you have any disease today, then take your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will not feel much at work. The behavior of the higher officials in the office will be very tough. You may have to face their anger at small mistakes. Stuck cases can be dense if you do business. Your financial condition will be good. Today there will be no problem with your finances. Also you will be able to save. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a fun day with your family. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Any major concern related to children will be overcome. You can take a big decision regarding their education. Talking about your health, the mind will be restless today, due to which you will not feel very good even physically. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Take care in the matter of money, especially at this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Apart from this, do not spend too much on things of comfort, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. Talking about the work, the days of employed people will pass under stress. You will be very worried about your job. In such a situation, it would be good for you to focus on your work and try to give your best. Whatever will happen will be for your good, so keep your thoughts positive. Businessmen can benefit well from their large customers. Talking about your health, there may be an infection related to the stomach, so take care to eat and drink. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a better day for you. You will be very active today socially. You will try to connect with people you have not been able to contact for a long time. Today, there are indications of deteriorating work. If you do a job and today you get a chance to work on a new project, then do not let this opportunity go by hand. Work hard so that there is no mistake from you. At the same time, businessmen can get an exemption from any legal matter today. However, today you are likely to spend a lot of money. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Talking about your health, there may be problems related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon