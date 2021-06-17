Daily Horoscope: 17 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Maintain rapport with colleagues in the office. Apart from this, try to complete the work assigned by the senior officers on time. Avoid wasting your time in unnecessary things. People doing business related to transport can get big relief today. If for some reason any of your important work is stuck in the middle, then there is a strong possibility of its completion today. You may also get financial benefits. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. You will be under a lot of stress due to deteriorating health of any member of your house. In such a situation, you are advised not to be careless. The day will be expensive in terms of finances. There may be unnecessary expenses. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very tired and burdened. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not trust others excessively, otherwise today you will be disappointed. Big deception can happen to you. You are advised to be more cautious in terms of money. Talking about work, if you do a job and some of your work is pending in the office for a long time, then try to complete it today. Today the boss's mood will not be good. On the other hand, business people are advised to avoid taking big loans, otherwise problems may arise in the coming days. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. There can also be a chance to go for a picnic with family members. However, in view of this spreading global pandemic, you are advised to take full precautions. Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number:15

Good Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Office environment will be very good. Today all your work will be completed on time. Bosses can be very impressed with you. If you keep working hard like this, then soon you can make a big progress. Today will be a very important day for the people doing government jobs. A sudden big change is possible. If you are thinking of starting a new business and your plan is stuck due to financial problems, then today your problem can end. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today some good news can be received from the younger brother or sister. Relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Your love will increase. As far as your health is concerned, today your health will be fine.

However, you are advised not to be careless in any way. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do target-based work, then today is going to be a very good day for you. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. You will be able to complete your target easily. Today is likely to be a good day for the people doing business related to hotels or restaurants. If you are a student then you need to give up laziness and focus on your studies. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot of money on hobbies. However, you need to avoid overspending without thinking. Relationship with your parents will be good. In the second part of the day, you may get a chance to visit a religious place. Talking about your health, you may have stomach related problems. Avoid having stale food. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 4:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Keep your behavior good with colleagues in the office. Stay away from unnecessary debates, otherwise one of your mistakes may cost you dearly. Today is going to be a very difficult day for the people doing government jobs. Workload will be high and time may be short. It will be better if you try to complete your work with a calm mind. If you do business and are planning to invest, then today is a favorable day for it. You are likely to get the results as expected. Talking about your personal life, if you are single then today you can get love proposal. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of finances. You have to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Talking about your health, avoid being hungry for a long time, especially if you have migraine, then eat food at the fixed time as well as avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business, then strictly follow the legal rules, otherwise you may suffer a big loss today. You are advised to avoid haste. On the other hand, employed people can get good results. You will have a strong position in the office. Your boss Will be very pleased with your performance. You can also get some good advice from your seniors. There will be unrest in your personal life. Their can be a tiff between you and your relative. You keep your mind calm. Spouse may face health problems. Negligence can be costly. It is better that you consult a good doctor immediately. Today will prove to be a better day for you on the financial front. You can get a good chance to earn money. Talking about your health, if you have high blood pressure, diabetes or respiratory problems, then you should be cautious. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your interest in religious activities may increase somewhat. You will feel more in worship. You can also help the needy. Today will be a normal day for you on the work front. Be it job or business, today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. There will be full support of senior officers in the office. People doing business in partnership can get financial benefits. There is a strong possibility of growth in your business. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. There will be love and unity among your family members. Today your life partner will be in a romantic mood. They may ask to spend more time with you. Your financial condition will be fine. However, in the pursuit of earning money quickly, you must avoid taking wrong decisions. As far as your health is concerned, you may feel tired due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Timings: 1:30 pm to 7:oo pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do a job, then you can be entrusted with some important responsibility in the office. So you should try to give your best. A little mistake can ruin all your hard work done in the past. Today will not be a good day for big businessmen. There is a strong possibility of financial loss. It is possible that some big work which has come in hand will get out. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. The unity of the members of your family may be closed. Take your decisions related to your family wisely, especially if you live in a joint family, then you have to work very patiently. Financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to repay an old loan. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to increase your immunity. Lucky colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The workload in the office will be a bit heavy today, but you need not worry. The more you work, you will get better results of your hard work. Apart from this, you need to follow the advice of your seniors. Today is going to be a very lucky day for people related to fashion industry. Your business may increase. If you have started a business recently, then today some positive changes are possible. Your personal life will be happy. Financial gains are possible from mother's side. If you take any decision today, you will get full support of your family members. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. If you are thinking of giving a surprise to your beloved, then today is a favorable day for it. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a businessman and are going to make a new deal today, then you must take your step forward only after taking advice from your well-wishers and some experienced people. Today is not a good day for the people doing little work from the stock market. Job seekers may face some challenges. Your small mistake in the office can cost you dearly. It will be better for you not to repeat the same mistake again and again. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Relationship with your elder brother can improve. If you are married then you need to treat your spouse with respect. Do not forget to ignore your beloved. If possible, spend more time with them today. This will reduce the bitterness between you and your family. Talking about your health, avoid heavy food today. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are associated with your ancestral business, then today is going to be very lucky for you. You can get a big financial benefit. Father will be very proud of your achievements. You will get full support of your elder brother. If you have recently joined your new job then you will try to give your best. Apart from this, you have to maintain good rapport with your boss. There is a possibility of a dispute with your spouse. Expensive nature of your loved one can create problems for you. It is better that you act calmly and not with anger. Talking about your health, today you may be troubled by back or back pain. You are advised to do light exercise daily. Also, avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm