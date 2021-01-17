Daily Horoscope: 17 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today we will pay more attention to your personal life. If a dispute has been going on in your house for a few days, today you will try your best to end it. It is possible that you also make some important decisions. However, you are advised to treat everyone with love and make your decisions very wisely. You will get good results on the work front. If you work, then your performance in the office will be commendable. Your seniors will also do your best for your excellent work. This will also increase your honor. Businessmen may also benefit. If you trade wood, electronic, stationery, food items then you can make tremendous profits. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid negligence if you have a migraine complaint. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, you can get good results today. Be it a job or business, you will focus on your work. Due to being busy with work, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family. However, love and familiarity will remain in the relationship with your family. Your financial condition will be good. Today there will be no major expenditure. However, the more you focus on savings, the better it will be for you. To maintain happiness and peace in married life, you must try to understand the feelings of your spouse. In this way, differences over small things are weakening your relationship. Talking about health, today there can be any problem related to hands and feet. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be worried about money. Today, old debts may bother you. You will have to be patient this time. Your problem will be resolved when the time comes. Stress is possible in personal life. Domestic discord can make you irritable. On the work front, the day will be fantastic. The working people will work hard and give their best. Today you will prove that hard work is the key to success. People doing business related to oil can get big economic benefits. Today will be a good day with your family. Any important work will be completed with the help of your elder brother. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your mind will be happy and your mood will be very good. Today, the people around you will be greatly impressed by your happiness and vivacity. You will complete your work with all hard work and honesty, despite having more work in the office. Your boss will be satisfied with your performance. At the same time, there may be some paper bottleneck in some work of businessmen, due to which your work may get stuck in the middle. The day will be good in terms of money. You will work hard to strengthen your financial position. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Talking about your health, you will be very energetic today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about work, if you want to achieve great success then you need to work harder. Whether your job or business, your growth depends on your hard work. Talking about money, today is the day to be mixed. Today is the day to forget all worries and do something for yourself. Do a great shopping for yourself. Your married life will be happy. With the support of your spouse, you will remain mentally strong. To stay healthy, you need to pay special attention to your food and drink with good sleep. Do not ignore your health by getting involved in work. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To get rid of brain disorder, first of all, you must stop paying attention to what is useful. Also, do meditation every day. Today will be a very important day for employed people. If you are working in a foreign company, then you can get some news. If you work hard at this time, you may soon get a big boost. Business people may have to face difficulties due to financial constraints. Today, none of your important deals will be completed. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will have to work courageously in adverse circumstances. Do not be overly influenced by the words of others. You know your good and bad well. Negativity can disturb your mental peace. If you do the job, then try to complete your important tasks on time. Do not postpone any work for tomorrow. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to be very careful. Your opponents can cause you damage. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You will love spending more time with your family and friends. You will feel quite good by sharing your mind with your spouse. Talking about health, do not stay under much tension or pressure. Your health is also important for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you start your day with the worship of Hanuman ji. This will give you good results. If you work, then you can be assigned some difficult tasks in the office. It will be better to avoid working under stress or pressure. You will not be able to give your best and your image may be tarnished in front of your seniors. Today, people related to the food business can get good financial benefits. There will be some turmoil in your married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse. If you do not control your anger, then tension may increase between you. It can also have a bad effect on your children. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Jobbers will have to be careful in the office. Some of your colleagues may try to spoil your image. Instead of getting upset about such things, if you try to deal with the matter intelligently, then it will be good for you. If you trade then the day is not good for new stocks. Also today you are advised to avoid any big bargains. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will feel positive after getting the blessings of your parents. You will have a very fun time with your brothers. Talking about your money, if you spend according to your budget then today there will be no problem. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day is not good in terms of money. Your extravagance can put you in big trouble. Do not spend too much to please others. Keep a check on your expenses and focus more on savings. Today, you are advised to use your words very much otherwise your spoiled words can make your near and dear ones unhappy. If you do business then the day is not favorable for big deals. Employed people must not be negligent about any work assigned by their boss. It can be difficult if you keep repeating your mistakes. If there is a minor problem related to health, then do not forget to ignore it. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you can get some opportunities to have fun. You can meet an old friend after a long time. You will have a great time with your friend. Today some of your old and good memories will also be refreshed. Talking about the work, if you are facing a minor problem, then work with patience. Soon this problem will be removed. Your personal life will be pleasant. Relations with your family will be good. On the other hand, tension in a relationship with your spouse is possible. Your uncontrolled anger can increase bitterness between you. Your financial condition will be good. Your budget will be balanced. Talking about your health, today you will get enough rest and you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm