Daily Horoscope: 17 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you at the work front. You will be satisfied with getting the results as expected. Apart from this, you will be able to easily achieve the goals you have set. You will work hard in the office for the last few days, you did not feel like working much, but today you will focus on your work keeping all things aside. Family life will be happy. It will be good to interact with siblings, today you will enjoy this day with your family to the fullest. You will feel how much your family loves you. There are signs of a strong economic situation. Today you can get money. Today will be fine in terms of health. There will be no major problem. Good Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. You will earn money in hand but some big expenses are possible. Avoid giving up today. Students of this zodiac may face some problems today. There may be an obstacle in your studies, especially if you wish to go abroad to pursue higher education. Your positive efforts in the field will definitely make you successful. The seniors will be very supportive. Today, a big problem can suddenly arise in your married life. You need to make your decisions not by heart but mind. On this day you have to be very careful and the enemy side will be active and can try to harm you. Talking about health, try to do something different today by keeping work aside, in which you are interested in it, you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be very lucky in money related matters. You can expect good financial gains. If you are in a government job then there is a strong possibility of an increase in your income. Today you will have lots of fun. You will have enough time to rest as the work pressure decreases. The rift that you had been having with your brothers for some time now seems to be going away, due to which you will see love and unity once again. On the work front, today you are advised to be a little careful, especially business people will have to take their steps very carefully. It is possible that your opponents can obstruct any of your plans. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. You will both experience happiness together. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today may bring some good opportunities for you, the conditions will be favourable at the work front, even if there is any problem, then you will be able to solve it with your understanding and trust yourself Will complete all tasks. If you do business then today will be more beneficial for you. Suddenly getting a big project will give your business an edge. Also, if one of your work was stuck for some time, then it will be done today. Time is also good in terms of money. If you want to invest then today you can take your decision. Your personal life will be happy. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Don't spend too much otherwise, your savings will get exhausted. Don't worry because you will be successful in your efforts. There may be problems in your personal life and maybe your family members will be unhappy with you today. In such a situation, you will have to refrain from doing any irresponsible act. Your spouse's behaviour will be good today. For unmarried couples, meeting with your partner will be very romantic. It is possible that your boyfriend/girlfriend has planned something good for you. Today will be a normal day at the work front. Enjoy walking outside to keep yourself fresh today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can suffer a big loss due to being excited or extremely angry. Your relationship with your loved ones can get worse as well. Also, you can get stuck in some trouble. If today you get furious and use bad words, then you will end up having a debate with someone. In such a situation, there is also a possibility of getting into legal troubles, so you have to take special care of this. On the economic front, today will be a good day for you. Your income will be good. Maybe your seniors at the workplace will be unhappy with your carelessness today. At the same time, businessmen will also have a difficult day. Your spouse's mood will be somewhat disturbed, so take special care of them. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:05 am to 12:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In the case of money, you can get proper results today. The sudden money gains will strengthen your financial side. There will be also happiness in your personal life. Today will be a good day with your family members. With the help of parents, you will be able to settle all family-related issues, which will make the home environment quite good. Things seem to be trending in your favour. Your seniors will be happy with you, because of your cooperation, you will complete all your work with a keen mind. Today will be very beneficial for the businessmen. You are likely to get some big financial profits and today you can also take an important decision related to your new business. Your honour and respect in society will increase and people will be greatly impressed by your positivity. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 3:40 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be love and happiness in your married life. Your spouse will support you in every small and big decision. Also, mutual affection will be seen among family members today. You can also go for a walk outside to spend time with your family members, especially with children and you will have lots of fun. There will be an improvement in your mother's health and therefore, you will be at peace. Talking about the work, the days of employed people will be normal. On the other hand, business people may have to travel today, which will prove to be very beneficial. Any deal that has been stuck for a long time can be completed today. It will be a lucky day for you in terms of money. Today is auspicious and therefore, you can also shop for jewellery as well. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:40 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your anxiety may increase due to a decline in the health of your father. Apart from this, due to the emergence of some old domestic issues, your relationship with your family members can also happen. In such a situation you will feel quite annoyed. It is better to have respect for the elders rather than yourself. Today will be a tough day at the work front. You will be very disappointed due to the constant interference of your seniors. If you feel that you are not getting the right opportunity to show your talent, then try to change your job and luck may favour you. This day will be beneficial in terms of money. The financial benefit which you had expected, you are likely to get today. Today, you can also participate in religious activities. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3: 45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to balance your work and family life so that you can pay equal attention to both. At times, you are unable to pay attention to your family due to work pressure. In such a situation, your relationship will become weaker. It will be better if you take out some time for your loved ones too. Understand that being stressed won't make you successful. Do not waste your precious time and invest your energy in some meaningful work. Talking about money, expenses will increase but there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. On the work front, this day is good. Today you can get better results with less effort. You will feel the harmony in the relationship with your spouse, you will realize how important it is for your beloved. Talking about your romantic life, today anything can hurt your partner's feelings. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Happiness and peace will remain in your marital life. You will be happy to get full love and support from your spouse. If your loved ones are in any job or business, today they are likely to get good success. Talking about romantic life, you will be very happy with your boyfriend/girlfriend. Today you can get a precious gift from them, apart from this you can also decide to give this relationship a form of marriage. If there is any dispute or quarrel in the family, then you should try to resolve the matter peacefully and wisely. Today your concern about the health of someone close to you may increase. Money related matters will be good. You will also get a new source of income. Today you will be able to earn more money with less effort. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:00 pm