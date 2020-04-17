Daily Horoscope: 17 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Be it romantic life or married life, today is going to be a very happy day for you. If the relations of married people are intensified, then the love of loving couples will deepen. Talking about work, today you will not feel much good at work. However, at this time you must also focus on your work. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today there is a strong possibility of increase in income. The people who do business will be very busy today. Today you can start work on any of your new plans. Any serious matter related to home family can be solved today, which will give you a lot of relief. The day will be normal for the students. You must keep practicing. If you talk about your health, then your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. If you work then today a big change can come in your life. It is possible that you get your desired transfer. Maybe you will be very happy with it. If you live far away from home, you may get a chance to meet your family members today. Businessmen will avoid making any major business decisions today. If you do this then your loss is possible. There will be peace in your married life. Today, you will reduce your stress due to the love and companionship of your spouse. If you talk about your health, then there may be health problems today, which will also affect your work, better rest today. Avoid rushing too much otherwise your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today things may seem to be in your favour. Your work can be successful. Your performance was not going well for the last few days but today you will work diligently. Maybe today you can complete a difficult task easily and on time. You keep working like this because your senior is keeping an eye on you. There may be a problem in personal life. Irritation will be seen in the life-partner's nature. Your financial position will be strong. There will be no worry about Your finances today, if you do business then you can see some big changes today. The day will be very beautiful for the loving couples. Your meeting will be very romantic. Health related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today the home environment will be very tense. A small situation can blow out of proportion. It is possible that you will be hard on your family members. Talking about money, today is not a good day. Today, you can have a big expense. Businessmen may face some problems today. Today, any work you do can be spoiled. Work done with confidence always gives good results but extreme self-confidence can prove to be harmful for a person at times. Today there will be more anger and irritability in you. Many negative emotions can come to your mind. It is better that you forget all the bitter things of your past. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For some time, your financial situation has been constantly fluctuating due to which your mental stress is also increasing. You are advised to worry less and try to do something good today. Do this and there will be a chance that your income may increase. You better work in the right direction. Today you can get good results on the work front. If there are any obstacles in your work, then this problem of yours can be overcome today. Your personal life will be happy. Today the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. A sense of solidarity and harmony will be seen among the members of the household. If your spouse is upset with you then it is a good day to celebrate them. It is possible that they understand you today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your patience will be put to test today. If you work with focus and stability, then you can avoid many problems. There may be some problems in Your personal life today. Family may misunderstand you. In such a situation, the atmosphere of the house will not be good today. It will be better for you to explain your point in peace. If you work, try to improve your relationship with colleagues. By criticizing them in this way, you are spoiling your self-image. Also, keep pace with senior officials. Your health will be good and today you will be able to handle many tasks simultaneously. If you trade then you may get some profits. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There is a need to be more vigilant about health today. Suddenly a big problem may occur. If you do not take care of yourself, you can get into big trouble. There will be harmony in your married life. It is possible that your spouse will give you a cute surprise. Not only this, they can also help you in fulfilling some of your important responsibilities today. You can get good results on the work front. Businessmen can get good benefits today. Do not trust anyone with your eyes closed. Today, someone close to you can cheat you. Talking about money, expenses may increase today. You will have to avoid any kind of estrangement or quarrels in the family, otherwise your day will be messy. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If there is dullness in your married life, today is a good day to do something that will make you feel energetic. Talking about love, today will be a very important day. If you are waiting for the answer to your love proposal then today you can get positive results. You will be lucky in case of your job. There is a strong possibility of your progress. If you do business, you will have to run a lot today. However, at this time you have to work with patience and satisfaction. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. With the help of parents, you will experience mental peace. To stay healthy, maintain your daily routine. This will enable you to finish your work on time and you will not feel pressured either. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If the situation is going to be stressful in your house, then you have to treat everyone humbly today. If your thoughts do not meet each other, then at this time you have to remain calm. Be it business or job, suddenly you can get some benefits. Your hard work will be successful and you will be very excited. Also, it will boost your confidence. Your finances will be in good condition. Businessmen can do a big transaction today. On the other hand, the day is not good for the lovers. A conflict with your boyfriend / girlfriend can turn into a big fight today. It is better that you stay honest. Work related pressure can be difficult if you are not paying enough attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, the day will be good. You will feel that you are moving your work in the right direction. If you want to invest, then you must think carefully about all the options so that you will get the appropriate benefits in the future. Whether it's work or personal life, today is going to be very busy for you. Today you will be burdened with many responsibilities, due to which you will not get time for yourself. On the economic front, the day will be good. It is possible to help today financially. Today you can share your mind with a particular person. This will give you a lot of satisfaction. There will be peace in your married life. Today you will be very strong mentally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do a job, then you need to move forward towards your goal. Do not pay attention to the needless things, especially leave the idea of ​​changing jobs now. The day will be normal for businessmen. Talking about personal life, today you will spend time with your children. You will be able to understand that even small things often give great happiness. There may be arguments with your life partner. The tension between you is increasing due to lack of mutual coordination. Do your best to strengthen your relationship. Today parents can also criticize your attitude. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Today, you spend it wisely. Take care of your health If you are negligent, then your poor health will affect your plans throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm