Daily Horoscope: 16 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are worried about anything at home or work place, then instead of getting worried and frustrated, you will have to face every problem with courage. If possible, talk to your family and friends as well, this will make you feel good and maybe your problem will be solved. Talking about the work, if you have recently started a new business, then you are advised to take more care at this time. Even a slight negligence can cause heavy losses. Employees will have a normal day. Today all your work will be completed on time. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse today. You can also take a walk with your beloved. Your financial condition will be fine. You will spend according to your budget. The day will have mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is a challenging day for businessmen. There are likely to be differences with employees. This may affect your work. In such cases, you need to act wisely, not with anger. You try to resolve the matter peacefully, otherwise the loss will be yours. Try to improve coordination with senior officials in the office. Focus on your work and do not give them a chance to complain. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will not get the opportunity to spend much time with your family. Today you can have a feeling with your spouse about money. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June People of Gemini can get good results today. You may get a chance to connect with some new people. Your acquaintance will be beneficial for you in the coming days. Talking about money, if your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time and you are not getting it even after a lot of efforts, then you can get success today. Be more serious about your work in the office. You need to improve your performance. If you do business related to sand, ballast, cement etc. then today will be very beneficial for you. You can get good financial benefit. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with your father, but everything will be normal by evening. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very tired today due to continuous work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong and you will get full support from them under adverse circumstances. The elders of your house will guide you. Maybe with their help, a big problem will be solved. Work pressure may increase in the office. In such a situation you will be under a lot of stress and you will also feel annoyed. In this way, working under pressure can also cause your performance to decline. It is better that you focus on your work with a calm mind and positivity. If businessmen are planning to invest then the time is favorable for this. If you have taken a loan, you must start repaying the installments. Talking about your health, suddenly your health may decline and you will feel a lot of weakness. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will get good results due to the changes made in your daily routine. You will remain healthy and agile, as well as you will feel positive. Your relationship with your spouse will improve and your love will also increase. You will feel that your beloved loves you from the depths of heart. There can be a sudden boom in the situation of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. If you take your financial decisions thoughtfully, it will definitely benefit in future. You will get emotional support from parents. If you are associated with your father's business, you can get some beneficial advice from him. If you are trying for a government job then today you are likely to get the fruits of your hard work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There may be confusion in your mind today. You will be very upset and nervous about anything. In this way, you will not get anything by being tense. Share your mind with your loved ones. Seek advice from your friends and elders, maybe this problem will end soon. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. You have to focus more on your work in the office. Try to complete your pending tasks. Apart from this, you must also avoid conflicts and conflicts with colleagues. Businessmen can make good profits. However in financial matters you need to make your decisions wisely. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On this day you have to take more care of your speech and behavior. Your anger and wrong words can hurt the feelings of others. Better control yourself now. Talking about money, your expensive nature can cause big trouble for you today. Due to financial constraints, you will face a lot of difficulties in meeting everyday needs. If you are thinking of taking a loan then at this time you are advised to avoid it. Your seniors will be unhappy with you due to your slow pace in the office. If you continue to be negligent in the same way, then the matter may also come to your job. Businessmen have to avoid taking any kind of risk otherwise losses are possible. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by fever or body pain. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You will do your best to improve relationships in your mess. You will get full support of your spouse in difficult times. Your loved ones can also help you in fulfilling household responsibilities. Talking about functioning, you need to be very balanced in the office. If you do not agree with the views of your bosses, then keep your side in peace. Do not do any work in anger that jeopardizes your job. People who run business related to clothing can make profits today. Your interest in religious works may increase. It is possible that you can visit any religious place today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. If you work, then you are likely to get some good opportunity to show your talent in the office. You will do your best to live up to the expectations of your boss. If you work in furniture, dairy products, electronics etc. then you can get financial benefit. Today will be a very important day for people who do business in partnership. Today you can make a big bargain. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your parents will be in good health and you will also get their support. Honor your elder brother or sister and do not forget to ignore their words. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You can make some necessary changes in your house. Along with the decoration, you will pay attention to cleanliness. Today is going to be a very fun day with your family members, especially with younger siblings you will have lots of fun. Talking about the work, you try to complete your important tasks in the office on time. You can be part of a big meeting with the boss. If you have recently joined a new job, today you can get some good news. Today will be normal for businessmen. There can be some benefit related to property, which will soon end your financial troubles. You will be in good health. Today you will enjoy your favorite dishes fiercely. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be very expensive in terms of money. You are advised to keep an eye on your pocket. Spend only on things in need. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a good relationship with the family members. You may have trouble with your spouse, but soon you will be able to convince them. If you do wood business, today will be a good day for you. You may get a chance to make a big deal. Today will be a very busy day for employed people. You may have increased responsibilities in the office. Presumably today you had to deal with many tasks at once. Talking about your health, if you are not feeling well for a few days, consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm