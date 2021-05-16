Daily Horoscope: 16 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April After a long time you will get a chance to spend some good time with your family. It would be better to forget all the stress and enjoy this opportunity to the fullest. Today you will get enough time for yourself as well and you will concentrate more on keeping the work separate. This will make you feel very refreshed. Sweetness will remain in your married life. The loving behavior of your spouse will make you feel special and will also strengthen your relationship. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will spend some money on hobby fun. If you are going to travel today, you may have to change your plan at the last moment and postpone your journey. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today the burden of domestic responsibilities will be more on you, but you will get full support of your spouse. This will not only lighten your burden but will also increase love and respect for each other. Happiness will come from the child's side. If you are worried about the health of a member of your family, today you can get rid of this worry. Your financial condition will be good. The day is good for doing money related transactions. Employees will have a normal day. Coordination with your seniors will be better. At the same time, financial problems of businessmen can be solved. If you talk about your health then physically you will be very strong and you will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day is favorable from the point of view of health. Today you will get rid of the health problem and you will feel much better. You will be very energetic and fresh. If you do a job, then the workload pending in your office will be reduced. You will be successful in completing all your tasks. On the other hand, businessmen are likely to get the proper results of their hard work today. The work for which you have been trying for a long time can become that work of yours today. Your personal life will be happy. Your relations with your family will be good. You will not get a chance to spend more time with your spouse today, but your mutual understanding will be good. Your economic condition will be better than normal. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very special day in the case of love love. If you are not able to meet your partner due to being busy with work for a few days, but today you will get an opportunity to meet. If you are married then your estrangement with your spouse will go away. The atmosphere of your house will be calm today. You will get emotional support from parents. Some positive things can happen in the workplace. You will get a lot of praise for your hard work, as well as your hidden talent will be revealed to everyone. Businessmen can make good profits. If you talk about your health, today will be a good day. You will be quite happy away from mental worries. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to be very careful these days. In haste, you can do some big carelessness which can cause a lot of damage to you. You will not have control over your anger and your aggressive mood will increase your problems. Your seniors in the office can criticize you a lot. Along with work, you also have to take care of your behavior. Your personal life will be happy. You can get a chance to spend time with family. You will feel quite well by being among your loved ones. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Together you will fulfill the responsibilities of your house. The day is not good in terms of money. Your financial condition can be bad. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of blood pressure, then you have to take special care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there can be any problem related to health. You have to avoid eating outside food. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. The day of the people who do government jobs is very important. You are most likely to progress. On the other hand, today is not much beneficial for businessmen. You have to avoid making any new deal. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your father will be compelling. If you are married then avoid arguing unnecessarily with your spouse. Today you can take part in any social event. However, you are advised to be cautious in view of the current situation. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good day for you. Conditions will be favorable at your workplace. You will get compliments and honors in the office. On the other hand, businessmen will take whatever decision they make today. Deal with your spouse today, because your wrong way of talking can cause estrangement between you. Some things related to home or family may bother you today. You better keep your mind calm. Your financial condition will be good and you will spend according to your budget. If you talk about your health, then today will be a better day for you. With the improvement in health, you will also feel good mentally. Suddenly you may have to take a short journey today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Any good news can be received from the child side which will create an atmosphere of excitement in the house. You will feel quite proud of your children. Today, the spouse will share your full hand in everyday tasks. This will also give both of you a chance to spend time together. You will try to address all the complaints of your beloved. You may have to face an odd situation in the office. Your seniors will be unhappy with your temperament. You better take care of time. Also avoid lethargy and laziness. If you are a businessman and are going to do some business in partnership, then you need to avoid haste. In the second part of the day, you can be my friend with a friend. You have to control your anger. Your economic condition is likely to improve. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to succeed then you need to work hard. If at this time you are not getting the expected result then you do not need to be disappointed. Soon things will appear in your favor. The day will be fine in terms of money. You have to try to increase your income. If a needy comes to you today to ask for help, then help him selflessly. You will definitely get the appropriate result of this. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. Take care of father's health. Talking about health, you will feel a bit lethargic today. To keep yourself energetic and fresh, you also need to change your mine habits with daily exercise. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very busy. Work pressure will be high in the office, due to which you may have to work very hard today. There may be a big hurdle in any important work of the business-related natives. You are advised to work patiently. The day will be mixed in terms of money. You spend only thoughtfully. If you are planning to shop then today is not the right day for this. You are advised to avoid any kind of dispute at home and outside today. Do not straddle your legs in the case of others, nor make any more comments about anyone. You just focus on your work. Due to the busy routine, you will not get enough chance to rest today due to which your health is possible to decline. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm