Daily Horoscope: 16 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you can get a great honour. People will praise you, your love and support will increase your confidence and you will be mentally strong. Your married life will be normal. Relationship with your spouse will be good. As far as money is concerned, you must make decisions on your own in financial matters. It will be better if you do not take any decision at the behest of others. Especially if you are thinking of new business or investment, then make your decisions wisely. your personal life will be happy. Today will be a fun day with family. There will not be much work in the office today. After a long time, you will get a time when the pressure of work will be less on you. There will be love and peace in your romantic life. Your partner's mood will be more romantic. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5: 20 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may get good results today. Any work-related problem that you were worried about for a long time is likely to be solved today. You may get a good chance today, be it a job or business. Today, the people around you will be impressed by the ease and readiness that you will handle all your work. Not only this, but you will also get many compliments. Talk about married life, do not expect more from your spouse. They may be feeling too much pressure and today you will get negative feedback from them. Well there is no need to be disappointed because every day is not the same, today is bad, tomorrow will be good. In romantic life, you may face some difficult situations. Your partner's angry nature can cause estrangement between you. Your financial situation will be normal. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will enjoy a happy married life. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will have a good mutual bond. Today you can also take your beloved for a picnic. On the other hand, today you are advised to spend thoughtfully. It will be better if you do not spend too much money by getting excited. Talking about your romantic life, there must not be any kind of bitterness in the relationship with your partner, for that it is important that you respect their feelings. In the second part of the day, the environment of the house may deteriorate slightly. Suddenly a disputed issue can arise, which is possible to dispute between family members. You need to control your speech, otherwise, it can get out of hand. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is likely to be a mixed day for your personal life. Due to being busy with work, today you will not be able to spend much time with your family members. Some will be worried about your finances today. Today you can make a new plan to strengthen your financial position. If you take advice from your elders, then you will get the full benefit. Today will be a better day for unemployed people of this amount. You can get some good news today after a long struggle. It is possible that you can get a job today. Arguments with your spouse will cause stress in your married life. As far as possible try to keep pace with each other. Also, keep your behaviour with your loved one right. Today you need to be very cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There are some tasks that need your attention today, otherwise, negligence can prove to be harmful. Today will be a good day in your married life. The love between you two will remain. Today your dear ones will also help you in completing some important task. Today is not a good day for the students. You may find it difficult to make concentration in studies. In such a situation you will feel quite annoyed. Although you do not take excessive stress, keep your mind calm. There will be happiness and peace in your family and you will see unity among family members. Your financial situation will be in good condition. Today you will be able to earn extra money. Maybe today you spend some money on the fun too. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your financial troubles seem to be ending with the improvement in the money situation. Today you can also get rid of any old debt. If you continue to work in this way, then soon you can get some big financial benefit. If any of your efforts have failed then do not get discouraged nor let negative thoughts take over your mind. If you think well, everything will be good for you. If you do not have much to do today, then make good use of your precious time and try to do something that will benefit you. In the second part of the day, it may be possible to go for a walk with friends, which will refresh your energy and enthusiasm. Spouse's health will be better than before, which will remove your big worry. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Be careful today in terms of money. The constant increase in expenses is shaking your financial situation. You must take some concrete steps to curb your rising expenses. Negligence in the matter of health is not good. You have to understand that worrying excessively will increase your problems instead of solving it, so keep your mind as far as possible. You may have some differences with your spouse today due to your aggressive mood swings. It will be better that you treat your beloved with love, your attitude is making him very sad. Today is a good day for the students. If you are busy preparing for your exam then you will get full support of your teachers as well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day will be good. If you do a job, then your work will speed up and today even the toughest tasks will be completed easily. You will be satisfied with your performance and your confidence will increase further. If you are a businessman, then today you to make some important decisions so that you get the desired results. Not only this, but you will also give tough competition to your opponents. Maybe today you get a chance to make a big bargain. Love will remain in your romantic life. Today you will realize how well your partners understand you. This evening is going to be something special for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to enjoy a happy married life, then you have to understand your spouse's feelings. Do not try to dominate your loved one, otherwise, a big controversy may arise in the house today. There will be tension in your romantic life also today. You two may have differences but you need to maintain peace. On the economic front, the day is going to be very profitable. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. In the second part of the day, you may get a chance to be part of a social event. It is possible to meet some influential people in your area. Your creative talent will be highly appreciated in the office and your seniors will also be greatly influenced by you. If you continue to work hard in this way, then you may soon get a big boost. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You must try to change your behaviour a little, in this way your habit of applying small things to your heart is causing damage somewhere. If you do not behave in a balanced manner, today you will be entangled in stupid things. your personal life can cause discord. Today your father's mood will be quite bad. Maybe you are also a victim of his anger today. In such a situation, if they say anything bitter then you need to keep the peace. Your finances will be strengthened. You are likely to get more than expected by the completion of a task. You can get good results in the case of love. Maybe today you can discuss your relationship with your family members. If you want to improve your health, avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, due to health-related problems may have to happen. Today you will feel a lot of weakness due to the rush and hard work. It is better that you also pay attention to yourself otherwise your carelessness can be overshadowed. The atmosphere of the house will be calm today. After a long time, the atmosphere of the house will be so good today. You will enjoy this time with your family to the fullest. The sweetness of your love will remain in married life. With the understanding of spouse, you will be able to solve the domestic. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will spend some money on hobby fun. Talking about romantic life, be honest with your partner. It is better not to resort to any kind of lie to prove your point. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 3:20 pm to 9:05 pm