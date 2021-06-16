Daily Horoscope: 16 June 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work and are working on some important project in the office, then today you can get some good advice from higher officials and boss. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Businessmen can get a good chance to earn profit. If you are planning to start any new work then you are advised not to rush. Take your decision wisely. your personal life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your family members. It is possible to improve the health of your mother. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You need to spend according to your budget. From the point of view of health, the day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Timings: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will not be a good day for the people working in a foreign company. Today there may be a big obstacle in your important work. If you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then you may feel disappointed today, but you do not need to be disappointed. Keep trying, soon you will get success. Businessmen can get good results. There is a strong possibility of some positive changes in your business. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with the members of your house. If you are making any efforts regarding money, then today your hard work can be successful. Be careful while driving today. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Try to do even the smallest work in the office carefully. If you make any mistake then your progress can stop. Apart from this, your image can also get spoiled in front of the boss. Businessmen should not be too hasty while doing any paperwork today. Businessmen engaged in iron industry can make profit today. Today there is a strong possibility of completing any of your stuck work. Talking about personal life, relations with elder brother or father may deteriorate. It is better that you respect your feelings and do not do anything against them. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Avoid spending more than your budget. Talking about health, your health may deteriorate due to change in weather. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Timings: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very lucky day for the people doing business in electronics. You can be of great benefit. Apart from this, any of your stuck deals can also be finalized today. If you do a job, then today is going to be a very important day for you. Suddenly you can get the news of your progress in the office. All this is the result of your hard work. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. The harmony with the spouse may deteriorate. There can be a rift between you over small things. To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you are advised to behave very balanced. Your financial condition will be good. However, today you need to avoid lending. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel quite refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number:37

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your financial condition may get affected. There may be loss of money. It would be better that you make your financial decisions wisely. Avoid arguments with your boss in the office. Do not use your words without thinking otherwise you may get into trouble. The day of the people doing government jobs is going to be very busy. Today you will have more workload. However, all your work will be completed on time. If you are a businessman then today you may have to work hard to earn profit. Today is going to be a very good day for the students, especially if you have given any competitive examination recently, then you can get success. Talking about your health, if you are suffering from diabetes, then you have to take special care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman and you want to start a new business in partnership, then today you can get a new partner. In the office, you are advised to focus more on your work. Apart from this, it will be better if you do not interfere too much with your colleagues. There can be an important meeting with the boss today. You must be ready for this in advance. your personal life will be happy. You will get full support of your family members. Relations with siblings will be strong. If you are married then you are advised to pay more attention to your married life. Along with work, you also have to give enough time to your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. If you are thinking of making a purchase then today is a favorable day for it.

Talking about health, asthma patients are advised to be more cautious. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number:39

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do a job and you are not getting good success despite your hard work, then you are advised to make some necessary changes in your way of working. Apart from this, do not put excessive work pressure on yourself to please your boss or superiors. Try to tackle only one task at a time. Businessmen are advised not to do any work in haste. Apart from this, you also need to avoid legal bets. Tension is possible on the family front. There may be a dispute in your house regarding your finances. You need to control your anger otherwise there may be bitterness in the relationship. At the same time, the unity of your house can also be disturbed. Talking about your health, today you may feel weak. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Salaried people are advised to be careful today, especially if you reach office late every day, then today this habit of yours can put you in trouble. Boss can take some strict action. Businessmen may have to travel for a long time today. This journey of yours will be very tiring but you are likely to get the expected results. The day will be good on the family front. You will get the support of all the members of your house. Sweetness will increase in the relationship with your siblings. Your financial condition will be good. Financially today you can also get a chance to help someone in need. As far as your health is concerned, you need to make some changes in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your health will remain weak, due to which your plans for the day may get hampered. It is better that you make your health a priority. Today is going to be an expensive day on the economic front. Suddenly there can be a big expenditure. Do not engage in any financial transaction. Today will be a very good day for small businessmen. Your financial problem can be solved. The day of the employed people will be normal. If you are planning to change jobs, you need to take your decision carefully. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the love and support of your parents. Your spouse's behavior towards you will be very good. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your beloved. Today you can also have an important discussion on future plans. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to behave very balanced at workplace. Behave properly in front of the boss. Also you have to avoid getting angry. Apart from this, today you also need to pay attention to your pending tasks. If you do business, then due to some paperwork, any of your work may get stuck in the middle. This time is very important for the students, so do not waste it in unnecessary things. Study diligently. You will definitely get success. There is a possibility of a dispute with your spouse. You are advised to speak thoughtfully. It will be good for you if you work peacefully instead of increasing unnecessary talk. Improvement in money situation is possible. Talking about your health, you are advised to focus on rest along with work. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do a job, then suddenly you may have to travel today. The people working in the software company can get some good news today. There is a strong possibility of increase in your income, today is going to be a very stressful day for the people doing business related to transport. Today you may have to face some big challenge. The day is going to be expensive on the economic front. Today the list of expenses can increase a bit. It would be good for you to spend according to your budget. Apart from this, avoid lending today. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm