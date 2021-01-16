Daily Horoscope: 16 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your father's health will remain weak due to which your concern may increase today. It is better that you keep consulting the doctor from time to time and take good care of them. The partner may have a small thick tip. However, soon the tension between you will end and you will get full support of your beloved in completing any important task. Talking about money, today you will end up spending more than usual. Suddenly there is a big expenditure, your problems with money can get deep. Talking about work, unemployed people do not trust their coworkers excessively, especially do not talk about their secret things here and there. Today will be normal for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May After a long time you will get enough time for yourself and enjoy your day to the fullest. You will pay attention to your interests which will reduce your stress and pressure and you will feel quite good. Today you can make an important decision related to your career. If you are thinking of leaving the present job and doing another job, then you can get a great opportunity. If you work in finance, then today will be very beneficial for you. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Sudden discord can occur in your house. However by the evening everything will be quiet. Talking about money, today's day will be expensive. Your household expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 10;00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. You must change your mind to be successful. You learn from your mistakes. If you work hard and earnestly, success will soon kiss your footsteps. Today you will feel disappointed in the matter of money. You will be under a lot of stress due to not getting the financial profit you are expecting. You can also have a conversation with a member of your house about money. In such a situation, you must act in peace rather than anger, otherwise things can go awry. Talking about your health, physical problems can surround you due to increased mental stress. I avoid stress to keep calm and meditate daily. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you may have a conflict with your spouse regarding money, which will make the home environment tense. Your family members can also criticize your expensive nature. You must try to change this habit as soon as possible. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, but change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favor. If you talk about functioning, then today you may feel a bit tired. It is better you take time and focus on yourself. If you work then today you can be a part of an important meeting. You will put your side with full confidence and your boss will also be impressed with you. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. Avoid working late into the night. Lucky Colour: Light green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There can be a big change in the lives of employed people today. However you do not need to worry as this change will be in your interest. On the other hand, if you are unemployed, today your struggle can end today and you can get good results from your hard work. Businessmen will also get the full support of luck today and you will move forward rapidly. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. You will have money but today money can easily move from your hand. It will be good if you are careful in matters of money. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Although the elders of your house will not be more happy with you today. Whatever you do, after thinking a lot, otherwise you can hurt the feelings of your loved ones inadvertently. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may see some changes in your nature. You will win with your sweet speech. If you do a government job, today will be a very busy day for you. Due to high workload today you will not get enough time for yourself. On the other hand, for businessmen, there may be disappointment due to not getting the expected results. However, you do not need to take much stress. Gradually the situation may see improvement. Talking about money, unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. It is better that you keep a check on your expenses. Talking about your health, if you have any disease related to heart, then you have to be very careful on this day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will feel positive. The mind will remain calm and you will be worry free. Your planned tasks will be completed. Today will be very auspicious for those associated with the IT sector or media related jobs. Today you can get good results. There may be a desired transfer or there is a strong possibility of increase in income. Businessmen will make profits or grow their business. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You are advised to keep good rapport with your family members. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Money will be fine. If you focus on savings, you can soon get rid of your small debts. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If there has been a fluctuating situation in your life for some time due to which you are going to be very upset, then today you will feel an improvement in the situation. There will be positivity in your thinking and your lost confidence will return again. There will be peace in the family. Seeing improvement in your mother's health will also remove your big worry. If you talk about money, then the day will be fine for making big economic transactions. However, do not follow the wrong path in order to make profits. You will get good results in your married life. You will get the love and support of your life partner. You will feel good by studying spiritual lessons. Lucky Colour: Dark red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today if you do not make any big decision without thinking, then it will be better, especially do not take wrong decisions related to functioning by being very confident. If your work is related to automobile, printing press, gas, petrol etc. then you can expect good benefits today. You will remain strong financially. Today you can financially help a close relative or friend. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be fine. Today will be a happy day with your family, especially today you will have a very good time with your children. Try to keep a good rapport with your spouse. Avoid focussing on needless topics. Talking about your health, along with work you also need to pay attention to rest, otherwise your fatigue may increase and your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the economic front, you will get good results today. If you have taken an important financial decision recently, then you can get the expected result. Apart from this, you can also do any major work related to money. If you do a job, you will be very disappointed despite the hard work, not getting good results. It is possible that you must also consider changing the job. On the other hand, businessmen can get big relief today. You can get your stalled financial profits. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a blissful day with your family. The day will be fine in terms of health. Today there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a day of ups and downs for businessmen. There may be a big obstacle in some of your important work. Maybe you have to put pressure on your heels to complete some of this task. On the other hand, unemployed people need to abandon laziness and concentrate on their work. Do not waste time talking unnecessarily with colleagues, otherwise you may get into trouble. The day will be normal in terms of money. Avoid spending big. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Relationships with your parents will be good. Talking about your health, today you are advised to avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm