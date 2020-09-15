Daily Horoscope: 15 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Someone close may cheat on you today and therefore you may feel emotionally vulnerable. This is not the time to be sad and disappointed but to fulfill the dream of your golden future. It will be better for you to focus all your attention on your work. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Any stuck work of yours is becoming a sum of money by completion today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get support from parents, brothers and sisters. Talking about your health, there may be a minor problem today. It will be good for you to get proper advice from a doctor. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Some differences with your parents are possible due to which the environment of your house may deteriorate slightly. You better pay attention to your words. Today you may have to face some challenges but you will get full support of your spouse. On the economic front, the day will be mixed. Your income will be fine, but you control your expenses. Today the office environment can remain very hot. Your boss's behavior will be somewhat harsh towards you. Put all your attention on your work. Do not waste time here. Businessmen will have a normal day. Today you will not get any special benefit. Talking about your health, you will feel very stressed. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you need to have more control over your speech. Avoid getting into trouble with others over trivial matters. Today, high officials can entrust you with some important and difficult tasks because of your ability to work easily in adverse conditions. If you complete this work on time and successfully then you can definitely get promoted. The day will be auspicious for businessmen. Today you can strike an economic bargain. There will be peace in your personal life. You will feel better after spending time with your family. Your mind will remain calm. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you. However, do not be very careless in the matter of food and drink. Eat on time. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be very concerned about children. Their careless attitude and stubborn nature can make you nervous. At this time they need your guidance. If you work, then you can make some important decisions with the partner in the business, which is likely to give you good returns in the future. On the other hand, people who are employed will have to complete their work on time, otherwise it can be a problem for them. The day will be normal in terms of money, but extravagance can weaken your financial situation. In the evening you will get a chance to spend some good time with friends. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house and you will spend a fun day with your loved ones, there is a possibility of getting a special gift from the parents, which will increase your happiness. Your efforts to improve married life seem to be successful today. Your spouse will leave his tough attitude and treat you with love. Talking about your finances, you will get new sources of income and financially will improve. The day will be normal on the work front. You will get good success whether it is a job or business. Time is favorable in terms of health. You will be very energetic. Apart from this, you will enjoy your favorite food. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September With your understanding, you will be able to solve any serious problem in your personal life today. Relationships with loved ones will once again bring closeness and sweetness. If you were not able to concentrate properly on your work for some time, then you can return again today. Today will be a good day for the employed people. You will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Not only this, you will also be satisfied with your work today. Conditions will remain volatile for businessmen. Today you will be quite confused about business related matters. Today you will be worried about your mother. You may be under a lot of stress as their health declines. It is better to consult a doctor from time to time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your courage and may will increase and you will dominate the enemies. You will be very worried as your spouse's health deteriorates. At this time they need good care. In the office, if you postpone your important tasks till tomorrow, then your boss may be angry with you. Better try to complete all your work on time. Businessmen will have good benefits. There will be full support of your family members. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. Your habit of spending to make others happy today can get you in trouble. Today there may be some differences with a friend. Whatever you say very thoughtfully. Your health will be fine. Avoid raging too much. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may feel somewhat disappointed today. It will be better to pay attention to your important works by paying more attention to things here and there. Do not be overly impressed by what others say and pay more attention to your own happiness. If you try a little more, all your troubles will be removed. Talking about married life, you can improve your relationship with your spouse by staying calm because the sooner you get angry, the sooner your anger also calms down, so you need to act very wisely. On the work front, the day is auspicious. You will get a golden opportunity to show your ability, it is better you take full advantage of it. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work, then pay attention to the work of the office, at this time you need to focus more on your work. If you are careless then you will be far behind. The situation will be normal for businessmen. Today there will be neither loss nor profit. If you want a big benefit then you have to think something different. You need to take some risks. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are lacking in confidence then bring positivity in your thoughts. Try to spend time with your loved ones. Talking about your health, if you have asthma, then you need to be careful. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will miss the fun moments spent with your dear friends today. Given the current situation, it will be better for you not to get out of your house. Stay in touch with your friends via phone or internet. Talking about the work, the situation will be somewhat tense. If you work then today the workload will be more. It is good that you be serious about your work and do not give any opportunity to the senior officials to complain. Businessmen may incur small losses. If you do not take your decisions wisely, then in the coming time you can be at a big loss. If you want to keep the peace of your home, do not bring the outside tension in your house. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your seniors will be happy to see your creativity in the office and you will benefit from it. Today, if you do furniture business, then there can be huge economic benefits. Talking about your personal life, today you will have the opportunity to have fun. You may spend a lot more today, but you will have to keep an eye on your budget as well. Your enthusiasm will increase with the love and support of the parents. If you are planning to start a new task, then the days are auspicious to pursue your plan. Marital discord can occur. Your stubborn nature can cause trouble for you. So, you must keep this in mind. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm