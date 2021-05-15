Daily Horoscope: 15 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very important on the work front. Today, a big problem will be solved. Unemployed people will be able to work easily even in adversity and give their best. If you do business then you should not depend on others for any of your work. Make your own business decisions yourself. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. Today financial benefits are possible from father. You can get a great gift from them. Your spouse's behavior will be somewhat mysterious. You will feel that your beloved is hiding something from you. The day is good in terms of health. You will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you work, then you may face adverse situation. Co-operation with your colleagues may be impaired. It is better that you show understanding otherwise the loss will be yours. The day will be tough for traders. The slowdown in business can increase your anxiety. Your personal life can cause discord. Avoid getting angry over trivial matters, this will keep the peace of your home. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. Your angry nature can turn you away from your sweetheart. On the economic front, the day will be average. Do not spend more than your budget. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid taking more stress, otherwise today your health is possible to decline. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To avoid financial crisis, first of all you have to rein in your wasteful expenditure. Apart from this, you have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. The natives of the job should be careful today. Do not talk too much here and there between the work and take full care of time. Suddenly there may be an important meeting in the office. Today will be a good day for businessmen. Today you can benefit quite well. There will be peace in your personal life. However, you need to take some time out of your busy routine for your loved ones as well. Talking about your health, there may be a complaint of backache today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do a job, today, skill in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. Your boss will be very happy with your understanding and efficiency. The day will be mixed for businessmen. Think over new business proposals and make your decision. Talking about finances, you are advised to avoid taking a big loan, otherwise in the coming time, a big problem may arise for you. Also, do not do any major work related to money today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your family will get emotional support. If you live far away from home, soon you may get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. The day is favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will get good results in terms of money. Today you will be able to repay any old debt. This will remove your big worry. A good day to resume a job that has stopped. Those who do the job can get positive results. You will get a good chance to show your talent. At the same time, people associated with the stock market can be of great benefit. If you are a student then there can be a big obstacle in your education. Your mind will take less in studies. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Health matters will be mixed day by day. You have to avoid excessive running. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be very upset due to the decline in health. Avoid cold water, cold drinks etc. Otherwise the problem may increase. You better pay more attention to comfort. To strengthen your financial position, first of all you need a good economic plan. Also change your habit of spending without thinking. The day of working people will be normal. If your boss has given you any work, then try to complete it on time. On the other hand, the natives who do business in partnership can benefit. There will be happiness in your personal life. With the help of your family members, any major problems will be overcome. Relationship with spouse will be strong. Your sweetheart's love and cooperation will boost your confidence. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. You will feel positive and you will be very excited. Today, you will try to complete the tasks which have been pending for a long time. Today, you will feel more in religious work. You can also help the needy. Talking about work, if you do a job and you are not getting the results according to your hard work, then at this time you will have to work patiently. The day is not right for making any important decisions. Businessmen will refrain from taking any task in haste. Today, you can have a conversation with someone about money. Don't get excited and do something that will harm you. The day will be better in terms of health. Physically you will feel good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very difficult for you on the economic front. There is a high probability of loss of money. It is better that you make your decisions carefully in terms of money. If you work, then you should use your time well. Try to complete your pending tasks otherwise your negligence can be costly. On the other hand, the business class can get some relief today. If you are caught in a legal bet, then this problem will be solved today. For a long time, your work may resume. There will be happiness in your personal life. Relations with your family will be good and you will also get emotional support. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a mixed result for you. Your work pressure will be less. You will also have good rapport with senior officials. At the same time, other businessmen will have to take every decision carefully at this time, especially if you are thinking about new work, then proceed with proper advice. Students need to pay more attention to studies. If you are negligent then your problems may increase. Stress is possible in your personal life. Today you can have a conversation with a member of your house. You will feel very weak emotionally. When it comes to health, be very careful about eating and drinking. Avoid spicy foods. You should consume more of fresh fruits and green vegetables. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you will get good results today. All your work will be completed according to your plan. Whether it is a job or business, you will get success on this day. Talking about your finances, today will be a good day for you. Sudden money will solve the problem related to finances. Your personal life will be in turmoil. Suddenly an old case may emerge, disturbing the peace of the house. Apart from this, you will be under a lot of stress due to the deteriorating health of a member of your family. You may have some trouble with your spouse. If you keep your words in peace, then soon everything will be normal between you. Talking about your health, in order to stay healthy, you are advised to do yoga daily in addition to eating on time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm