Daily Horoscope: 14 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may face some difficulties in making your important decisions. In such a situation, you must seek help from someone close to you. Talking about the work, the atmosphere of the office will not be right today. Your boss will not be happy with your work. In such a situation, you have to do your work carefully, otherwise today you can be in big trouble. Money will be fine. You will take financial matters seriously. Talking about your personal life, you may get upset with some members of your house. You must avoid losing your temper. Take adequate rest with a nutritious diet to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be the beginning of the day. Your mood will be very good and you will feel positive. If you work in a software company, your income can increase. On the other hand, if your work is related to sales, then today you will be able to meet your target easily. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with family. The ongoing tension with the brothers will end and your relationship will improve. Health matters will be excellent. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there are problems on the work front, then there is no need to worry too much because all your troubles will be removed soon. You just be patient. Today you can get big success in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of receiving money. If you continue to take your economic decisions in a similar way, then slowly the problems related to money will end. If there is disturbance at home, then you must try to correct the atmosphere. Today, try to resolve any issue by talking to your family members. Your health will be weak. Avoid going fugitive today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be auspicious for you in terms of money. If you have made an investment recently, then you can get good benefits today. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you will get pleasant results today. You will move fast towards your goal. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasing. Your relationship with family members will remain in sync. If you are married, do not put too much pressure on your spouse to celebrate any of your things. You also need to take care of their likes and dislikes. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very auspicious for the working people. You are likely to get a promotion. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing jobs, then today you can get an offer from a good company. Today will be very important for traders. You can plan to expand your business. If you are trying to get a loan from a bank for a new job then you can get good news. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with your family. Talking about your health, today you will be very strong both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 12:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be difficult for students of this sign. Your attention will be less in studies and you will feel quite annoyed. To maintain your concentration, first you need to keep your mind calm. Stay away from unnecessary talk. Today will not be a good day for you on the economic front. In case of money, avoid taking any kind of risk today. If you work then today will be normal for you. At the same time, traders will not be able to get special profits. You will be very worried due to declining health of any member of your house, it is better not to be negligent and consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. The mind will remain calm and you will feel quite well. Talking about work, if you do a job, then the workload will be less today. If any of your work gets stuck in the middle, then you don't have to be disappointed. Today you will get to learn something new. Traders can get small profits. The opportunity you have been waiting for a long time, there is a strong chance of getting it today. This will take a new turn in your business. There will be compatibility in your personal life. Today you must try to spend more time with your family. Children can make a big demand today. The day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Members of your house will be unhappy with your attitude today. It is better that you try to spend more time with your family members so that they do not feel neglected. Talking about the work, if you are in any dilemma, then choose the way to move forward with thought. Do not take any wrong decision in haste. Your life partner's mood will not be good. So whatever the situation, avoid arguing and confrontation. Your financial situation will be normal. Today you will spend according to your fixed budget. Talking about your health, if there is any problem related to bones, then consult your doctor. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Employed people may face some problems today. If you are connected with the bank, then today you will have to do all your work diligently because your boss will keep an eye on you. On the other hand, if you have gold and silver related business then today you can get good profit. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. There are some serious domestic issues that you need to focus on immediately. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Emotionally, you will feel a lot of pressure, which will also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work may be more in the office. In such a situation, manage all things properly and otherwise your tasks will not be completed on time. Coordination with your seniors may deteriorate today. It will be better to keep your thoughts under control, otherwise your words can put you in big trouble. Businessmen will not get results as expected today. Today is not a good day for you to start any new work. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will be able to resolve any dispute going on in your house for a long time today. Talking about your finances, it is possible to increase expenses today. However, there will not be any major problem, so do not worry too much. Talking about your health, if you have an allergy problem, then take your medicines very carefully. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 2:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, some changes are possible today. If you do a job, a sudden transfer can be reported. On the other hand, if you are trying to get a job abroad, then at this time you will feel disappointed. This time is very important for traders. If you are thinking of taking a big task in hand then first you must try to complete your unfinished tasks as soon as possible. There will be no problem in personal life today. Sweetness will remain in relationship with loved ones. Today, you can get financial help from your father. Talking about your health, today will be a good day for you, but you will have some concern about the health of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm