Daily Horoscope: 14 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will start good and you may get some positive news in the morning. Today you will complete all your tasks successfully by your strong morale and confidence. Good results are expected in the workplace. Your seniors will not only be satisfied with your performance but will also appreciate your hard work. If you do business, your hard work will give fruitful results due to your right step at the right time. Financial situations will remain strong. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is very auspicious in terms of money. Benefits associated with the ancestral property is expected. Apart from this, you will also get financial support from your parents. If you are planning to buy new land or house, then the day is good for completing all the documentation work. Family life will be happy. Disputes between you and your spouse will end. It is possible that today, you will see the good sides of your dear ones. Good results are also expected in romantic life. The love between you two will grow and the relationship will be stronger. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day is not good as you may face some disputes in your marital life. Differences with your spouse may also get deepen. You need to work with consciousness, not with enthusiasm otherwise, there will be bitterness in your married life. Financial situation will not be okay today. The economic benefits you had hoped will not be available today. Expenses are also possible to increase. Today, you will be emotionally weak which will affect your work in the office. In such a situation, avoid taking any important decision today. In the workplace, your boss may get angry at you related to some work. It is better not to give them a chance to complain. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today some people can test your patience. You may get offended by their jokes which will increase your anger. But you are advised to control your anger and learn to ignore small things. Do not waste your precious time thinking about unnecessary things. There will be happiness in family life. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. If you desire a love marriage, there is a strong possibility that your family will agree for your choice of a person. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. If you are going to make a big financial transaction, do not share any information related to it otherwise, losses are possible. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August From a few days, due to increased workload, you were unable to focus on yourself and family but today you will be able to spend a very good time with your family. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then today you may get a good chance. Traders may face some paperwork problems today. Keep your anxiety under control in such a situation. However, the problem will soon go away and won't last long. There will be happiness and peace in married life. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you may meet a very special person and become attracted to them in the first meeting. Before taking any decision, make sure whether it is infatuation or love. If you are married, small arguments may arise with your spouse. However, this will not cause any major problems between you both. Good results are expected in financial matters. You will get more than your investments. This will give you relief in all the matters related to money. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. You will do all your tasks with hard work and confidence. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to achieve your goals as soon as possible, intensify your efforts and hard work. Also, at this time you need to make some changes in the way you work. If you do a job, then you need to complete your work carefully. Your increasing stress is also affecting your work. In financial matters, do not make any decisions in haste. Avoid making big purchases today. Today you will not feel well both physically and mentally and will also lack enthusiasm. Worship your favourite god to get all your problems solved. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may spend a lot of money on having fun with friends. If you continue to spend like this, then soon you will be in a financial crisis. The atmosphere of the house will not be right. You may face ideological differences with family members, especially with your father. When it comes to loved ones, the ego should be discarded. No matter what the situation, you need to keep your tongue under control. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will get their full support even in adverse circumstances. However, due to a busy work schedule, you will not be able to spend more time with them. The day will be normal for traders. On the other hand, there is a chance of getting a big success for employes. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be awesome in many cases. Progress in your business will be amazing. As your business was running very slow for some time, today you will get a lot of profit. You may also get an opportunity to grow your business soon. Employees will get to hear the compliments they have always wanted from their boss. There will be peace in the house. Relations with siblings will improve. Today, you will realize how incomplete your happiness is without your loved ones. Financial position will remain strong. Today you can also make some big expenses. Talking about health, there is a possibility of the emergence of some chronic disease. So, do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A big problem may come in marital life today. The violent nature of your spouse can cause a big argument. The environment at home will be disturbed and the family will also be sad. In this case, you should try your best to handle the matter. Keep your mother away from all this stress. Today, you may be quite annoyed by not receiving the money which was stuck for long. The day is favourable at the workplace. Your performance will be appreciated and your seniors will be completely satisfied with your work. You may also be entrusted with an important responsibility in future. If you complete this work with your hard work, then soon you may get progress. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you need to give priority to your health. Exercise or go for a walk in the open air every morning or race with friends to keep yourself healthy and fit. Today, any problem related to the family will end and you will be able to do your work diligently. Conditions will be favourable in married life. If you are newly married, you may go to a candlelight dinner at a particular place. Loving couples need to be careful today. Disputes regarding your relationship may occur in the family. You better be calm and don't do anything against the family members. Wait for the right time, you will get success. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 am