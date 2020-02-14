Daily Horoscope: 14 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day is lucky in terms of finances. Any old property can also be sold today and you are likely to benefit. On the work front, you need to be careful today about how you talk to other employees. If your seniors may find loopholes in your work. Instead of arguing with them, you must concentrate on their words. Do not do any work that you will have to repent in the future due to ego and enthusiasm. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Your family will get your full support and love. Minor differences are possible with your spouse, but everything will be normal by the evening. Talking about health, there may have a headache problem. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Pay little attention to your marital life, otherwise, your spouse will lose interest in you. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine and today take them out for a walk today. This will give you an opportunity to spend time with each other and it will return the same warmth again to your relationship. Today is a very special day for businessmen. You will get good results because of your hard work. Student's hard work will bring colour today and there is a strong possibility of getting great success in the exam. Carelessness towards health can increase your discomfort. Avoid eating fried food items, especially if you are travelling today. Any important work can be accomplished with the support of your father. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Think wisely while you solve issues related to your family members. Keep in mind that a wrong decision can also spoil your future and it will affect your whole family. Money related matters will improve. Suddenly, money from new sources will make you very happy and stress-free today. Talking about the work, today will be a great day for employed people. Today, a big change is possible, and it is that you will be transferred to your favourite place. There will be strife in your married life. Today it will be better if you do not raise issues unnecessarily during your conversation with your spouse. It is an auspicious day for travelling. Doing exercises every day will keep you fit. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere in your office today will not be good. It is possible that your boss will deal with all employees more strictly than necessary. In such a situation, you have to be very careful and do your work and do not give your seniors a chance to complain otherwise you may get in trouble. Today you will get angry over small things and you will feel annoyed. Due to your aggressive mood, you may have a rift with family members today, especially with brother or sister. You better keep your mind calm. If work pressure is bothering you then you must take a break. Talking about money, today's day will be normal. You may have issues with your children. Their stubborn nature can increase your problems. Today, health-related matters will not be right. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Make your make decisions wisely related to financial matters today. You will suffer a loss if you look for ways to make quick profits. You better not to invest in haste. Also, do not spend more than your fixed budget to avoid financial constraints. Talking about married life, the dispute between you and your partner will finally end and there will be full support from your spouse. Not only this, after a long time both of you will enjoy a romantic day. There will also be stability in your romantic life. Today you can go to the place of your choice with your boyfriend/girlfriend. Today, relatives can get some stress. There may be a dispute at home due to their interference, in which case you must work with restraint. Try to solve the matters with understanding and peace, and don't hold any grudges. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a relaxed day for you. You will feel better and confident. After a long time you will feel mental peace. Also, in some of your efforts, you are expected to get success today, which will make the mind very happy. Talking about money, any work related to property will be completed today and you will get good financial benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your family members will be strengthened. Today, an old issue can arise between friends and it can take the form of debate. In such a situation, you have to control your anger, it will be better to ignore such things. Your health will be good. Today you will get enough time for yourself and you will take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today there is a sign of a big change in your life but there is no need to panic, this change will give a new direction to your life. At this time you need to work hard to push your plans forward. Your personal life will be happy. Love and mutual interaction with your family members will remain. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Both of you will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Your children will bring some good news. You need to work hard. Talking about finances, today will be a mixed day for you. After dealing with a lot of difficulties you will get money. It is better that you use your hard-earned money properly so that you can get benefits from it in the future. Health-related matters will not be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Take care of your health more today. A toothache can cause problems for you. It is better to consult a doctor. Today is likely to be very beneficial for you at the economic front. Today you can get some big financial benefit. However, if you manage your financial decisions a little, it will be good that you can expect a good profit in the future. Today you can buy a precious gift for your spouse. Businessmen need to be careful today. Today you may suffer some loss. On the other hand, if you are employed, things will look a bit better. Today your seniors will be satisfied with your work. Some tension is possible in your personal life. Relationship with loved ones can cause bitterness. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. Some big expenses will be there today so just be careful about spending too much. Avoid giving up today. Students may face some problems. There will be an obstacle in their studies, especially if they wish to go abroad to pursue higher education. But their positive efforts will definitely make them successful. Your seniors will be very supportive. Today, a big problem may suddenly arise in your married life. You need to make your decisions wisely. You have to be very careful today because people will bad intent may try to harm you. Talking about health, try to do something different today by keeping work aside, something in which you are interested in, and you will feel better. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be no problem today regarding financial matters. Today you will have ample money and therefore you will be worry-free. If you are planning to buy a house or a new vehicle on loan, then it is the right time to apply. Today will be a great day at the work front. Employees are expected to get a bonus in the office today. Today your hard work will be highly appreciated. At the same time, people related to business can get new projects. In the case of romantic relationships, you may face some difficulties today. Your family may not approve of your relationship. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you at the work front. You will be satisfied with getting the results as expected. Apart from this, you will be able to easily achieve the goal you have set. You will work hard in the office for the last few days, you did not feel much in your work, but today you will focus on your work keeping all things aside. Your personal life will be happy. It will be good to interact with siblings, today you will enjoy this day with your family to the fullest. You will understand how much your family loves you. There are signs of a strong economic situation. Today you can receive some money. It will be a good day in terms of health and there will be no issues. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:10 pm