Daily Horoscope: 13 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Those who are employed can get good results. If you make any demand from your high officials today, then it is possible that they fulfill your demand. You just have your side with full confidence. Today will be auspicious for the business class. Your work may progress but today if you do not do big economic transactions, it will be better. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Today there will be expenses, but the attainment of wealth is also being made. Apart from this, today you can also lend to a friend. Avoid family disputes. If you do not act wisely today, in the house, domestic discord can increase. Your health may decline. Today you will feel quite tired. Therefore, do not make the mistake of ignoring your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a relief for you. You will remain stress free and find yourself in a better mood. Work pressure in the office will be less and all your work will be completed on time. Apart from this, the environment of the office will be very good today and you will feel great pleasure in working. If there is any need, you will get full support of your seniors/bosses. If you have business related to wood then you can expect good profit today. However, avoid taking any risk in business at this time. The day will be normal in terms of money. Talking about your health there will be no problems today. You will be able to pay more attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Be it personal or professional life, you may have to do many tasks today. In such a situation, you need to focus on time management. If you plan all your tasks in advance, then your pressure may be reduced. Today you need to have more control over your speech. Misunderstandings can arise from your talk in marital life and your relationship with your spouse can have a bad effect. Talking about money, today's day will be very difficult. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then even today it will not be available. Speaking of health, the increasing stress of functioning can affect your health. You better not worry too much and keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to pay more attention to your married life. Try to reduce the distance in the relationship with your spouse, otherwise separation is possible between you. You try to understand each other. Talking about your work, today will be a very good day for employed people. You will be able to attract the attention of your boss with your hard work. You can get the benefit of this in the coming days. If you do business, work wisely in your financial matters. Avoid taking any kind of risk. Today will be a very fun day with your friends. You will get full support of friends in adverse circumstances. Today will be normal in the matter of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to behave balanced. Avoid criticizing others otherwise you may be embarrassed today. It will be good for you not to get into unnecessary hassles and keep your business. If you do fashion related work or business then today will be a great day for you. You will be full of new ideas, which can benefit you in the coming days. Talk about money, avoid spending more today. You have to control your expensive nature, otherwise your financial situation is going to fall drastically. Apart from this, future plans may also get hampered due to lack of money. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Talk about your health, avoid consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very lucky for you in terms of money. If you are troubled due to financial constraints then this problem will be removed. Any work that has stopped you will be completed today without any hindrance. Jobly natives need to behave properly in front of their higher officials. If you have any problem then you can talk calmly. Do not do any such thing which you have to regret after getting angry or excited. Businessmen can achieve a lot today. If you are a retail trader, you can get financial benefits. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your relatives will be good. Talking about your health, today will be a better day for you. Today you will feel good Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will feel more in the things of religion. You will be ready to help others. Today you can also help financially to any needy. Your image in the society will be strengthened and your respect will increase. In the second part of the day you may feel some loneliness. Maybe the behavior of your spouse today is not good towards you. It will be better if you try to know the mind of your beloved. Today you will be worried about the work of the office. Your seniors can put pressure on you for some work. At the same time, Businessmen will feel disappointed today. If you do business related to electronics then today you will not get any special benefit. The day is going to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student and are willing to go abroad to pursue higher education, then this time is very important for you. You must concentrate on your preparations. Employed natives are advised not to do any work in haste. If you are facing any problem in business, today you can get great relief. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today there can be a big expense but there will be no problem related to money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be unity among family members. Benefit from your spouse is possible today. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. You will spend a great time with your family. Today you can get rid of any anxiety related to your child. If you have a dilemma about something, then you must share your mind with your loved ones. Maybe this dilemma will be solved today. Today will be an auspicious result on the economic front. Wealth is being acquired. Today you can spend a lot of money on hobby fun. Talking about your work, employed people may have to face some problems today, but soon your problems will end and you will be able to work diligently. Businessmen can benefit financially. Your health will be good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be some problems in personal life. Relations with the father can deteriorate. You have to take special care of your behavior. Whatever the situation, control your anger. You can get good success in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. If you work with money wisely, then your financial position will be even stronger. Talking about your work, job or business, you will have to work very hard today. Today will prove to be tough for small businessmen.Talking about your health if you are feeling weak and tired, then you need to pay more attention to your food and comfort. Apart from this, you also have to avoid taking more stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Happiness of married life will increase. Today is the day when you will get to spend a very good and romantic time with your spouse. The love between you will deepen and your relationship will get stronger. Talking about your work, if you do a job, then your performance in the office will be excellent. Your respect and respect will increase and synergy with higher officials will also improve. Talking about money, today you can get rid of old debts. This will remove your big worry.Talking about your health you will feel very good today. You will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm