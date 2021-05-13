Daily Horoscope: 13 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed result for you on the work front. Target-based working people may face some major challenges. Today, there may be a big obstacle in some of your important work. If you do business, you may lose some of your important documents, which may cause you financial loss. Today will be a good day in terms of finances. If you pay more attention to savings, then it will be better for you. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid debt and borrowing. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your relationship with your family strong. You also need to take care of their needs. If you have heart disease, you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get good success with less effort. If you do business then you are likely to get some good chance of making a profit. Today, your financial problem will also be solved. Jobly natives may have to work very hard. Today, you will work hard to fulfill your pending tasks. Conditions will be normal in family life. If you are having a feud with a member of your house, then you should try to settle the matter in peace. Anger and ego can increase talk. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today the expenses will be less as far as your health is concerned, then you may have problems like acidity, gastric, indigestion etc. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you get a chance to help a needy today, you should not back down. If you have been experiencing mental turmoil for some time, you are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. To be physically healthy, you also have to keep your mental state strong. On the economic front, you may get good results today. There is a strong possibility of getting stagnant funds. Talking about the work, the jobless people may face adverse situations today. Your boss at your office will look dissatisfied with your work. At the same time, businessmen need to improve the rapport with their big customers. The atmosphere of your house will be calm and you will get full support of your family members. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel quite depressed and cumbersome. Avoid putting too much workload on yourself. This will weaken your health, as well as your performance will decline. Patrons are advised to work patiently. You may have to make some changes to your business plans. If you have recently started a new business, then you need to pay more attention to publicity. In the case of finances, the day will be expensive. Unnecessary expenses can spoil your budget. Talking about your personal life, the hot mood of a spouse can cause a quarrel between you. If possible, keep yourself calm otherwise your home environment may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, you will feel more in the pooja lesson and you will feel better mentally. Workload in the office will be some work. If you work in sales or marketing, then today you are expected to have some challenges. If you face every difficulty with courage, you will definitely get success. If you are a businessman and are about to make a new deal today, then you need to take complete caution. Do not trust anyone blindly in business matters, otherwise you may be betrayed. Conditions in family life will be better than normal. Your relationship with household members will improve. Money will be fine. Today, suddenly you can get an opportunity to meet an old friend. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do a government job, today is going to be a very important day for you. You are very likely to get the transfer you want. On the other hand, the people who are working in private jobs will have to work very wisely at this time. You are advised to avoid any kind of change. People who trade in partnership can get good financial benefit today. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then there may be some obstacles in your path, but soon all the obstacles will be overcome. Today will be a mixed day for you on the economic front. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your income. Talking about your personal life, your concern may increase due to the deterioration in the health of the mother. Today you are advised to avoid getting more angry or else your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to be more conscious about health, especially if you have high blood pressure and any heart related disease, then today will not be right for you. Avoid taking too much stress and get enough rest. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to work hard. If you are unemployed and are looking for a job then today can bring relief for you. You are very likely to get employment. Talking about your personal life, the quarrel with the spouse on small matters is weakening your relationship. You better try to understand each other's side. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a great day with loved ones. Your humble nature will make your relationship stronger, especially parents will be very happy with you. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. You will get full support of your sweetheart in adversity. If you do a job, do not leave any of your work in the office incomplete, otherwise your boss may have to listen to the rebuke. Businessmen related to iron industry today can benefit well. You may have a stuck deal confirmed. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Today there is a strong possibility of economic loss. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid interfering in the affairs of others, otherwise you will create a lot of trouble for yourself. On this day you are advised to stay away from debate so that you can get caught in legal trouble. Talking about the work, you will get a big relief from the completion of any work that has stopped in your office. On the other hand, if you do electronic business, then on this day you are very likely to get results as expected. Today will be a better day on the economic front. Your deposit capital is expected to increase. When it comes to family life, avoid giving too much weight to small domestic matters, otherwise there is a possibility of fights in your house today. As far as your health is concerned, in order to stay healthy, make a habit of eating on time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you can get rid of any mental anxiety. After a long time you will find yourself in a better mood. Talking about the work, the natives of the business are advised not to be negligent in the matters of money. To make quick profits, you should avoid taking wrong decisions, especially in matters related to investment, you need to be more cautious. On the other hand, employed people will have to try to improve their rapport with your seniors in the office. If there is a mistake in your work, accept it with an open heart. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with siblings will be stronger. Financial benefit is possible from elder brother. Health is likely to improve. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm