Daily Horoscope: 13 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, life partner's behaviour will not be good towards you. The confrontation between you both is possible on small matters. In such a situation, you are advised to stay calm. The workload in the office can bother you. You will feel quite annoyed. It would be better to avoid working more today because it will increase your stress and affect your health as well. Take some time out for yourself today and relax. There are likely to be some ideological differences with family members. If you work with a sensible mind, you can avoid many kinds of problems. Today, the fear of losing will be on your mind due to which the mind will be restless. You should get out of this fear and take some risk. Who knows you may succeed. Today is going to be normal on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about romantic life, you will openly tell express your feelings in front of your partner. You may also persuade them to get married. Family life will be happy. You will get full support from family members. If you are starting a new work, then the day is good for taking the blessings of parents. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. The office environment will be very good so that you will be able to complete your work easily. Your seniors will be more kind to you. If any of your work gets stuck in the middle, you will get their full support. Marital life will take a beautiful turn. Today you will be quite surprised to see the romantic style of a life partner. Your financial position will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June A sudden increase in expenses will weaken your financial position. Due to the delay in economic profit, your problems may increase further. You may have to take a loan today. There will be some ups and downs in married life. The angry nature of your spouse can cause differences between you. It is better that you work patiently so that the situation does not get worse. You will get full support from your parents in difficult times which will give you great relief. If you plan your day in advance, then you will get a lot of benefits. You will not be concentrated in the work today at the office. It would be better not to repeat such carelessness otherwise it can be difficult. There may be a complaint of stomach ache due to dietary disturbances. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel better and energetic. If you were worried about your health for the last few days, today you may get some good results. On the family front, the day will be great. It is possible to organize any Manglik or religious program at home. On the other hand, your father will be angry with you on anything. It would be better to talk to them and try to know the matter. There will remain compatibility in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good and your love will also increase. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Today's investment will strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August A situation of disagreement may occur in married life. Your differences with your spouse can be deep. You try to handle the matter before it is too late. Both of you have to understand that not only your relationship is getting harmed because of these quarrels, but it is also having negative effects on your children. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. Today, you can have more expenses than income. Some important tasks in the office may get hampered. If you walk with your colleagues and seniors, then your problem can be solved. Today, the business people can get some good opportunities to expand their business but, be careful in terms of money as you may get cheated. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Avoid taking any decision by getting emotional or angry otherwise, you may regret it later. Today will be a financially good day. There are chances of getting big financial profits. You will be able to repay your small debts too. If you are planning to invest, consider the plan once again and do not be hasty. Talking about your family, the day will be spent peacefully with your family members. During the conversation with your spouse, you should avoid getting angry and use words very thoughtfully. Your small mistake will disturb the peace of your home. Today, your health can deteriorate due to continuous work. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day may test your patience in many cases. Whether it is home or workplace, you may face challenges. Your family will be angry with you about anything. It will be very difficult to explain your point to them today. Household troubles will also affect your work. Even today, you will not be able to concentrate on your work. However, you will get full support from your spouse. The day will be normal in terms of financial. You will not be in a mood to spend much. The day will be favourable for students. You can get a big opportunity to move ahead. Talking about love, some change can be seen in your partner's nature today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be very busy with your work. On the economic front, the day is not good. There can be a dispute with anyone about money or an old debt can put pressure on you. In such a situation, you should seek advice from someone close or trusted. Family life needs a little more attention. If there is an elderly member in the household, they need additional care. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. The love and trust between you two will grow. The day is not good in terms of health. You may feel weakness. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Family life will be compatible. You will also have a good rapport with mother, father, brothers and sisters and will be able to spend a peaceful day with your spouse. The day will be mixed on the work front. You have to avoid unnecessary arguments in the office otherwise, you can create trouble for yourself. Traders too may have to work hard today. If you are waiting for a good opportunity to further expand your business, you may get it today. Your financial condition will be normal. The day will be tough for the students. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Marital life will be happy. You will share your feelings with your spouse. You can also plan something special to spend a beautiful day. Talking about money, the day will be good, however, to stay away from any major financial crisis, you will have to control your expenses. Apart from this, take decisions related to investment as well. The day is great for reconciling friends and relatives. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. Employees may get an opportunity to take up an important assignment. Today you will spend a very good and memorable time with your partner. You will feel healthy despite a busy routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about the economic situation, today will be a good day in terms of money. You are likely to get some great success in your financial endeavour. You will also be lucky in terms of investment. There may be some improvements in family life. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm today due to misunderstanding among the family members. Negative behaviour of superiors in the office may bother you. Business people will have to avoid conflict with their partners, otherwise, you may suffer a big loss. The day will be stressful in love life. To stay healthy, you need to eat enough and rest. Mental exercise will be beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm