Daily Horoscope: 12 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be very important for working people. If you are working on a big project, then your boss will be very happy with your work. You can make big progress in the coming days. On the other hand, if you do business and after many challenges, your stalled work can start again today. Soon your business will grow rapidly once again. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Due to your angry nature you may have to face criticism from family members. It will be better to treat your family dearly. Talking about money, your habit of spending without thinking can put you in some big trouble today. Keep an eye on your pocket. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are not satisfied with your current job and have been trying for a new job for a long time then you can get success today. On the other hand, if you want to start a new business, then after considering all options seriously, take your final decision. no hurries. It is possible today that you are estranged from a close friend or family. You better control your anger. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend more, then you may land in trouble. The day will be fine in terms of health. You may feel lethargic. To keep yourself fresh and agile, you must keep exercising daily. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will bring many challenges for you. First of all talk about your work, then businessmen may have to suffer a sudden loss. On the other hand, the working people will not get success even today after hard work. It is possible that some of your important work remains incomplete. Your financial condition will be fine. Do not do any economic transactions today. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent. Domestic discord may increase. You have to treat your elders with respect. Do not do anything that hurts their feelings. You will be worried about your mother's health. At this time they need good care. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be under a lot of stress due to no work. In this type of situation you must be patient. This problem will automatically go away when the time comes. If you do business then today you have to take care of your words, otherwise your bad words can become the reason for your loss. Your personal life will be happy. You will get full support of family members. If you are married, you may have a little trouble with your spouse, but there will be no major problem due to better mutual understanding. Talking about your health, if you have cardiac related issues then you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Happiness and peace will remain in your marital life. Your life partner's mood will be quite good. Today your sweetheart can give you a nice surprise. Talking about work, job or business, today will be very busy for you. If you do a job, do not put too much work pressure on yourself, otherwise it can affect not only your work but also health. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you will be able to save a lot. Your parents will support you and your relationship with them will remain cordial. Today there will be something wrong with the matter of health. A chronic disease can emerge due to your carelessness. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Working people need to pay full attention to their work. At this time, even a little carelessness can increase your problems. On the other hand, the people doing business can get good results from their hard work. If there is a legal hurdle in any of your work, then it is very likely to go away today. If you get a chance to help a needy today, do not let this opportunity go by hand. Talking about your money, expenses will be less today. However, you may be disappointed at not receiving the financial benefits you were expecting. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. You are advised to avoid rushing too much. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If there is tension in your marital life, then your relationship can improve with mutual communication and understanding. Stay away from fight, quarrel or debate otherwise it can get out of hand. You both need to build confidence in each other. Today will be normal on the work front. In the office today, you will complete your work ahead of time, so that you will get some time for yourself as well. At the same time, businessmen can get any good investment opportunity. Money may bounce back. Any economic effort that has been going on for a long time is highly likely. Today you can also pay some pending bills. You will feel mental peace and you will be very agile physically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Forget all your worries and spend time with your family. Will give you courage with your loved ones under adverse circumstances. Try to keep your relationship with your spouse strong. Any ongoing efforts with money can be successful. Today you are very likely to get money. If you are planning to invest, then it will be beneficial for you to invest in property. Today will be a mixed day on the work front. If you work, today you will be very busy in completing the pending tasks. On the other hand, businessmen can get good profits today, but you are advised to stay away from debate. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be mixed results on the work front. You will work with all your hard work and sincerity, but there may be a sudden blockage. Your laptop or computer may be damaged. Today some tension is possible even with colleagues. If you do business then after hard work, today a big deal can be handed over to you. Talking about your personal life, you can take a big decision to end any dispute going on at home. Your worries will be removed by improving the life of your spouse. Today you will enjoy a loving day with your sweetheart. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are worried about your health, today you can get some relief. With the improvement in health, you will also be able to focus on your important work. On the work front, the day is auspicious. There may be some important discussion with the boss in the office and your boss will agree with you. This will boost your confidence and do your best to give your best. Business people can get a lot of success. Today some new and big customers can connect with you. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can have extra income. Better understanding with your life partner. Today will be one of the best days of your married life. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:05 am to 3:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you can have some great success. If after several efforts, even if you are unable to do any work, then your hard work seems to be paying off. Working people are advised to avoid whispering in the office. It will be better if you focus on your own work instead of removing the flaws of others. Apart from this, you will get good benefits from working according to the advice of your boss. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Spend only after keeping your budget in mind. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm