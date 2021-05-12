Daily Horoscope: 12 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you are advised to work very hard, especially businessmen need to make their business plans carefully. If you are thinking of starting a new task, then the day is not right for it. Today is going to be a very busy day for employed people. Today you may have to do extra work. You try to accomplish your goal with full confidence and hard work. You will surely get good success. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Today, you may receive a lot of wealth. However you are advised to be careful in financial matters. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will remain strong. To stay healthy, take special care of your food and drink, you will also have to be worry-free. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is any problem on the work front, then you should try to resolve the matter peacefully and wisely. Do not do such a thing in haste and anger that you will have to regret in future. Businessmen may get small profits. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Try to improve your damaged relations. If possible, spend more time with your family today. Today you can get a chance to share your thoughts with your spouse. It would be better to talk openly with your sweetheart. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. However, you need to avoid doing lending transactions. To stay healthy you are advised to organize your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 5:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be very excited and positive. Be it home or workplace, you will try to fulfill all your responsibilities well. First of all talk about your work, then the government employees are advised to be cautious in the office. Today, you should also pay attention to your small work. A slight negligence can cause major losses. Natives who trade food and beverages may benefit financially. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If you have an important discussion with the elders, your opinion will be important. On the other hand, if your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then you will have to try to understand your beloved's side. Anger and ego can make your relationship worse. Your financial condition will be fine. You have to avoid extravagance. As far as your health is concerned, keep your food intake balanced and exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. If a member has a birthday or an anniversary, today you can make some good plans at home. Today is going to be a very fun day with family. You may be assigned a difficult task in the office. In such a situation, you will be under some stress. It is better that you do not let your efforts fall and try to work without worry. On the other hand, if the businessmen are not getting good profits, then you have to work patiently. Soon the situation will improve. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. If you are thinking of spending big then you are advised to keep your budget in mind. In terms of your health, the day is expected to be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to be careful at work. Focus on your work. Also keep good behavior with colleagues. You will be harmed due to unnecessary debate. Businessmen may face financial constraints. Talking about your finances, some of your work may get stuck. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get full support of the elders of your house. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Do not forget to ignore your spouse. On the other hand, if you are unmarried and have a marriage proposal for you, then you are advised to avoid haste. Talking about your health, negligence can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo (August 22 to September 21): Today may bring some relief for business people. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of getting it. However, at this time you are advised to avoid doing anything new and big. If you are working on an important project in the office, then you will get full support of your teammates. Apart from this, the boss will also be very happy with your hard work. Your financial condition will be good. You will have to make an effort to increase your income. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. There may be a small tip with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to be more vigilant in view of this epidemic. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra (September 22 to October 22): Today is the day for you to be mixed. First of all talk about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will not be right. You may be estranged with family members, especially try to keep your dealings with elders right. If you do not agree with anything about them, then keep your side in peace. You have to be careful with the politics happening at the workplace. Your success can lead to some people's eyesight. Businessmen will get decent profits, while big traders may face challenges. In the matter of money, today is expected to be a good day. If you spend thoughtfully, then there will be no problem. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid anger and stress, otherwise your health is likely to decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Scorpio (October 23 to November 20): There can be a big obstacle in any important work of businessmen. Although your problem will be solved soon, but you are advised to work with patience. Apart from this, do not do any kind of negligence even in legal matters, otherwise a big loss may have to be incurred. The environment of your office will be good and today you will be able to complete all your work with a lot of heart. Coordination with your colleagues and seniors will also be better. On the economic front, today is the day for you to be mixed. If you are trying to increase your income then you may not get success today. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house regarding money. Avoid haste and panic today. You might get hurt. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius (21 November to 20 December): Today you are advised to behave very balanced. Know not to say anything that you have to face an abusive situation unknowingly. Follow the advice of your seniors at the workplace, it is your only advantage. If any of your important work is being interrupted, then you will get the support of your seniors. Business people are advised to avoid traveling. Today's journey will be expensive and tired. You will spend a very good time with your spouse. You will get emotional support of your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, today your health will be good and you will also get an opportunity to enjoy your favorite dishes. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn (21 December to 19 January): Today is going to be quite a rush for you. The burden of responsibilities can be greatly increased at home or workplace. However, you do not have to worry. You must work patiently and try to settle all your work in peace. You may have profit in your business. Any of your old investments can benefit. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. If your brother or sister is marriageable then today their relationship can be talked about. Your financial condition will be strong. You may also have an important discussion with your father today regarding a matter related to property. Talking about your health, today you will feel very tired and cumbersome. Better get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm