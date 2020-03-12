Daily Horoscope: 12 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You can get good results at the office. You can be honoured for your hard work and best performance. This will strengthen your confidence. If you are thinking of changing job then you can get a good offer today. You have that ability that you can work easily even in odd situations. If you are a businessman then today you can get small but economical benefits. However, talking about finances, you are advised to be careful. Do not take your financial decisions without thinking. If you run your financial goals and will surely get benefit from it. There will be love and happiness in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. If you take any decision in your personal life today, your beloved will get support. Travelling suddenly will make you very tired. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a day full of ups and downs. If there is any problem in your personal life, then today you may have to take a tough decision, this will bring a big change in your life. You will have to be very patient this time. You will be disappointed if you do not get the emotional support you should get from your spouse. Due to the mental turmoil in the office today you will not be able to concentrate on work. You may have made a big mistake due to which your seniors will take back an important responsibility given to you. For good profits, invest your hard-earned money at the right place. Today, your spouse can behave in a strange manner. They can ignore you as well. In such a situation, do not increase your discomfort by remaining silent, but talk to your partner on this subject without any hesitation. Little exercise daily with good food and drink will be good for your health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There can be a big problem in your romantic life. Do not talk too much about your love affair. A third person can cause misunderstandings between you and your partner. Do not come under the influence of anyone and form an opinion towards your partner. Today you may have a quarrel with your spouse but you will settle the matter with love and understanding. Financially, today will be a good day. Today you can spend more on others. Working disturbances can cause stress. It is better that you work in peace. Also, do the work in a planned way to get satisfactory results. Keep distance from people who expect more from you today. Such people can take advantage of you. Do not let stupid things come to your mind, this will spoil your work. Today will be a little messy in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you need to control what you speak. Talk to important people related to your profession, then use your words thoughtfully otherwise your reputation may be tarnished. If you are looking for a government job then you can get some good news today. Today will be a very romantic day in your married life. Today, life partner is going to do something special for you. After a long time, both of you will spend such time with each other. This will strengthen your relationship. There will be an atmosphere of peace and unity among the family members. This is the time to take financial decisions seriously. If you want to earn extra money then you have to try a little more. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 5:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your health will be very good, but by doing yoga and exercise regularly, you will feel better not only physically but also mentally. Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. It is possible for you to make big changes in your professional life like transfer or promotion. Don't worry, this change will only bring positive results for you. Happiness will remain in your personal life. The estrangement going on with your spouse will end and everything will be normal once again. Today is not a good day on the economic front. If you are planning to make a new investment then it is better that you postpone your decision. At this time you also need to control your expenses. With the help of friends, any of your unfinished work can be completed today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 2:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are married, you will feel very lucky today. You will not feel low even in a negative situation. If you are going through any problem then they will help you in dealing with it. On the economic front, the day is good. You may receive a lot of money today. You can shop for beautiful clothes and jewelery. Today can be a struggle in your personal life. It is possible that a dispute can arise on anything in the house today. In such a situation, it will be very difficult for you to handle. If you are feeling dissatisfied then at this time you need to bring some changes in your life. Today will be a good day on the work front. The beginning of the day may be a little slow, but gradually your work will see a speed. Do not be careless about health Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will be full of new ideas and you will also get full benefit of this, especially on the work front, you can get proper results. If you do business then you can expect good profits today. However, today will be a busy day for you and there will a lot of hard work. People who are employed may also get a chance to show their functionality. You better take advantage of this opportunity so that you may get a promotion. If you talk about your romantic life, then today your partner can openly talk to you about his mind. If they are going through a difficult phase then you should support them. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. You will be thrilled today by remembering the beautiful moments spent with your spouse. It is possible that you like to spend more time with your beloved today. Today you are advised to be careful in terms of money. Someone can try to mislead you by giving you wrong information. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Mentally, today you will feel much better and you will be in a lot of fun. Today will be normal for you on the work front. Workload in the office will be lighter. It is better that you use this time properly and try to complete the pending tasks so that there is no pressure on the weekend. Even if you do business and there is a problem today, then there is nothing to worry because all this is temporary. Soon things will appear in your favour. Your money related anxiety will be removed. Today you can get a good chance of earning money. You will be able to spend a quiet day with your spouse today. On the other hand, for lovers, this day can be overwhelming. If you are about to decide to get married with your partner, then today a big obstacle may come in your way. It is possible that you do not get the support of your family members. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your hard work and honesty will be appreciated in the office. Not only your seniors, but today your colleagues will not be tired of praising you. Your creativity will help you to achieve your business goals. Today you can make a new plan to expand your business with your partner. Although the work done with confidence is always successful, but over-confidence sometimes spoils the work that is being done, so you have to avoid it. After a long time you will feel mental peace today. If you talk about your married life, then in order to improve the relationship with your spouse, you have to give importance to the thoughts of your beloved. You can overcome all their complaints with your love. Talking about love, you will be lost in your partner's thoughts today. You may not get the opportunity to meet today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 10:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You will try to complete the work from the comfort of your home to get it repaired. Today, you will also get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. You will get the blessings of parents. Today will be a beautiful day in terms of love. Today you will get to see your partner in a different style, which will surprise you. Apart from this, you can also decide to take your relationship to the next level. It is possible that you will overcome any major hurdle in your relationship today. In the case of money, today is the chance of getting mixed results. Suddenly, you may receive a lot of wealth, but your expenses will also increase. It is possible that you have to pay some stalled bills today. Today you will have a tendency towards spirituality. You can be part of any religious program. Today your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February To be successful, you have to change your mind. There is also a positive aspect of your life and there is no problem that cannot be solved. You have to understand this. Learn to ignore small things only then you will be able to move forward. Apart from this, you are advised not to take any decision in haste. If you do this, you may have to repent it in the future. If you are a businessman, then today you will not get a special benefit. You keep working hard honestly, success will soon kiss you. Today the employed people may feel tired due to overwork. You may have to complete many tasks simultaneously. Any effort that is going on with money can be fruitful today. Do not be careless about your health. Mentally, if you are feeling some pressure then you need adequate rest at this time. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm