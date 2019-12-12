Daily Horoscope 12 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today in the office, your seniors will expect a great performance from you. Therefore, it is advisable that you better work hard. Also, if you want to succeed then you have to win their trust. It will be normal for traders. There will be harmony in your marital life today. Today you will be able to spend a great time with each other. On the other hand, try to give children a little more time and help them in achieving their objectives. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You are expected to get financial benefits from more than one source. You can also buy gifts for your loved ones and surprise them. You can take the help of someone close to you to solve domestic problems. Your health will be good today. Good colour: white Auspicious number: 11 Good time: 2:55 pm to 8:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a better day for you in many respects. Talking about your married life, today you will get to see a different personality of your life partner. You will feel that your beloved understands you completely. On the work front, you can get good results. Today, you are very likely to get the fruits of hard work done in the past. Not only this, appreciation of your boss and seniors will increase your confidence and morale. It is possible that you get advice from your superiors today. You can get profit in business also. Luck will support you today and your stalled tasks will be completed. With the sudden benefit of money, your happiness will increase and you will be able to pay all your bills and debts. Negligence can cause illness, so take care of your health. Be careful while walking on the road, there are chances of injury. Good colour: yellow Auspicious number: 15 Good Time: 7:30 pm to 9 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good day for you but you will feel a strange restlessness. Make the best use of your free time, try to read something good and creative, stay away from negative thoughts as much as possible. To avoid problems in marital life, avoid talking to your spouse on issues, which may cause dispute between you both. Remember, no one can benefit from anger and quarrelling. You need to be very careful in the second part of the day. There may be an accident in your factory or shop. Today friends will increase your enthusiasm and you will be able to complete all your unfinished business. Today is not auspicious for travelling. Good colour: orange Lucky number: 20 Good Time: 3:30 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be very difficult for you in some cases. There will be some stress in your personal life. It may be because of the ideological differences with the elders of the house. Choose your words carefully and solve the matter. Business people get good opportunities. You can get good results in terms of money. There are chances of getting some financial benefits which will improve your financial condition. In personal and business matters, today you will take all your decisions wisely, which will result in your interest. It is possible that today you have to suffer from health-related problems due to the bad routine and unhealthy eating habits. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 38 Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be very busy. You may have to stay away from home in connection with work. Suddenly increasing the workload may cause you some problems but your strong confidence will help you succeed. Today you need to be careful. Do not trust anyone more than necessary. Someone you always believed in can actually break your trust today. In such a situation, your feelings will be hurt. Married life will be good. Spouse will understand you and support you in difficult times. As far as money is concerned, avoid spending too much to impress others, otherwise, only empty hands will return home in the evening. The stubborn nature of children can bother you today. You better try to convince them with love. Do not be careless about health, especially take special care of the food. Good colour: pink Auspicious number: 24 Good Time: 3:30 pm to 8 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is not a good day on the economic front. There will be an increase in expenses which can have a negative effect on your financial situation. It is better that you do not spend money unnecessarily. A short journey on business will prove to be successful and beneficial today. You can get the profit you hoped for. If you work, today your seniors will appreciate your work. As far as your health is concerned, today you will get a lot of rest and you will be able to complete some important tasks as well. In your personal life, if you face your problems then today is the right time to solve them. You will get full support of your spouse, family members and your relationship will remain strong. Today you can give any such advice to a close friend, which can benefit them greatly. Good colour: sky Auspicious number: 21 Good Time: 10:10 am to 12:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a mixed day in terms of money, although your income will be fine, the increase in expenses may bother you. It is better that you do not spend any money to buy something expensive. There will be tension in your personal relationship today. Today, your family may not understand you properly, due to which bitterness in your relationships may occur. There will be slight arguments with your spouse, but by evening everything will be ok. Conditions will be favourable in your workplace. There is a strong possibility of increment with promotion to qualified personnel. Stay away from gossip and rumours today, otherwise, you may lose a lot of time in stupid things. Stress and workload can make you sick. It is better that you take special care of your health. Good colour: white Auspicious number: 7 Auspicious time: 7 am to 6 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of your house will be tensed today. Due to deteriorating mutual coordination between the members of the house, there can be a big controversy. It may be very difficult for you to handle the situation. However, by keeping calm you can resolve the matter. For some time you were not getting enough time for yourself, but today you will try to make such changes that will improve your complexion. If you talk about your love affairs, then there are possible differences between you both due to misunderstanding. If you want harmony in your relationship, then try to convince your partner with all your love, maybe all the problems between you both will end today. Any old memory of married life will be refreshed today. Financial matters will be satisfactory today. Good colour: Maroon Auspicious number: 24 Good Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Negligence of work in the office today can put you in big trouble today. You need to be very cautious about what you are doing and do not be lazy and concentrate on your work. Today on the economic front, the situation will be somewhat difficult. Money received will not be as expected. Also, due to lack of money, you will also face problems in fulfilling family-related responsibilities. Your marital life will be blissful. Today you will be successful in solving all the complaints your spouse has against you. Talking about love, today your partner can surprise you by giving you a wonderful surprise. You will get the blessings of parents and you will also get success in whatever work you do today. Health will be good and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Good color: yellow Lucky number: 30 Good Time: 1:30 pm to 10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Conditions will be favourable in your workplace. Today there will be no hindrance in any of your work and if you work efficiently then it will have a positive impact on other employees too. Also, this will make your seniors will be very happy with your work. On the other hand, people doing business are expected to get the benefit of an old investment. Soon the dream of furthering your business can be fulfilled. There will be some tension in your personal relationship. There can be a debate in your house today regarding the matter related to property. In such cases, there is a need to act with maturity and not react to anything without thinking. You will remain strong today financially. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Today you can spend more time doing what you like. Talking about health, the mind will be disturbed due to which health can be affected. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 10 Auspicious time: 12 noon to 3 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you need to behave in a very balanced way. Avoid losing your senses in excitement. Today, you should avoid getting into any kind of debate, otherwise, you may suffer big losses, especially in financial matters you will not get good results. There is a high probability of loss of money. Today will be very difficult for traders. Being stuck in the middle of your important work will disappoint you. On this day, you will have aggression in your behaviour, which will also have a negative effect on your married life. It would be better to keep yourself calm otherwise there may be a big fight between you. The days are also good for coat court cases. Your opponents may try to harm you so try to be careful today. Talking about health, your mind will be restless today. Good colour: Green Auspicious number: 18 Good Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm