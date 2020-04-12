Daily Horoscope: 12 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are troubled by stomach discomfort then today you will get relief from it and you will enjoy your favourite food. However, you need to take special care of your food and drink. The atmosphere of the house will be changed today. For the last few days, differences among family members had increased, but your continuous efforts will finally succeed today and you will be successful in ending the distance between your loved ones. Today parents will feel proud of you and you will get their blessings. You will get good results in your married life. Today, some leniency can be seen in the behaviour of your spouse. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of increase in your income today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen can get a chance to make a new deal today. However, if you are not taking the wrong decision in the circle of quick profits, it will be better if you take a decision only after investigating from all corners. On the other hand, if you have to take a loan, then today you can have a dispute with someone about money. In such a situation, you have to act wisely, not with anger, otherwise your anger can increase your difficulties. If you work, then you will be very serious about your tasks. You will handle all your work with full responsibility. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. If something is going on with your spouse then today they can extend their hand to you with love. It will be better that you forget your narcissism too. Your romantic life will be normal. Talking about health, there will be no problem today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your emotional troubles may be reduced a bit which will give you a lot of relief. Today the problem of money will be solved and you will be able to fulfill any important responsibility. For some time you were not able to pay attention to yourself at all, but today you will find time for yourself too. You will like to spend more time with family. If you work, then with the help of seniors, today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Today you will be successful in winning the hearts of your high officials. Talking about love, if you are single then there is a strong possibility of getting a love proposal today. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. There will be no problem regarding health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can get good results at your workplace. Today seniors will be impressed by your creativity. If you keep working in this way, then your dream of progress may be fulfilled soon. Today you can have the opportunity to have fun with friends. Maybe today you spend too much but you will have to keep an eye on your budget too. You will be very happy to receive the love and support of your parents. Investing today will be beneficial for businessmen. Some of your stuck plans may go ahead today. Talking about romantic life, think properly before making any kind of promise to your partner today otherwise your relationship may get broken. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your courage and might will increase and you will dominate your enemies. On the other hand, some troubles are possible in your married life. Today, your concern about the health of your spouse may increase. Your loved one needs proper care with comfort. If you work then today you may have trouble due to increasing burden of pending work. May be your boss is very angry with you today. your personal life will be full of happiness and you will get full support of your family members. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. Time is not right for making new investment. Today there may be some differences with relatives or friends. It will be better not to use furious words incorrectly. The day is going to be quite romantic for loving couples. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3: 45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mind will be calm and you will feel fresh. The merchant class can get some relief today. You will be able to successfully complete a stalled task. your personal life will be happy. There will be reconciliation between family. Today you will get an opportunity to meet friends and the day will be fun. On the other hand, some benefits are possible from today. Conditions will be favourable in your marital life. To make your loved one feel special, the day is good for making a nice surprise plan at home. Employees will get luck today. You can get any best opportunity to move forward today. Don't worry too much about the money, today the stars of luck are giving some good signs. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your marital life can be a beautiful turning point today. Today your spouse will be in a very good mood and will revive his old memories. It is possible that today you will also get a special gift from them. If there is any concern related to the child side, today one can get relief from it. Today you will have lots of fun with your children. Talking about the work, the jobless people may face a big challenge. It is possible that the work is more but due to lack of time you feel a little nervous. If you work in peace, then you can easily overcome even the greatest difficulty. Today will be very beneficial for businessmen. After a long time, you are very likely to get good benefits today. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be auspicious for you. You will feel positive. Today, your mood will be very good throughout the day and you will also pay attention to your interests. It is possible that you take part in some sports today. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. If you do not have much of a workload today, you will be able to get enough time for yourself. The praise from parents will increase your enthusiasm. Today they will be very happy with you. On the other hand, there will be marital discord. Your spouse will be extremely angry with any of your negligence. In such a situation, there may be some debate between you. Talking about money, you can get proper results today. However, it is good for you to be careful in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be the beginning of the day. After a long string of disputes with family, today finally you will be reconciled. If you want to avoid this kind of trouble in future then you have to change your obstinate nature. If today you do all your work according to your plan then you will surely get success. Especially if you are doing office work from home, then keep this in mind so that there is no pressure on you. At the same time, businessmen are advised to be careful with their opponents. Today they can make money in any of your work. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can decide to do any new work related to money. The day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a very good day in terms of money. Today, you will be very happy to get the right result of your hard work. Maybe today you spend too much on your family. On the work front, you need to be careful if any important work is assigned to the working people to keep the information related to it secret. Avoid talking more lending here. Travelling for business purposes can be successful today. However, at this time you are advised to avoid running too much. Love will remain the love in romantic life. You will feel that your partner truly loves you. There will be happiness and peace in married life. The day is favourable in terms of health. Today your energy level will be very good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Suddenly today you can get into deep thinking about an old thing. At this time you need to focus on your important matters. Do not waste your time in needless talk. Talking about the work, the pace of business will still be somewhat slow. In such a situation, your stress can increase. However do not worry too much, the situation may improve soon. If we talk about money then today will be normal. If you spend thoughtfully then it will be good. There will be peace in your personal life. Life partner will get support. If you have anything in your mind, then you will talk to your sweetheart freely, it will make you feel very good. Today will be a day of tension for loving couples. Your partners may misunderstand you, which is likely to cause debate between you. There will be something wrong with the matter of health today. It may be necessary to run in vain today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11: 20 am