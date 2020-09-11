Daily Horoscope: 11 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your seniors/ bosses will be impressed by seeing your new ways in the office. At the same time, your art of being able to work easily in odd conditions will also be highly appreciated today. It would be better if you do not take any risky decisions today. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today, you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family members and you will enjoy the opportunity. You may also have an important discussion with parents today. Love and mutual understanding with your spouse will increase. Your financial position will be stable.Talking about your health, you will feel better today. Your stress will reduce and you will be emotionally strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be better if you keep working with your business. Avoid interfering more in the case of others, otherwise today you may get yourself into trouble. Some members of your house will not behave towards you today. In such a situation, you will be very depressed. If you work then today the workload will be more. You may feel a lot of pressure. It is better that you do not take too much stress and also do not leave any work incomplete today. Today will be expensive on the economic front. Household expenses may increase. As far as your health is concerned, today is the day for you to be mixed. You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Also you need to have a good sleep with good food and drink. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There is a possibility of getting financial help from someone, which will improve your financial situation. Also today, you will have a strong desire to earn money quickly. It is better that you do not make any wrong decision in haste. There may be some problems in marital life. The unstable behavior of your spouse can spoil your day. There may be a quarrel between the two of you. Today many things can test your patience. In such a situation, you have to show understanding. If you work, then your work will speed up. Maybe the workload will be more today but you will complete your work with full enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, on the economic front, huge profit is being made. If you do business then you may have to take a short journey related to work. Apart from this, you can also get a new order. Today things seem to be in your favor. You work hard and move forward, you will surely get success. The day is not good for your married life. Your loved ones will be uprooted. If you make good use of your free time, then you can get good benefits. In the office you can be assigned any important task which you will be able to complete on time and successfully.Talking about your health, you will feel better today due to reduced stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Any important work in your office may be interrupted, but with the help of higher officials, this problem will be resolved soon. If you do a government job then some change is possible today. You may get information about your transfer. Suddenly any financial gain will end your financial troubles. Do not ignore domestic responsibilities, your family members may be angry with you especially your father will be unhappy with you. A small talk with a life partner can be intimidating, but everything will calm down later. You must not disrespect your beloved.Talking about your health, avoid getting out of your house otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Be careful in terms of money. Avoid getting caught in suspicious economic transactions. Also, your habit of extravagance can get you in trouble today. Do some work in your spare time that makes you feel better, otherwise negative thoughts can enter your mind. Speaking of work, you can meet an important person today. This meeting will prove beneficial for you in future. Today, the decision-makers of business must take their decisions carefully. Some of your friends may misunderstand you. It would be better to do whatever you say today, otherwise you can go against you. Health problems may come. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front you may get good results. Your financial situation will improve. Today you can earn well. You will feel better and energetic as well as you will also experience positivity. Today you will focus more on doing the things you like. People who are employed will get the full support of their senior officers today and your work will also be appreciated. In some cases, today you are advised to be careful, especially while talking, use your words carefully and otherwise you can hurt others' feelings inadvertently. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work then today you may face adverse situations. Maybe some colleagues try to interrupt your work. It is better that you work with intelligence. On the other hand, the struggle of businessmen will continue. If you are getting failures repeatedly, do not let your confidence weaken. You keep trying with all positivity and courage, soon things will look in your favor. Today will be a good day in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting hold of money. You are advised to avoid family disputes otherwise you will lose your mental peace. Also, it will increase the distance in your relationships. In such cases, you have to act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be happiness in your personal life. Love, friendship and unity will be maintained among the family. The day is favorable on the work front. In the office, you will be able to silence your opponents with your work and your seniors will also appreciate your hard work. On the economic front, the day is good. Money will be received as expected. Avoid lending today though. People who have negative intentions can prove to be harmful for you, so you have to keep this in mind. Wrong people can distract you from your goal. Do not consume alcohol, especially when driving a vehicle. You will feel very special today as you will receive a gift from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you may face some challenges. Suddenly a big problem can arise in front of you. If you face this problem with full courage, then soon and easily you can get out of it. Students preparing for competitive examinations need to pay full attention to their studies. If there is any obstacle in your education then you must seek the help of your elders and gurus. You must not be careless about your studies. Your financial situation will be normal. Avoid unnecessary expenses. If you do business and you have taken a loan, then creditors can put pressure on you today. Talking about your health, you have to take care of your health at this time. Any skin related disease can occur. It is better that you take care of your cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm