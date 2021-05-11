Daily Horoscope: 11 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very important day for employed people. If you have been working hard for promotion for a long time, then today you can get good news. Your hard work seems to be succeeding. Businessmen will get good profits, especially if you have general store work, then you are very likely to get results as expected. Talking about personal life, if there are small children at your home, then take special care of their health. You need to avoid getting furious while interacting with your spouse, otherwise you may get upset. Your financial condition will be fine. However you are advised to rein in unnecessary expenses. Today is a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will spend a great time with your family members. You may also discuss some important topics with the elders of the household. If you take a big decision then you will get full support of your loved ones. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Your trust in each other will also be strong. Talking about your work, the burden of responsibilities can increase on you in your office. You are advised to abandon laziness and complete your work fast. If you are negligent, your progress may stop. Today is going to be a very busy day for businessmen. You may have to run a lot today for a new deal. Today is expected to be expensive in terms of money. Increasing expenses can spoil your budget. Talking about your health, if your blood pressure is low then you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are doing work from home, then today is going to be a bit difficult for you. You may have to do multiple tasks at once. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Apart from this, do not forget to make even a small mistake, otherwise you may be in trouble. If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting good results, then you have to avoid hurrying. You will definitely get good fruit when the time comes. Talking about personal life, if you stay away from your family then today you can miss your family a lot. Today will be normal in terms of money. You are advised to spend according to your budget. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will get full support of high officials in the office. Today you are likely to complete any difficult task without any hindrance. If you are unemployed and trying for a job, today is going to be a very important day for you. You can get good news. There may be an increase in the income of the people working in government jobs. Today can bring a big relief for the working people associated with transport. You are expected to resolve any complicated business matters. Your financial condition will be good. Today there is no problem. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will spend a very good time with your family today. A religious program can be organized at home. Talking about health, today you will be very strong physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: dark blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is the day for mixed business people to be mixed. Do not be in any hurry today, especially to clear your stock, avoid making hasty decisions. On the other hand, the working people need to complete their work with full confidence. Apart from this, you will also have to maintain good rapport with your seniors. Today will not be good for you in terms of money. Likely to lose money. Things will not be right in your personal life. Any bad news can be received from the in-laws side. Talking about your health, you are advised to take special care of your food and drink. You may face problems due to increase in cholesterol. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. If you are working in the IT sector, you are advised to focus more on your work. At this time, negligence can damage the hard work done in the past At the same time small traders can get good financial benefits. If you are thinking of furthering your business, then you need to avoid haste. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You can spend some money for home repair or decoration. Talking about personal life, you are advised to avoid pranks or quarrels with your family members. It would be better to treat all of you with love and to live in harmony. Your health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have any problem related to heart breath then you are advised to be more vigilant today. Seek the advice of your doctor and maintain social distance. Today is not a good day for you on the economic front. Your worries about money can be deep, especially if you have taken a loan, then the pressure may increase on you today. Today can be a big challenge for the employed people. There is a cloud of crisis at your job. Businessmen may get frustrated by the non-receipt of the stagnant profits. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Members of your family will get support. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very important day for the students of this sign. Any major obstacle coming in your education can be overcome. If you are a businessman then you are advised to take care in your business matters. To make quick profits, you should avoid taking shortcut ways. Apart from this, if you are going to make a big deal today, then you have to be more alert. If you work and you are assigned additional responsibilities in the office, then you need to avoid being inattention. The more you work hard, the better fruit you will get. Talking about yourpersonal life, there is a possibility of estrangement with life-partner. You have to control your anger. In terms of health, the day is not good, especially if you have a headache or a migraine, then be careful. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, you can get good results on this day. If you do business then you can get good benefits from your old contacts. Your business is likely to grow. You will get full support of high officials in the office and you will be able to focus on your work well. Family life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the members of the household. Parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, if you have any problem, then avoid taking medicines without consulting the doctor otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Restrain unnecessary expenses and focus on saving as much as possible. The business people need to be careful with their opponents, otherwise today you may suffer big loss. If you get a new business proposal, then you have to take your decision carefully. Some of your work in the office may be incomplete. If you continue to be negligent like this, then you can be in big trouble. It is better that you pay full attention to your work and do not give your seniors a chance to complain. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get emotional support from your family members. As far as your health is concerned, if your health is not going well then you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm